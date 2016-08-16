 France: Muslim women in Grenoble defy burkini ban | News | DW | 24.06.2019

News

France: Muslim women in Grenoble defy burkini ban

Muslim women have pushed back against a ban on burkinis at a public pool, provoking a firm response from the far right. National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said the all-encompassing swimsuit has "no place in France."

Burkini (Rolf Haid dpa/lsw)

With the summer weather heating up, the debate surrounding the banning of the burkini in France has reemerged. Muslim women defied a local ban over the weekend and wore the Islamic full-body swimsuit, in doing so breaking the rules of a swimming pool in the southeastern city of Grenoble.

Women who wore the swimsuit, which covers the entire body except for the face, hands and feet, were issued a fine of €35 ($40).

Read more: Sports Illustrated features burkini model

The Jean Bron Swimming Pool is among several in France that have banned burkinis and saw many women breaching the rules as part of an organized protest.

"Operation burkini" was created last month by members of the group Citizen Alliance of Grenoble in order to defend Muslim women's rights. The women are demanding that public pools, which currently require men to wear swim briefs and women to wear bikinis or one-piece swimsuits, change their regulations to accommodate burkini wearers.

Watch video 02:11

Burkinis banned on 3 French beaches (16.08.2016)

'Burkini has no place in France': Le Pen

Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen has criticized the activists and called for a firm response from local authorities.

"It's time to say loud and clear that the burkini has no place in France," she tweeted on Monday.

The center-right head of the greater Paris region, Valerie Pecresse, also raised concerns about normalizing the full-body swimsuits.

"If we accept the burkini, in a few years, all the young girls from poor neighborhoods will be bathing covered up, for moral reasons or to protect their reputations," she told Radio Classique.

Two of the women who took part in the protest held a very different view.

Speaking to the BBC, Hassiba and Latifa said they should have the same rights as everyone else.

"We have a dream: to have fun in public swimming pools like all other citizens, to accompany our children whenever they want to have a swim while it is very hot in the summer here in Grenoble.

Read more: Burkinis should be allowed in German swim classes, says family minister

"We must fight against discriminatory policies and prejudice in France, as we are actually deprived of our civil rights of access to public services and city-owned infrastructures," they told the BBC.

The Citizen Alliance said, via Facebook, that the action was part of a movement that began over a year ago with a petition signed by more than 600 Muslim women. They are pleading with Grenoble Mayor Eric Piolle to change the rules regarding public swimming pools.

  • Historic photo of people in long swimsuits

    How bathing suit fashion has changed over the years

    Form over function

    The 18th century saw the development of the first bathing outfits for ladies and whole-body suits for the gentlemen. People swam in bathing suits made of thick wool and cotton fabrics that soaked up lots of water and took an eternity to dry. Everything was strictly segregated according to gender - including swimming zones.

  • People in longer bathing suits standing in a lake

    How bathing suit fashion has changed over the years

    Better suited

    When tourism started to take off in the early 20th century, swimming trips to the sea came into fashion. At the beginning of a season the sea was "opened." Swimsuits had by now become a little tighter, and elastic tricot came into play. Bathing caps, still resembling hats, were intended to protect people from the sun. Full-body swimsuits, as seen here in 1910, were designed for men and women.

  • Women with page-boy haircuts and shorter bathing suits standing in the water

    How bathing suit fashion has changed over the years

    Nipped and tucked

    The Roaring Twenties finally catapulted swimwear into modernity: small belts, golden buttons and glittering sequins added a decidedly feminine touch to bathing fashion. During this period, swimsuits were tailored only in small fits - they were not available in plus sizes.

  • Bikini fashion on Micheline Bernardini (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How bathing suit fashion has changed over the years

    A scandalous debut

    Just four small triangles held together with thin strings, the world was shocked by the first bikini. On July 5, 1946, exotic dancer Micheline Bernardini appeared in front of cameras in a Parisian swimming pool in the skimpy piece of clothing. The suit was designed by French former-engineer Louis Réard, who probably had no idea he would change the way women bathed forever.

