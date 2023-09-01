Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed dies at age 94

The Egyptian-born business giant was a major figure in the United Kingdom. His son, Dodi, had been dating Princess Diana before they both died in a car crash in 1997. He spent the rest of his life mourning the loss.

Businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed died at the age of 94, the football club he once owned announced on Friday evening.

The Egyptian-born business giant made his name in the United Kingdom, where he was known as the former owner of the upscale London department store Harrods. He also owned the Fulham Football Club, which announced his passing.

"We owe Mohamed a debut of gratitude for what he did for our Club," Fulham wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

In a statement, his family said that Al-Fayed "enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones."

He is survived by his wife, four children, and grandchildren.

Al-Fayed's eldest son, Dodi Fayed, was in a romantic relationship with the late Princess Diana. The two died in a tragic car crash in 1997 in Paris. The event was a turning point for Al-Fayed, who went on to spend years battling figures in the British establishment that he held responsible for their deaths.

Who was Mohamed Al-Fayed?

The late billionaire was born in Alexandria, Egypt in 1929, where one of his parents was a school teacher.

His business exploits began when he started working for Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. Al-Fayed eventually moved to the UK in the 1970s.

He married his first wife, Samira Khashoggi, in 1954. They had a son, Dodi, together before divorcing in 1956.

He purchased the Ritz Hotel in Paris along with his brother, and later purchased the iconic Harrods department store in London.

A British government inquiry into the purchase later found that Al-Fayed and his brother had been dishonest about their wealth in order to land the takeover of Harrods.

The spat led to a back and forth between Al-Fayed and British politicians that lasted for years.

He later sold Harrods in 2010 to the investment wing of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund for an estimated 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion; €1.7 billion).

In November last year, Forbes magazine estimated his wealth at $1.9 billion.

rs/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)