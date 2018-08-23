 Forest fires near Berlin could burn for days | News | DW | 24.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Forest fires near Berlin could burn for days

German authorities have warned that it could be some time until forest fires burning outside Berlin are extinguished. Hundreds of firefighters have been deployed to the area, but strong winds are hampering their efforts.

  • A light on a dark road while fires burn (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation

    Villages evacuated

    The fires began on Thursday and soon threatened three villages in the state of Brandenburg, outside Berlin. The towns of Klausdorf and Tiefenbrunnen have been evacuated, with locals either fleeing to the homes of friends and relatives or being housed in local shelters. Residents in the village of Frohnsdorf were allowed to return to their homes Friday afternoon.

  • A police car and fire engine at a road closing (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Pörschmann)

    Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation

    Scorching heat

    While police have not yet confirmed the cause of the blaze, Germany has been suffering under a massive heatwave and drought for weeks, leaving forests and fields extremely dry. Many areas have had to enforce campfire and grilling bans.

  • A far-off plume of smoke from the Brandenburg fire (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation

    Seen for miles

    Reports suggested that smoke from the blaze could be seen as far away as 10 kilometers (around 6 miles). Social media users in Berlin said on Friday that they woke up to the sight of smoke in the distance.

  • A forest lit in red from the fires (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation

    Danger unabated?

    By Friday morning, emergency services were reporting that the fire had spread to over 300 hectares of land and that smoke and ash would likely reach southern Berlin. They also warned that the conflagration was coming dangerously close to an area where there may be undetonated World War II munitions.

  • A helicopter flying above smoke from the fires (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Pörschmann)

    Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation

    No damage yet to dwellings

    More than 500 people have had to flee the fires. Christian Stein, the vice-regional councilor for the area, said, "The fire has not been beaten back, but as of yet no buildings have been destroyed."

  • Orange smoke in the air around a forest (picture alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation

    Unparalelled magnitude

    "We've had forest fires before, but never of this magnitude," said Mayor Michael Knappe of Treuenbrietzen, another town in the area. By Friday, the fire had spread to the size of 400 football fields.


  • A light on a dark road while fires burn (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation

    Villages evacuated

    The fires began on Thursday and soon threatened three villages in the state of Brandenburg, outside Berlin. The towns of Klausdorf and Tiefenbrunnen have been evacuated, with locals either fleeing to the homes of friends and relatives or being housed in local shelters. Residents in the village of Frohnsdorf were allowed to return to their homes Friday afternoon.

  • A police car and fire engine at a road closing (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Pörschmann)

    Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation

    Scorching heat

    While police have not yet confirmed the cause of the blaze, Germany has been suffering under a massive heatwave and drought for weeks, leaving forests and fields extremely dry. Many areas have had to enforce campfire and grilling bans.

  • A far-off plume of smoke from the Brandenburg fire (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation

    Seen for miles

    Reports suggested that smoke from the blaze could be seen as far away as 10 kilometers (around 6 miles). Social media users in Berlin said on Friday that they woke up to the sight of smoke in the distance.

  • A forest lit in red from the fires (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation

    Danger unabated?

    By Friday morning, emergency services were reporting that the fire had spread to over 300 hectares of land and that smoke and ash would likely reach southern Berlin. They also warned that the conflagration was coming dangerously close to an area where there may be undetonated World War II munitions.

  • A helicopter flying above smoke from the fires (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Pörschmann)

    Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation

    No damage yet to dwellings

    More than 500 people have had to flee the fires. Christian Stein, the vice-regional councilor for the area, said, "The fire has not been beaten back, but as of yet no buildings have been destroyed."

  • Orange smoke in the air around a forest (picture alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation

    Unparalelled magnitude

    "We've had forest fires before, but never of this magnitude," said Mayor Michael Knappe of Treuenbrietzen, another town in the area. By Friday, the fire had spread to the size of 400 football fields.


Wildfires threatening villages southwest of Berlin could continue burning for days, Brandenburg state Premier Dietmar Woidke said during a visit to region on Friday.

"At the moment, it's not clear when we will be able to give the all-clear…it could be a matter of days," he told reporters. "The wind is a huge a concern."  

Around 600 firefighters backed by helicopters and water cannons are battling the fires some 50 kilometers (31 miles) outside the German capital. Strong gusts of wind have fanned the flames, expanding the blazes to an area the size of 500 football fields and sending smoke as far as Berlin and Potsdam.

"The fire continues to be a big threat," Woidke said. "But we will do everything to protect people's property."

