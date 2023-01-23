Former FBI official indicted for helping Russian oligarch

Former official Charles McGonigal was charged with violating US sanctions on Russia by receiving concealed payments from an oligarch in exchange for investigating a rival.

A former top FBI official was indicted on charges of helping a Russian Oligarch in violation of US sanctions on Russia, US prosecutors said on Monday.

Charles McGonigal, who formerly led the FBI's counterintelligence division in New York, is accused of receiving payments from oligarch Oleg Deripaska, in exchange for investigating a rival oligarch.

Deripaska was among a number of individuals sanctioned over their ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin following allegations of Russian interference in the US presidential election in 2016.

