 France honors Holocaust survivor Simone Veil at the Pantheon | News | DW | 01.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

France honors Holocaust survivor Simone Veil at the Pantheon

Simone Veil survived the Auschwitz death camp and went on to be a crusader for women. She joins just a handful of women buried as French heroes.

The flag-draped coffins of French politician Simone Veil, right, and her husband Antoine Veil are displayed at the French Holocaust memorial in Paris (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Camus)

French Holocaust survivor and women's rights icon Simone Veil was interred next to her husband at Paris's Pantheon monument on Sunday, an honor reserved for national heroes. The special memorial came one year after her death on June 30, 2017.

"France loves Simone Veil and loves her for her struggles," President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech at the ceremony.

"We wanted Simone Veil to enter the Pantheon without waiting for generations to pass so that her battles, her dignity and her hope remain a compass in these troubled times."

Born Simone Jacob in 1927 in Nice, she was arrested by the Gestapo in March 1944 at age 16 and deported to Auschwitz. After the camp was liberated, she returned to France to study law.

Read more: Auschwitz color photo: 'A 14-year-old girl, not just a statistic'

In 1946 she married Antoine Veil with whom she had two sons. She went on to have a distinguished political career in France, becoming the first female general secretary of the High Council of the Magistrature in 1970.

As Minister of Health from 1974-1979, she was a crusader for women's rights and a crucial figure in achieving the legalization of abortion and the sale of birth control pills.

She was a member of the European Parliament from 1979-1993, during which time she was awarded with Germany's prestigious Charlemagne Prize, awarded for work done to the service of European unification. She served as the body's president from 1979 to 1982, the first woman to hold the post. 

Veil is now one of only a handful of women laid to rest at the Pantheon, including the groundbreaking scientist Marie Curie and the anti-Nazi resistance fighters Germaine Tillion and Genevieve de Gaulle-Anthonioz.

She was laid to rest alongside her husband, civil servant Antoine Veil, who died in 2013.

  • Haus der Wannsee-Konferenz in Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Wannsee House

    The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in planning the Holocaust. Fifteen members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to plan what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

  • Skulptur über der Außenmauer der KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Dachau

    The Nazi regime opened the first concentration camp in Dauchau, not far from Munich. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power it was used by the paramilitary SS "Schutzstaffel" to imprison, torture and kill political opponents to the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

  • Kongresshalle auf dem ehemaligen Reichsparteitagsgelände in Nürnberg

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Nazi party rally grounds

    Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of the Second World War. The annual Nazi party congress as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants took place on the 11-km² (4.25 square miles) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

  • Gedenkstätte Bergen-Belsen

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Bergen-Belsen

    The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, so many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame posthumously after her diary was published.

  • Bendlerblock - Ehrenhof der Gedenkstätte Deutscher Widerstand

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Memorial to the German Resistance

    The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler that failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, which is today the German Resistance Memorial Center.

  • Gedenkstätte Hadamar

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Hadamar Euthanasia Center

    From 1941 people with physical and mental disabilities were killed at a psychiatric hospital in Hadamar in Hesse. Declared "undesirables" by the Nazis, some 15,000 people were murdered here by asphyxiation with carbon monoxide or by being injected with lethal drug overdoses. Across Germany some 70,000 were killed as part of the Nazi euthanasia program. Today Hadamar is a memorial to those victims.

  • Holocaust Denkmal Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Holocaust Memorial

    Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated sixty years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus verfolgten Homosexuellen Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Memorial to persecuted homosexuals

    Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The four-meter high monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus ermordeten Sinti und Roma Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Sinti and Roma Memorial

    Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani: "gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears."

  • Stolperstein in Hamburg

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    'Stolpersteine' - stumbling blocks as memorials

    In the 1990s, the artist Gunther Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims, provide details about the people and their date of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries in Europe - it's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

  • Der ehemalige Führerbau

    'Never Again': Memorials of terror

    Brown House in Munich

    Right next to the "Führerbau" where Adolf Hitler had his office, was the headquarters of the Nazi Party in Germany, in the "Brown House" in Munich. A white cube now occupies its former location. A new "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the liberation from the Nazi regime, uncovering further dark chapters of history.

    Author: Max Zander, Ille Simon


DW recommends

Simone Veil, 'the best of France,' dies

Auschwitz survivor and champion of abortion rights Simone Veil has died at age 89. Tributes to the French politician praised her "legendary" fight for the rights of the downtrodden. (30.06.2017)  

French police charge suspects in murder of Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll

Police have charged two people over the violent murder of Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll. The 85-year-old, who escaped anti-Jewish purges in Paris during World War II, was stabbed and burned to death last week. (27.03.2018)  

France logs increase in sex crime reports following Harvey Weinstein scandal

Official statistics show a nearly one-third increase at the end of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. France's interior minister said the Harvey Weinstein scandal prompted more women to come forward. (25.01.2018)  

Auschwitz color photo: 'A 14-year-old girl, not just a statistic'

Marina Amaral's realistic colorization of black-and-white photos has earned her world renown. The self-taught artist is now working with the Auschwitz museum to make Holocaust images even more striking. (26.03.2018)  

France honors four with burial in Pantheon

France honored four people who resisted the Nazis during World War II by inducting them into Paris' Pantheon mausoleum, a final resting place for heroes of the French Republic. (28.05.2015)  

'Never Again': Memorials of terror

International Holocaust Remembrance Day: The Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by Soviet troops on January 27, 1945. Memorials across Germany ensure the millions of victims are not forgotten. (12.04.2018)  

The two-time Nobel prize winner Marie Curie was born 150 years ago

She is the only woman to have won two Nobel prizes, one for physics and one for chemistry. After World War I, the scientist and radiologist stood up for international science cooperation in the League of Nations. (07.11.2017)  

Related content

Frankreich Simone Veil Nachruf

Simone Veil, 'the best of France,' dies 30.06.2017

Auschwitz survivor and champion of abortion rights Simone Veil has died at age 89. Tributes to the French politician praised her "legendary" fight for the rights of the downtrodden.

Speyer Dom Trauerfeierlichkeiten für Altkanzler Kohl

+++ Helmut Kohl funeral - live updates +++ 01.07.2017

Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl has been honored by world leaders at a special ceremony at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Hundreds had gathered to pay their final respects at a requiem mass in Speyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 