The fact that the burning forests are laden with unexploded munitions is also complicating fire fighting efforts. Local authorities said there had already been several explosions.

A spokeswoman for the district of Potsdam-Mittelmark said the situation was "difficult" because the flames were reaching the canopy and spreading over the treetops.

Read moreClimate change sets the world on fire

Watch video 01:22
Now live
01:22 mins.

Wildfires south of Berlin force evacuations

Evacuation orders in place

Authorities ordered total evacuations for the villages of Frohnsdorf, Klausdorf and Tiefenbrunnen overnight. Loudspeaker announcements told residents to leave their homes and take only their most important possessions, such as identification papers and medicines.

Most of the 540 villagers stayed with relatives, officials said, although several had to spend the night at a town hall in nearby Treuenbrietzen.

"We've had forest fires before but never of this magnitude," said Treuenbrietzen Mayor Michael Knappe. 

Residents of Frohnsdorf were permitted to return to their homes late Friday morning, but evacuation orders for the other two towns remained.

Isolated showers were predicted for parts of Berlin and Brandenburg, but meteorologists could not predict whether the rain would fall on burning areas.

The fire has already begun to affect regional train traffic between Wannsee and Jüterbog, as well as some trains heading from the area throughout eastern Germany. The blaze has not, however, affected air travel into and out of Berlin airports. 

Read moreWhen nature harms itself: Five scary climate feedback loops

Infografik Karte Brände bei Berlin DE

Fearing the worst

Plumes of smoke were reportedly visible from as far as 10 kilometers (around 6 miles) away.

"Our main goal is still to protect the evacuated areas from the flames," said Christian Stein, a local official for the district of Potsdam-Mittelmark. "The fire still has not been pushed back, but it also hasn't taken a building with it."

Raimund Engel, the Brandenburg commissioner overseeing forest fires, however, said he was expecting major damage. The blaze had developed into a "full fire" that was no longer just burning the ground but had also spread into the treetops, he added.

Read more: The global heat wave that's been killing us

Forest fires in Brandenburg (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Pörschmann)

Smoke could be seen from nearly 10 kilometers away

Authorities also warned that strong winds could fan ash and smoke from the villages all the way to the southern districts of Berlin.

Brandenburg has endured a particularly hot summer this year, and rainfall has been scarce for several months. Vast areas have dried up as a result, increasing the risk of fires.

Engel also warned emergency services could face even greater risks the longer that fires continued to rage. The blaze is located in an area laden with munitions, located between the districts of Potsdam-Mittelmark and Teltow-Fläming. A regional control center for Brandenburg said there had already been multiple explosions. Undetonated World War II bombs are frequently unearthed in Germany. 

"There are places we cannot get to," an emergency service spokesman said, adding that firefighters were forced to stay on cleared roads in some areas. 

  • England Wetter (Getty Images/AFP/T. Akmen)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Europe strips off

    Summer 2018 began as a welcome break from Europe's often-unpredictable weather, and people took advantage of the constantly warm temperatures to spend more time outside. The heat was especially a boon for pubs and bars where fans congregated to watch the soccer World Cup. But as temperatures climbed to up to 39 Celsius, the heat wave's negative effects began to be felt across the continent.

  • Sweden wildfire (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Andersson)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Racing against the clock

    The high temperatures and low rainfall led to a sharp rise in wildfires across several European countries, including Sweden, where authorites were, at one stage, battling more than 50 blazes, some in the Arctic Circle. When German firefighters tackled a forest fire in Fichtenwalde, near Berlin, their operation was suddenly made more urgent by the discovery of unexploded World War II ammunition.

  • A burned out car from the Greek wildfire (Getty Images/AFP/A. Tzortzinis )

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Paradise goes up in flames

    Greece, meanwhile is counting the cost of its own devastating wildfire which last week left 86 people dead. The seaside village of Mati, just 30 kilometers (17 miles) from Athens, saw houses and land incinerated, while many people drowned after rushing into the sea or were burned alive while trying to escape in their cars.

  • Drought affects the River Rhine (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gerten)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Scorched earth as rivers start to run dry

    Many of Europe's rivers and reservoirs experienced almost drought-like conditions after water levels dropped severely. Freight vessels that ply German sections of the River Rhine (pictured here in Düsseldorf) and Danube were ordered not to sail fully loaded. The Netherlands meanwhile closed several movable bridges after the metallic structures expanded so much that they couldn't be opened.

