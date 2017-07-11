Audi to enter Formula One in 2026

Audi, Volkswagen's premium brand, is entering Formula One as an engine supplier from the beginning of the 2026 season, the German carmaker said on Friday.

It is not yet known which team it will supply engines to, although it is widely expected to be Sauber, which presently race as Alfa Romeo with a Ferrari engine.

The automotive manufacturer headquartered in Bavaria said it will compete in the Formula One World Championship with a specially developed power unit.

A major motivation for Audi is F1's aim of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030, said the carmaker, including new technical rules focused on greater electrification and sustainable fuels that apply from 2026.

"More rings are coming. Watch this space," Audi Sport teased on Twitter with a darkened image of a racing car, before adding that the vehicle was no more than a "concept" and not the one that the carmaker will be deploying in 2026.

jsi/sms (Reuters, dpa, SID, AFP)