  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Heat and drought
Law and JusticeFrance

France sees second night of unrest over shooting of teen

1 hour ago

The incident has reignited debate in France about police tactics and the treatment of individuals in low-income suburbs, particularly those belonging to ethnic minorities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TC1U
Rioters protest as police stands guard in Nanterre, west of Paris, on June 28, 2023, a day after the killing of 17-year-old boy, named only as Nahel M., in Nanterre by a police officer following a refusal to comply.
On Wednesday, clashes and arson attacks occurred in Nanterre and other areas west of Paris, as well as in some other French citiesImage: Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT/AFP

France witnessed another night of unrest Wednesday as authorities deployed thousands of security forces to quell violent protests sparked by the fatal shooting of a teenager by police.

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest at point-blank range in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning. 

The teenager's death led to clashes and arson attacks in several Paris suburbs on Tuesday night,  with 31 people arrested and 24 police officers injured.

Anger and unrest for second night running

On Wednesday, similar incidents occurred in Nanterre and other areas west of Paris, as well as in the eastern city of Dijon.

In the Essonne region, a bus was set on fire after passengers were evacuated by a group of individuals. Some protesters set cars ablaze and lit fireworks.

In Toulouse, cars were set alight, and responding police and firefighters were targeted with projectiles.

About 16 people were arrested across the country, according to the police.

France steps up security after police shooting sparks unrest

'Inexplicable and unforgivable,' says Macron

Police initially reported that an officer had shot at the teenager because he was driving his car at him.

But a video circulating on social media, verified by Reuters and AFP, showed two policemen standing beside the stationary car, with one of them pointing a weapon at the driver.

A voice can be heard threatening the driver before the police officer appears to fire as the car abruptly drives away.

President Emmanuel Macron, during an official visit to the southern city of Marseille, referred to the teenager's killing as "inexplicable and unforgivable," emphasizing that nothing can justify the death of a young person.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne acknowledged that the police operation "clearly did not comply with the rules of engagement for police." 

A firefighter extinguishes the flames of a car set on fire during protests in Nanterre, west of Paris, on the early hours of June 29
Some protesters set cars ablaze and lit fireworksImage: Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT/AFP

France debates police tactics, treatement of ethnic minorities

The incident has reignited debate in France about police tactics and the treatment of individuals in low-income suburbs, particularly those belonging to ethnic minorities.

It also drew attention to the increasing violent crime in the country.

The victim, named as Nahel M., was a delivery driver. His mother took to TikTok to call for a tribute march.

Prominent figures, including footballer Kylian Mbappe and actor Omar Sy, expressed their sadness and outrage over the incident, calling for justice to be served.

The 38-year-old police officer who fired the fatal shot was taken into custody and is currently under investigation for voluntary manslaughter. Nahel's lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, plans to file an additional complaint regarding false testimony about Nahel attempting to run over the officers.

tg/sri (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius standing with US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin
Live

Ukraine updates: Germany to cooperate closely with US on aid

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A player makes a tackle in a Kenya Cup rugby match

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Sports19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Soldiers stand in formation

India struggles with quelling ethnic clashes in Manipur

India struggles with quelling ethnic clashes in Manipur

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A person dressed in red performs on stage

Rammstein: Expert opinion could exonerate Till Lindemann

Rammstein: Expert opinion could exonerate Till Lindemann

Culture13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An empty classroom with chairs placed on tables, a blackboard can be seen in the background

Hungary: Thousands of teachers set to quit

Hungary: Thousands of teachers set to quit

Society11 hours ago04:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A fan watches the team during a training session at Aspire Zone during day two of Bayern Munich's winter training camp on January 05, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Soccer19 hours ago
More from Middle East

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

ClimateJune 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage