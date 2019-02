French sporting goods chain Decathlon has canceled plans to sell a runner's hijab in France following a public outcry and opposition from some politicians who called for a boycott.



Decathlon official Xavier Rivoire told the RTL broadcaster on Tuesday that the Muslim headscarf designed for runners would not be sold at its stores in France for the time being.

Decathlon had initially said it would sell the sports hijab to meet "a requirement of certain runners, and we are therefore responding to this sporting requirement."

Several French politicians criticized Decathlon for its plans to sell the product in France, including Health Minister Agnes Buzyn.

Such a product is "not forbidden by law," she said on RTL, but "it is a vision of women that I do not share. I would have preferred that a French brand not promote the veil."

Aurore Berge, a spokeswoman for President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (LREM) party, said that "sport emancipates, it does not suppress."

She criticized "those who tolerate women in a public space only when they hide themselves."

France banned the hijab, which covers the hair but leaves the face open, from schools and government offices in 2014. However, women wearing headscarves on street are still common.

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing? Hijab Most Islamic scholars agree that the hijab, which covers the head and neck, and comes in any number of shapes and colors, must be worn by Muslim women. American teen Hannah Schraim is seen wearing one here while playing with her brother.

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing? Chador The chador, which is usually black, is a body-length outer garmet often worn in Iran and among modern-minded women in the Gulf States, as here in Saudi Arabia. It is not fastened with clasps or buttons and therefore has to be held closed by the wearer.

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing? Niqab A niqab is a veil and scarf that covers the entire face yet leaves the eyes free. It covers a woman's hair, as it falls to the middle of her back and some are also half-length in the front so as to cover her chest. Here it is being worn by women attending a rally by Salafi radicals in Germany.

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing? Abaya An abaya is a loose-fitting, full-length garment designed to cover the body. It may come in many different styles, as seen here at an Arab fashion show, and is often worn in combination with hijab or niqab.

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing? Burqa The burqa is the most extensive of all Muslim garments, covering the entire body from head to toe. It traditionally has a woven mesh area around the eyes to allow women to see. In this case enabling them to cast their ballots in Pakistani parliamentary elections.

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing? No veil Queen Rania of Jordan says that Islam does not coerce women to wear any head coverings, and that it is more important to judge a woman by her ethics and values, rather than what she wears. She is seen here meeting with refugees in Greece. Author: Jon Shelton



Empowering women

Proponents of the sports hijab say it encourages Muslim women to be active and empowers them.

Angelique Thibault, who created Decathlon's Kalenji running brand, said she was "motivated by the desire that every woman should be able to run in every neighborhood, every city, every country ... regardless of her culture."

Three years ago, after the commercial release of the so-called burkini, some French mayors banned the full-body swimsuit saying it symbolized female enslavement.

US sportswear giant Nike offers a sports hijab, a move backed by several prominent Muslim Olympic medalists who choose to wear the head covering.

cw/cmk (AFP, AP, dpa)

