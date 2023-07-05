France sees fewer arrests as riots ease

France appears to have returned to calm, after it has been rocked by violent protests after an officer shot and killed a teenager. Although President Macron suggested that caution is still needed.

Police counted only 16 arrests overnight in France, the Interior Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The local newspaper reported that this is the lowest number since the riots started on June 27, with no damage to police stations and officers.

It said that 78 cars and eight buildings were set on fire, citing the ministry.

At the weekend peak of rioting, French media had reported more than 1,300 arrests made by the police on Friday night and more than 700 on Saturday night.

A recent shooting of a 17-year-old teenager of a migrant background at a traffic stop by a police officer unleashed days of rioting in cities across the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the peak of rioting had passed. Image: ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP

The killing sparked the worst urban violence in years, resulting in hundreds of arrests per night.

Eight buildings were damaged from Tuesday to Wednesday, hundreds of bins and other street infrastructure set on fire and 159 vehicles torched, the interior ministry said.

Even though the number of arrests was less, the ministry said the police remained highly mobilised with 45,000 officers patrolling the streets.

The peak of the rioting had passed, although caution is still needed in the days and weeks ahead, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested on Tuesday.

The streets are calmer, after days of unrest Image: ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP

Paris to be the first priority

Concerns are raised that the riots would have negative impacts on tourism in France.

Economic minister Bruno Le Maire said on Twitter that, "we will do everything to ensure that France remains one of the most popular destinations in the world.”

The government also said that its first priority in Paris is to provide rapid aid to businesses and communities hit by violence.

