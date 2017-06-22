Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The combination of the words "burka" and "bikini" describe a swimsuit that covers the whole body with the exception of the face, hands and feet. It is primarily worn by Muslim women.
This bathing garment was invented by Australian Aheda Zanetti in 2003. It is intended to encourage Muslim women to swim, while allowing them to adhere to Islam's modest dress code. The burkini is also worn by those who simply wish to protect their skin from the sun. The garment has been outlawed in some parts of France and has stirred controversy in the Western world.
