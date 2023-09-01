  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
SocietyUnited Kingdom

Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed dies at age 94

September 1, 2023

The Egyptian-born business giant was a major figure in the United Kingdom. His son, Dodi, had been dating Princess Diana before they both died in a car crash in 1997. He spent the rest of his life mourning the loss.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vs5o
Mohamed Al-Fayed
After the deaths of his son and Princess Diana, Al-Fayed spent years in court locked in legal battles with British establishment figures he blamed for their deathsImage: Ian Walton/Getty Images

Businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed died at the age of 94, the football club he once owned announced on Friday evening.

The Egyptian-born business giant made his name in the United Kingdom, where he was known as the former owner of the upscale London department store Harrods. He also owned the Fulham Football Club, which announced his passing.

"We owe Mohamed a debut of gratitude for what he did for our Club," Fulham wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

In a statement, his family said that Al-Fayed "enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones."

He is survived by his wife, four children, and grandchildren.

Al-Fayed's eldest son, Dodi Fayed, was in a romantic relationship with the late Princess Diana. The two died in a tragic car crash in 1997 in Paris. The event was a turning point for Al-Fayed, who went on to spend years battling figures in the British establishment that he held responsible for their deaths.

Who was Mohamed Al-Fayed?

The late billionaire was born in Alexandria, Egypt in 1929, where one of his parents was a school teacher.

His business exploits began when he started working for Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. Al-Fayed eventually moved to the UK in the 1970s.

He married his first wife, Samira Khashoggi, in 1954. They had a son, Dodi, together before divorcing in 1956.

He purchased the Ritz Hotel in Paris along with his brother, and later purchased the iconic Harrods department store in London.

A British government inquiry into the purchase later found that Al-Fayed and his brother had been dishonest about their wealth in order to land the takeover of Harrods.

The spat led to a back and forth between Al-Fayed and British politicians that lasted for years.

He later sold Harrods in 2010 to the investment wing of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund for an estimated 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion; €1.7 billion).

In November last year, Forbes magazine estimated his wealth at $1.9 billion.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

rs/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

School students attend a lesson as they shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in May, 2023

Ukraine updates: Kyiv schools on alert over bomb threats

ConflictsSeptember 1, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents from the scene of a deadly blaze sit near the building they lived in

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

CatastropheSeptember 1, 202302:09 min
More from Africa

Asia

The Nihonbashi district, one of the busiest areas in Tokyo, is pictured in ruins after the 1923 earthquake

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Hubert Aiwanger on the podium in a beer tent, speaking into a microphone

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

SocietySeptember 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two small fire engines with long hoses are seen spraying arcs of water onto a fire at night, Crevedia, Romania, August 26, 2023

In Romania, corruption and incompetence is costing lives

In Romania, corruption and incompetence is costing lives

CorruptionSeptember 1, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gestures with his hand as he speaks

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

PoliticsSeptember 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Beyonce performs at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden during opening night of her Renaissance World Tour

Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce saving local economies?

Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce saving local economies?

BusinessSeptember 1, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage