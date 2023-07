In several French cities, people took to the streets to protest police violence after a police officer shot and killed 17-year-old Nahel M. during a traffic stop on June 27, 2023.

Video footage of the killing of 17-year-old Nahel M. that was posted on social media shocked France. The teenager was shot dead by police for allegedly attempting to flee a traffic stop in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris. Some protesters set municipal buildings on fire, while police fired tear gas on a commemoration march for the killed boy.