  • Aquamaids bikini fashion (picture alliance/AP Images)

    How bathing suit fashion has changed over the years

    Skirts that won't slip

    In the 1950s in the US, Hollywood films featuring swimmers were very successful. The "Aquamaids" performed water ballet and gymnastics on water skis, as pictured in this photo. The top part of the bikini may seem as if it's in danger of flying off, while the skirt appears as if it won't go anywhere at 30 miles per hour. This is an early model of a sporty bikini style.

  • Esther Williams posing in a suit on sand

    How bathing suit fashion has changed over the years

    Bathing Venus

    Olympic swimmer Esther Williams caught the attention of Hollywood agents while performing in a water show. This enabled the athlete to earn an income, as she had not been able to participate in the Olympics in 1940 due to World War II. In "Neptune's Daughter," she starred as an attractive bathing beauty, and would eventually become one of the richest women in Hollywood.

  • Marilyn Monroe in a one-piece suit

    How bathing suit fashion has changed over the years

    And then came Marylin Monroe

    The famous curves of American movie star Marilyn Monroe were much accentuated by a bathing suit - that is, when she actually wore one, rather than merely a few drops of Chanel No. 5. Her first successes in front of a camera were in the 1940s when she worked as a model for the famous Pirelli calendar (photo), well before her career as an actress took off.

  • Miss World competition 1956

    How bathing suit fashion has changed over the years

    Modest Miss Germany

    The beauty contests of the 1950s were quite modest. What counted most for the jury were inner values: Divorced women were not allowed to take part, for example. The appearances of the candidates were discreetly emphasized by high-heeled shoes and form-fitting swimsuits. Miss Germany Petra Schürmann (seventh from left, first row) won this Miss World competition in 1956.

  • Four women admiring the patterns on each others' suits

    How bathing suit fashion has changed over the years

    Incongruous patterns

    After Pop Art exploded on the scene, abstract and geometric patterns started to infiltrate fashion ateliers, and became a defining style of the 1960s. One of the most outstanding fashion designers was Frenchman Andre Courrèges, who applied constructivist patterns to swimwear.

  • Gina Lollobrigida wearing a flowery pink cap

    How bathing suit fashion has changed over the years

    Head first

    In the 1960s, an absolute must for women such as Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, pictured here with co-star Sean Connery, was creative bathing caps in a flowery style. Water repellent rubber caps were a necessary accessory in every beach bag - and men were even permitted to wear a sporty version of them.

  • Baywatch women in red suits (Photo By Getty Images)

    How bathing suit fashion has changed over the years

    A cut below the rest

    The American TV series "Baywatch" has written swimwear history. The swimsuits of the Baywatch girls were extremely high cut, and defined beachwear fashion the world over in the early 90s. The bright red fabric was reduced even further for actress Pamela Anderson and her notable curves. The cult series was broadcast in 144 countries.

  • Ursula Andress and Halle Berry (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI/Fox)

    How bathing suit fashion has changed over the years

    The Bond girls

    When Ursula Andress emerged from the ocean in a tight two-piece in 1962, movie-goers' jaws dropped. James Bond, played by Sean Connery, also had to stop for a peek during the film "Dr. No." The same happens to Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in "Die Another Day" 40 years later. In this film, Halle Berry emerges from the water in a similarly flattering suit.

  • Woman in bright orange one-piece walking down a catwalk

    How bathing suit fashion has changed over the years

    Treading a fine line

    The big question posed by all swimwear designers: How much material is too much? The difference between a bikini and a swimsuit, which traditionally is a little bit more concealing, is difficult to define. A swimsuit in retro style is presented here at Fashion Week Miami for the 2011 bathing season. When it comes to innovative swimwear, Australia is the leader.

  • Women in burkinis jogging down the beach (Privat)

    How bathing suit fashion has changed over the years

    The burkini isn't only for Muslims

    This photo was taken on the beach in Australia. In Australia and New Zealand, many people prefer not to be exposed to the blazing sun, and both Muslims and non-Muslims protect their skin from aggressive rays. On the French Riviera, on the other hand, burkinis are not tolerated. The same is true at many bathing establishments in Germany. The burkini ban remains highly controversial.

    Author: Heike Mund, Silke Wünsch (sh)