  • Drivers wait by side of road in Eurotunnel queue (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Heat makes great escape worse

    As millions of Europeans hit roads, rail and air for their annual summer holidays, transport infrastructure struggled to cope. Eurotunnel passengers faced delays of up to five hours after the air conditioning units failed on trains. Some holidaymakers were forced to spend the night at Hanover airport after authorities canceled flights when one of the runways started to melt.

  • People standing on a Polish beach (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/M. Fludra)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    The coast is no escape

    Poland shut scores of beaches along the Baltic Sea coast after the heat wave triggered a massive toxic algae bloom. German health officials, meanwhile, warned the elderly and others with weaker immune systems to avoid swimming in the Baltic Sea as the increased water temperature poses a danger from vibrio bacteria, which can cause severe illness.

  • Spoilt maize crop (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Foods prices likely to rise

    German farmers estimated the damage to crops from the heat wave could reach €1.4 billion and warned of higher supermarket prices. Other countries predicted the worst grain harvest in 25 years, as crops ripened much faster than expected and low rainfall produced a low yield. In Sweden, dairy farmers said they were being forced to slaughter some of their livestock.

  • People dip their feet in Paris fountain (picture-alliance/abaca/A. Apaydin)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Spray fountains keep Parisians cool

    Until storms broke the intense heat on Friday evening, Parisians made use of the city's recreational facilities to keep cool, including water fountains around the Eiffel Tower. Despite being 3,324 pages long, France's infamous labor code doesn't mention a specific temperature that would force companies to shut down. But staff can't be punished if they stop work over fears for their health.

  • Yorkshire Vikings v Birmingham Bears - cricket match (Getty Images/N. Stirk)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Dark clouds hint at end of hot spell

    Parts of Europe experienced up to six weeks of uncomfortably hot weather. Forecasters predicted that the first storms would bring heavy rainfall to many areas this weekend. Thunder, rain and hail were reported in France and the UK on Friday evening, while the darkening clouds alerted the crowd at this cricket match just outside the English city of Leeds to prepare for a similar downpour.

    Author: Nik Martin


dm,es/sms

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Forest fire outside Berlin sets off WWII munition

A rare forest fire near Potsdam, outside Berlin, has caused some World War II munitions to explode, hampering firefighters. The fire is now reported to be under control. (27.07.2018)  

Climate change sets the world on fire

In 2017, parts of Europe, Canada and the US were ravaged by wildfires on an unprecedented scale. In 2018, new records are being set around the world as hot, dry temperatures and fires become the new normal. (18.10.2017)  

EU states join forces to fight deadly wildfires across Europe

In today's turbulent political times, it is easy to give up on the idea of European Union solidarity. But the response to wildfires in Sweden and Greece is proof that unity is still possible. Who's helping whom, and why? (25.07.2018)  

When nature harms itself: Five scary climate feedback loops

The thing about climate change is, the worse it gets – the worse it gets. Feedback loops accelerate the warming process. Now, scientists looking at lakes have found yet another alarming vicious circle to add to the list. (04.05.2018)  

Living in Brandenburg: Much more than a commuter town

Brandenburg is an attractive city, but no one denies that its close proximity to Berlin is what really attracts a lot of people. But as far as studying goes, Brandenburg offers a relaxed, undistracting environment. (07.03.2012)  

The global heat wave that's been killing us

A heat wave is ravaging countries around the world. Although many celebrate sunny days, wildfires, wasted crops and health problems are some of the many disastrous consequences hot weather can have. (18.07.2018)  

Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation

A local mayor has said that while the region has often had forest fires, they have never been of this magnitude. The fire has spread to the size of 400 football fields. (24.08.2018)  

Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

Record-breaking temperatures of up to 38 Celcius have caused deadly wildfires, water shortages and damaged crops. Initially seen as a refreshing change, many Europeans now say the heat wave can't end soon enough. (28.07.2018)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Wildfires south of Berlin force evacuations  

Related content

Waldbrände in Brandenburg

Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation 24.08.2018

A local mayor has said that while the region has often had forest fires, they have never been of this magnitude. The fire has spread to the size of 400 football fields.

Wildfires south of Berlin force evacuations 24.08.2018

Hundreds of firefighters have been working contain the blazes, while 600 villagers had to be evacuated. Local residents and firefighters have never seen wildfires in this dimension, where the fire moves between the villages and almost comes into the villages.

Griechenland | Waldbrände

Climate change sets the world on fire 24.08.2018

In 2017, parts of Europe, Canada and the US were ravaged by wildfires on an unprecedented scale. In 2018, new records are being set around the world as hot, dry temperatures and fires become the new normal.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 