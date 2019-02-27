 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue to feature burkini model | News | DW | 30.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue to feature burkini model

The US magazine will show a model wearing a hijab and burkini it its popular swimsuit issue. The model, Halima Aden, said her spread in the magazine sends the message that women "can stand together and be celebrated."

Halima Aden (picture-alliance/AP/Invision/E. Agostini)

Halima Aden, a Somali-American swimsuit model, will be the first woman wearing a hijab and burkini to appear in the popular swimsuit issue put out by Sports Illustrated, the US sports magazine has announced.

Aden, 21, was photographed at Watamu Beach in Kenya donning a turquoise hijab and a deep blue burkini, a full-length swimsuit favored by some Muslim women. 

'Ladies, anything is possible'

The annual swimsuit issue, which will hit newsstands on May 8, is known for showcasing women in revealing bikinis. Athletes, such as tennis star Maria Sharapova and American skier Lindsey Vonn, and celebrities like Beyonce have been featured in the magazine.

Aden, who is Muslim, was born in Kenya in a refugee camp and moved to the United States when she was 7 years old. In 2016, she became the first woman to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. She has also appeared on the cover of British Vogue and on runways at New York Fashion Week.

"Ladies, anything is possible," Aden wrote in an Instagram post. "Being in Sports Illustrated is so much bigger than me. It's sending a message to my community and the world that women of all different backgrounds, looks, upbringings ... can stand together and be celebrated."

  • American teen Hannah Shraim wearing hijab (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Martin)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Hijab

    Most Islamic scholars agree that the hijab, which covers the head and neck, and comes in any number of shapes and colors, must be worn by Muslim women. American teen Hannah Schraim is seen wearing one here while playing with her brother.

  • Saudi Arabian woman wearing a chador (picture alliance/JOKER/K. Eglau)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Chador

    The chador, which is usually black, is a body-length outer garmet often worn in Iran and among modern-minded women in the Gulf States, as here in Saudi Arabia. It is not fastened with clasps or buttons and therefore has to be held closed by the wearer.

  • Women seen wearing niqab in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Niqab

    A niqab is a veil and scarf that covers the entire face yet leaves the eyes free. It covers a woman's hair, as it falls to the middle of her back and some are also half-length in the front so as to cover her chest. Here it is being worn by women attending a rally by Salafi radicals in Germany.

  • Women wearing various abaya at an Arab fashion show (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Haider)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Abaya

    An abaya is a loose-fitting, full-length garment designed to cover the body. It may come in many different styles, as seen here at an Arab fashion show, and is often worn in combination with hijab or niqab.

  • Women wearing burqas cast votes in Pakistan parliamentary elections. (AP)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Burqa

    The burqa is the most extensive of all Muslim garments, covering the entire body from head to toe. It traditionally has a woven mesh area around the eyes to allow women to see. In this case enabling them to cast their ballots in Pakistani parliamentary elections.

  • Queen Rania of Jordan, wearing no veil as she speaks with women wearing hijab at a refugee facility in Greece. (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    No veil

    Queen Rania of Jordan says that Islam does not coerce women to wear any head coverings, and that it is more important to judge a woman by her ethics and values, rather than what she wears. She is seen here meeting with refugees in Greece.

    Author: Jon Shelton


dv/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Boxing with a hijab: 'The way I want to represent myself'

The International Boxing Association has changed a rule to allow women boxers to wear a hijab and clothing covering their arms and legs. DW speaks with amateur boxer Amaiya Zafar about the rule change. (01.03.2019)  

Manal Rostom: Nike's 'hijab survivor'

Egyptian athlete Manal Rostom made waves in 2015, appearing in a Nike advert wearing a hijab. After running the Berlin Marathon she told DW what inspired her to insist that Nike feature Muslim women in its campaigns. (19.09.2018)  

German headscarf ban for children met with mixed response

One of Germany's states is considering plans to ban girls under the age of 14 from wearing headscarves. The Islamic Council has criticized the proposal, but some teachers say it's a good idea. (09.04.2018)  

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

The Quran calls for women to dress modestly, though interpretations as to what that means vary. Here an overview of the most common types of clothing worn by Muslim women. (06.02.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Related content

Decathlon Sport Hijab Angebot

French retailer Decathlon cancels plan to sell sports hijab 27.02.2019

Sporting goods chain Decathlon has canceled plans to sell a sports version of the hijab Muslim headscarf in France after a public outcry. Supporters of the hijab say it allows women to be an active part of society.

Ausstellung Contemporary Muslim Fashions in Frankfurt/M.

Muslim fashion for women exhibition stirs controversy in Germany 03.04.2019

First shown in San Francisco, an exhibition taking a look at Islamic fashion has provoked strong reactions ahead of its opening in Frankfurt. "Contemporary Muslim Fashions" confronts stereotypes on both Islam and style.

Deutschland - Mädchen in Burkini

Burkinis should be allowed in German swim classes, says family minister 25.06.2018

Family Minister Franziska Giffey says full-body swimsuits for Muslim girls in school classes can help them learn to swim. Others argue the garment is sexist and has no place in German schools.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  