Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Burkini

The combination of the words "burka" and "bikini" describe a swimsuit that covers the whole body with the exception of the face, hands and feet. It is primarily worn by Muslim women.

This bathing garment was invented by Australian Aheda Zanetti in 2003. It is intended to encourage Muslim women to swim, while allowing them to adhere to Islam's modest dress code. The burkini is also worn by those who simply wish to protect their skin from the sun. The garment has been outlawed in some parts of France and has stirred controversy in the Western world.

2 Titel: Webvideo Bikini oder Burkini Bildbeschreibung:: Videostill Webvideo Kultur Redaktion über Burkini. DW Screenshot . Stichwörter: Bikini, Burkini lizenzfrei: Screenshot Persische Redaktion Video Quelle: DW/Culture

The burkini debate: Is female nudity empowering? 22.06.2017

A DW web-video about the burkini has gone viral, sparking a debate about the relationship between female nudity and politics. Here is what can be learned from social media users' hundreds of reactions.

Titel: Webvideo Bikini oder Burkini Bildbeschreibung:: Videostill Webvideo Kultur Redaktion über Burkini. DW Screenshot . Stichwörter: Bikini, Burkini lizenzfrei: Screenshot Persische Redaktion Video Quelle: DW/Culture

Why the burkini causes so much controversy 20.06.2017

While string bikinis are fully acceptable in the West, the burkini - a full-body swimsuit - is the topic of heated debate. DW speaks to fashion theorist Barbara Vinken about this polemic garment.
This Time For Keeps (1947) Esther Williams Regie: Richard Thorpe

From bikini to burkini: The evolution of the bathing suit 20.06.2017

Both bikinis and burkinis have provoked scandals as ideas of modesty and women's rights have changed over time. From functional to fashionable, here's a look at how the bathing suit has developed.

Ausstellung Cherchez la Femme im Jüdischen Museum in Berlin Video von NİLBAR GÜREŞ, SOYUNMA / UNDRESSING, 2006, Copyright: Nilbar Güres

Why do women hide their hair? 31.03.2017

Muslims, Jews, Christians: Women all over the world cover their heads out of religious piety. An exhibition at Berlin's Jewish Museum asks what motivates them - and how others respond.
The first models signed to Trans Model in 2013, a modelling agency founded by Peche Di via Kate Müser/BN/DWD Copyright: Trans Model

Trans, Muslim or nonwhite: How fashion is being disrupted by real people 04.10.2016

The Black Lives Matters movement, burkini bans and recent violence against transsexuals are leaving their mark on the fashion world. A few models and agents are fighting a hesitant industry for inclusion - with success.
** ADVANCE MONDAY, FEB. 19 ** Sama Wareh walks along the sand dressed in swim wear designed for Muslim women in Newport Beach, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2007. Muslim girls and women are increasingly participating in athletic activities, especially as second and third generation children of immigrants grow up surrounded by American influences. But doing so requires them to overcome a seemingly large obstacle: Islam's traditional emphasis on modest dress. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Entrepreneurial Muslim women make modest dress mainstream 29.05.2011

Fashion-conscious young Muslim women are well aware that in western societies, covering up is often considered more scandalous than baring all.