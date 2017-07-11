Formula One: Max Verstappen clinches second world title in Japan

Max Verstappen of Red Bull has won the Japanese Gran Prix, and was also award his second Formula One world championship title after his closest rival was handed a penalty.

Governing body the FIA said full points had been awarded for the rain-soaked race, even though the race was suspended at one point due to the weather.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc — Verstappen's nearest challenger for the drivers championship — was also handed a five-second penalty after the race for going straight in the final chicane. The penalty saw Leclerc demoted from second to third place.

"The first [championship] is a little more emotional, the second one is beautiful," Verstappen said.

An unexpected victory

The decisions to award full points and to penalize Leclerc initially caused confusion among some spectators and team members alike at Japan's Suzuka Circuit.

The deciding race between Verstappen and Leclerc was expected to be the United States Grand Prix later this month.

Verstappen himself was only informed of his major win midway through his post-race TV interview.

"It's a crazy feeling because I didn't expect it when I crossed the line," the Dutch driver said.

