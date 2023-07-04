  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
PoliticsFrance

France riots: Macron promises mayors 'fundamental answers'

16 minutes ago

The French president was cautious about announcing the violence had entirely passed while also floating the idea of fining the parents of rioting minors.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TPKg
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses mayors of cities affected by the violent clashes that erupted after a teen was shot dead by police last week during a meeting at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macron acknowledged to mayors that the violence has wanedImage: Ludovic Marin/AFP/AP/picture alliance

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised "fundamental answers" in a meeting with over 200 mayors to reflect on the violence that has gripped the country for nearly a week.

Protests broke out nationwide after the recent shooting at close range of a teenager of a migrant background at a traffic stop by a police officer.

Some of protests turned violent, attacking government buildings including town halls, schools and mayors' offices. In one widely condemned incident, rioters rammed a flaming car into the house of a mayor of a Paris southern suburb, injuring his wife and one of his children.

The violence has significantly receded over the past two nights, as the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that just 72 were arrested overnight, a small number compared to over 1,300 arrested two nights before.

What did Macron say?

Addressing some 241 mayors of cities particularly struck by the riots, Macron acknowledged a significant drop in violence.

"Is it a permanent return to calm? I will be cautious, but the peak that we've seen in previous days has passed," he said.

The night before, the French president met police officers to thank them for their work during the unrest. During the meeting, he suggested quick-fire fines for the parents of children caught committing acts of vandalism or robberies.

A firefighter looks on as vehicles burn following riots in Nanterre, west of Paris, on June 28, 2023, a day after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest by police at point-blank range in this western suburb of Paris.
Macron hinted at fining the parents of minors starting the violenceImage: Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP

"With the first crime, we need to find a way of sanctioning the families financially and easily," Macron said, according to comments reported by the Parisien newspaper.

Over 1,200 of the nearly 4,000 arrested since Friday are minors, according to the justice ministry. Apart from attacking government buildings, rioters have also targeted policemen, public transport and private vehicles, as well as igniting fires.

Policeman's fund continues to gain traction

Meanwhile, donations for the family of the policeman responsible for the killing of 17-year-old Nahel have continued to significantly outperform those of his victim.

On Tuesday, the fund, collected by Egyptian-born, French naturalized far-right media personality Jean Messiha topped €1.4 million (roughly $1.5 million). Fundraising for Nahel's family currently sits at a quarter of the sum, standing at around €352,000.

While left-wing politicians slammed the police fundraiser as shameful, the far-right has defended the French police, saying they are the daily target of violence in low-income suburbs, where residents largely have an immigrant background.

Funeral held for teenager shot by police

The 38-year-old policeman is detained and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

A video of the incident that has gone viral shows the officer stopping the car Nahel was driving without a license, with his weapon drawn. He shoots the youth, who is of Algerian origin, at point-blank range as the car drives off.

Besides the killing, the officer is also charged with making false statements. He had initially claimed he opened fire when Nahel drove toward him.

rmt/jcg (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the Ukrainian army operate an air defense system outside Kyiv.

War in Ukraine: Protecting the skies over Kyiv

Conflicts9 hours ago04:13 min
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ivorian soldiers of the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA

Mali's MINUSMA peacekeeping mission: A foreseeable disaster

Mali's MINUSMA peacekeeping mission: A foreseeable disaster

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Women collect water in plastic bottles

India: Extreme heat worsening domestic violence

India: Extreme heat worsening domestic violence

Society4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A glass vase holding a single white flower

Assisted suicide: Germany weighs autonomy and ethics

Assisted suicide: Germany weighs autonomy and ethics

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

In a colorized black-and-white photo taken by Geoff MacCormack in Russia in 1973, David Bowie is seen at the open window of a train. He has his left arm resting on the top of the windowpane and he is looking into the camera.

David Bowie's journey through the Soviet Union

David Bowie's journey through the Soviet Union

Culture10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Palestinian youths run for cover amid clashes during an Israeli military operation in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank

West Bank violence in Jenin: What you need to know

West Bank violence in Jenin: What you need to know

Conflicts22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man (Tesla CEO Elon Musk) presses his fingertips together and smiles

Elon Musk tweets false climate claim

Elon Musk tweets false climate claim

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 3, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage