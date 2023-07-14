  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsFrance

France hosts Modi as Bastille Day guest of honor

40 minutes ago

A large police presence will be on hand as Macron and Modi witness the joint march of French and Indian soldiers along the Champs-Elysees to commemorate Bastille Day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TsKm
Emmanuel Macron and Narendra Modi
The Indian prime minister referred to Macron as his "friend" saying their friendship was "a reflection of the unwavering friendship between India and France"Image: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honor at the French Bastille Day celebrations on Friday as France aims to strengthen its cooperation with India.

President Emmanuel Macron Macron and Modi will witness the joint march of French and Indian soldiers along the Champs-Elysees while Rafale fighter jets, which India acquired in 2015, participate in a fly-past over the Arc de Triomphe.

Following the Bastille Day parade, Macron is scheduled to host Modi at the Elysee Palace for bilateral discussions before a state banquet at the Louvre Museum.

Modi's visit coincides with the celebration of 25 years of strategic partnership between France and India.

The Indian Prime Minister referred to Macron as his "friend" during a speech to Indians residing in France saying their friendship was "a reflection of the unwavering friendship between India and France."

Macrons calls India 'a giant of world history'

Modi's visit also saw the two countries agree on significant defense deals.

India has given preliminary approval to purchase 26 additional Rafale jets for its navy and three Scorpene class submarines. The total value of these acquisitions is estimated to be around $9.75 billion (€8.68 billion).

While differences exist between the two nations over issues like the war in Ukraine and human rights in India, Western democracies see India, under Modi's leadership, as a crucial military and economic counterbalance to China.

On Thursday, Macron in a conversation with military leaders called India "a giant of world history which will have a decisive role for our future."

For several decades, France has maintained a close partnership with India. In 1998, when India conducted nuclear tests, France was the only Western nation that refrained from imposing sanctions on New Delhi.

Additionally, India has heavily relied on French fighter jets for the past 40 years, underscoring the relations between the two countries in the defense sector.

Heightened police presence across France

This year's Bastille Day celebrations are set to be a somber affair in light of the recent unrest triggered by the police shooting of a teenager in Paris. The city witnessed several consecutive nights of riots, resulting in widespread damage and chaos.

Around 45,000 police will be deployed across France, and fireworks sales have been banned in an attempt to prevent a repeat of the urban violence seen at the end of June.

"We're not worried about anything. We're just being careful," the head of the Paris police, Laurent Nunez, told the BFM channel on Thursday.

There has also been criticism regarding the decision to honor Modi at the celebrations. Modi's visit comes at a time when violence in northeastern Manipur state in India continues unabated.

On Thursday, the EU parliamentarians approved a motion urging India to end violence in Manipur and to protect minorities there, especially Christians. Clashes there have left at least 120 people dead, 50,000 displaced and over 1,700 houses destroyed, the parliament said.

ss/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi's Bastille Day visit stirs controversy in France

Politics17 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

New rapid malaria test: A breakthrough by Angolan twins

New rapid malaria test: A breakthrough by Angolan twins

Innovation22 hours ago01:40 min
More from Africa

Asia

A group of men handle a bra

How India's obscenity laws control women's bodies

How India's obscenity laws control women's bodies

Society16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A married couple holds hands

Germany plans to scrap 'tax breaks' for married couples

Germany plans to scrap 'tax breaks' for married couples

Politics18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Black and white photo of Ales Pushkin wearing beret in front of snowy background

Belarus: Prominent Lukashenko-critical artist dies in jail

Belarus: Prominent Lukashenko-critical artist dies in jail

Politics11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild after Israeli raids

Conflicts21 hours ago02:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Megan Rapinoe in action for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Soccer19 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

Trade15 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage