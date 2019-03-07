France: Package bomb explodes in Lyon 'attack'

At least eight people have been injured in an explosion in the French city of Lyon. The French Interior Ministry said the victims received minor injuries.

Police said there is an ongoing operation on central street Rue Victor Hugo.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the explosion as an "attack." It took place around 5:30 pm local time (15:30 UTC) in a pedestrian area of the city.

"It's not for me to give a toll but it appears there are no casualties," said Macron. "There have been injuries, so obviously I'm thinking of these injured and their families."

Prosecutors said they believe a "parcel bomb" was likely the cause of the explosion. However, police said they had not yet determined the source of the explosion. Local media reports said the package was filled with screws, citing police sources.

Police have cordoned off the area. Local media said authorities are concerned there could be similar packages in the area.

France has been on high-alert since the "Islamic State" militant group launched a series of attacks across Paris, killing 130 people and injuring scores more.

ls/sms (AFP, Reuters)