France: Anti-violence rallies held as riot tensions ease

5 minutes ago

Rallies were held in solidarity with local governments, while riots over the death of the 17-year-old lulled. Meanwhile, a fund for the policeman who sparked the unrest earned more than the one for the teenage victim.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TMGy
French elected officials and residents attend a "citizens gathering" in front of the town hall of Persan, near Paris, France, July 3, 2023.
Demonstrators gathered on Monday to call for an end to the violence against local governments after unrest across FranceImage: Yves Herman/REUTERS

Demonstrations continued in France on Monday, but this time in solidarity with local governments previously attacked by angry rioters who had been on the streets.

Those rioters were decrying the recent killing of a teenager at a traffic stop by a police officer.

Rallygoers gathered outside French town halls to condemn the violence which had shrouded the country for most of last week, while the riots saw a significant lull.

The 17-year-old Nahel was shot and killed by a police officer at close range at a traffic stop in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre last Tuesday. He was of Algerian origin.

The teenager's death prompted unrest, clashes and arson attacks in several Paris suburbs. The unrest expanded nationwide with nightly protests and riots often taking a violent turn.

Those outraged by the killing aim to highlight the discrimination, and often violence, they say minorities in France face at the hands of the police.

What do the anti-violence rallygoers want?

The demonstrations were called a "mobilization of citizens for a return to republican order." They followed a riot attack on the house of a mayor over the weekend, while his family was inside.

Rioters rammed a car rigged with incendiaries into the house of l'Hay-les-Roses mayor Vincent Jeanbrun.

Mayor targeted by rioters in Paris suburb

Regional authorities in several areas nationwide announced an emergency supports worth tens of millions of euros to repair the public buildings and small businesses affected by the riots.

Some 34 buildings, many linked to the government, and nearly 300 vehicles were attacked overnight.

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with mayors representing 220 towns nationwide on Tuesday. 

"We want justice for Nahel and that the calls for an end of the violence expressed by his grandmother and mother be respected," said Nanterre Mayor Patrick Jarry. He spoke from outside the city hall of Nanterre, Nahel's home suburb.

Fund for culprit policeman gathers some $1 million

Meanwhile, a fund set up for the police officer being investigated for killing the teenage boy has amassed over €986,000 (approximately $1.07 million). The number is over five times more than that collected for the victim's family.

The fund was set up by far-right Egyptian-born commentator Jean Messiha, a former adviser to far-right leader Marine Le Pen. He argues that the officer was only "doing his work and is paying a heavy price."

Nahel's grandmother, who had called on the rioters to end the violence, said she was "heartbroken" by the support the police officer received.

A woman holds a placard reading "Justice for Nahel" during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 30, 2023.
Nahel's grandmother called for an end to the violence, but also expressed hopes for justice for her slain grandsonImage: Eliot Blondet/picture alliance/abaca

"He took the life of my grandson. This man must pay, the same as everyone," she told the BFM channel on Sunday.

The 38-year-old policeman is detained and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

A video of the incident which has gone viral shows him stopping the car Nahel was driving without a license with his weapon drawn. He shoots the youth at point-blank range as the car drives off.

Besides the killing, the officer is also charged with making false statements. He had initially claimed he opened fire when Nahel drove toward him.

Police began on Monday interviewing a witness in the case, a passenger in the car with Nahel at the time of the incident, the French AFP news agency said.

Funeral held for teenager shot by police

rmt/wd (AFP, AP)

Police walk past a wall daubed with the slogan "Justice for Nahel"

France riots: Colonial past and racism the root cause?

Politics2 hours ago
