France sees second night of unrest over shooting of teen

France witnessed another night of unrest Wednesday as authorities deployed thousands of security forces to quell violent protests sparked by the fatal shooting of a teenager by police.

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest at point-blank range in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning.

The teenager's death led to clashes and arson attacks in several Paris suburbs on Tuesday night, with 31 people arrested and 24 police officers injured.

Anger and unrest for second night running

On Wednesday, similar incidents occurred in Nanterre and other areas west of Paris, as well as in the eastern city of Dijon.

In the Essonne region, a bus was set on fire after passengers were evacuated by a group of individuals. Some protesters set cars ablaze and lit fireworks.

In Toulouse, cars were set alight, and responding police and firefighters were targeted with projectiles.

About 16 people were arrested across the country, according to the police.

'Inexplicable and unforgivable,' says Macron

Police initially reported that an officer had shot at the teenager because he was driving his car at him.

But a video circulating on social media, verified by Reuters and AFP, showed two policemen standing beside the stationary car, with one of them pointing a weapon at the driver.

A voice can be heard threatening the driver before the police officer appears to fire as the car abruptly drives away.

President Emmanuel Macron, during an official visit to the southern city of Marseille, referred to the teenager's killing as "inexplicable and unforgivable," emphasizing that nothing can justify the death of a young person.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne acknowledged that the police operation "clearly did not comply with the rules of engagement for police."

Some protesters set cars ablaze and lit fireworks Image: Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT/AFP

France debates police tactics, treatement of ethnic minorities

The incident has reignited debate in France about police tactics and the treatment of individuals in low-income suburbs, particularly those belonging to ethnic minorities.

It also drew attention to the increasing violent crime in the country.

The victim, named as Nahel M., was a delivery driver. His mother took to TikTok to call for a tribute march.

Prominent figures, including footballer Kylian Mbappe and actor Omar Sy, expressed their sadness and outrage over the incident, calling for justice to be served.

The 38-year-old police officer who fired the fatal shot was taken into custody and is currently under investigation for voluntary manslaughter. Nahel's lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, plans to file an additional complaint regarding false testimony about Nahel attempting to run over the officers.

tg/sri (AFP, Reuters)