Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue to feature burkini model

Halima Aden, a Somali-American swimsuit model, will be the first woman wearing a hijab and burkini to appear in the popular swimsuit issue put out by Sports Illustrated, the US sports magazine has announced.

Aden, 21, was photographed at Watamu Beach in Kenya donning a turquoise hijab and a deep blue burkini, a full-length swimsuit favored by some Muslim women.

'Ladies, anything is possible'

The annual swimsuit issue, which will hit newsstands on May 8, is known for showcasing women in revealing bikinis. Athletes, such as tennis star Maria Sharapova and American skier Lindsey Vonn, and celebrities like Beyonce have been featured in the magazine.

Aden, who is Muslim, was born in Kenya in a refugee camp and moved to the United States when she was 7 years old. In 2016, she became the first woman to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. She has also appeared on the cover of British Vogue and on runways at New York Fashion Week.

"Ladies, anything is possible," Aden wrote in an Instagram post. "Being in Sports Illustrated is so much bigger than me. It's sending a message to my community and the world that women of all different backgrounds, looks, upbringings ... can stand together and be celebrated."

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing? Hijab Most Islamic scholars agree that the hijab, which covers the head and neck, and comes in any number of shapes and colors, must be worn by Muslim women. American teen Hannah Schraim is seen wearing one here while playing with her brother.

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing? Chador The chador, which is usually black, is a body-length outer garmet often worn in Iran and among modern-minded women in the Gulf States, as here in Saudi Arabia. It is not fastened with clasps or buttons and therefore has to be held closed by the wearer.

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing? Niqab A niqab is a veil and scarf that covers the entire face yet leaves the eyes free. It covers a woman's hair, as it falls to the middle of her back and some are also half-length in the front so as to cover her chest. Here it is being worn by women attending a rally by Salafi radicals in Germany.

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing? Abaya An abaya is a loose-fitting, full-length garment designed to cover the body. It may come in many different styles, as seen here at an Arab fashion show, and is often worn in combination with hijab or niqab.

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing? Burqa The burqa is the most extensive of all Muslim garments, covering the entire body from head to toe. It traditionally has a woven mesh area around the eyes to allow women to see. In this case enabling them to cast their ballots in Pakistani parliamentary elections.

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing? No veil Queen Rania of Jordan says that Islam does not coerce women to wear any head coverings, and that it is more important to judge a woman by her ethics and values, rather than what she wears. She is seen here meeting with refugees in Greece. Author: Jon Shelton



dv/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

