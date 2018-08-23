Forest fires near Berlin could burn for days

German authorities have warned that it could be some time until forest fires burning outside Berlin are extinguished. Hundreds of firefighters have been deployed to the area, but strong winds are hampering their efforts.
Wildfires threatening villages southwest of Berlin could continue burning for days, Brandenburg state Premier Dietmar Woidke said during a visit to region on Friday.
"At the moment, it's not clear when we will be able to give the all-clear…it could be a matter of days," he told reporters. "The wind is a huge a concern."
Around 600 firefighters backed by helicopters and water cannons are battling the fires some 50 kilometers (31 miles) outside the German capital. Strong gusts of wind have fanned the flames, expanding the blazes to an area the size of 500 football fields and sending smoke as far as Berlin and Potsdam.
"The fire continues to be a big threat," Woidke said. "But we will do everything to protect people's property."
The fact that the burning forests are laden with unexploded munitions is also complicating fire fighting efforts. Local authorities said there had already been several explosions.
A spokeswoman for the district of Potsdam-Mittelmark said the situation was "difficult" because the flames were reaching the canopy and spreading over the treetops.
Read more: Climate change sets the world on fire
Evacuation orders in place
Authorities ordered total evacuations for the villages of Frohnsdorf, Klausdorf and Tiefenbrunnen overnight. Loudspeaker announcements told residents to leave their homes and take only their most important possessions, such as identification papers and medicines.
Most of the 540 villagers stayed with relatives, officials said, although several had to spend the night at a town hall in nearby Treuenbrietzen.
"We've had forest fires before but never of this magnitude," said Treuenbrietzen Mayor Michael Knappe.
Residents of Frohnsdorf were permitted to return to their homes late Friday morning, but evacuation orders for the other two towns remained.
Isolated showers were predicted for parts of Berlin and Brandenburg, but meteorologists could not predict whether the rain would fall on burning areas.
The fire has already begun to affect regional train traffic between Wannsee and Jüterbog, as well as some trains heading from the area throughout eastern Germany. The blaze has not, however, affected air travel into and out of Berlin airports.
Read more: When nature harms itself: Five scary climate feedback loops
Fearing the worst
Plumes of smoke were reportedly visible from as far as 10 kilometers (around 6 miles) away.
"Our main goal is still to protect the evacuated areas from the flames," said Christian Stein, a local official for the district of Potsdam-Mittelmark. "The fire still has not been pushed back, but it also hasn't taken a building with it."
Raimund Engel, the Brandenburg commissioner overseeing forest fires, however, said he was expecting major damage. The blaze had developed into a "full fire" that was no longer just burning the ground but had also spread into the treetops, he added.
Read more: The global heat wave that's been killing us
Authorities also warned that strong winds could fan ash and smoke from the villages all the way to the southern districts of Berlin.
Brandenburg has endured a particularly hot summer this year, and rainfall has been scarce for several months. Vast areas have dried up as a result, increasing the risk of fires.
Engel also warned emergency services could face even greater risks the longer that fires continued to rage. The blaze is located in an area laden with munitions, located between the districts of Potsdam-Mittelmark and Teltow-Fläming. A regional control center for Brandenburg said there had already been multiple explosions. Undetonated World War II bombs are frequently unearthed in Germany.
"There are places we cannot get to," an emergency service spokesman said, adding that firefighters were forced to stay on cleared roads in some areas.
dm,es/sms
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
A rare forest fire near Potsdam, outside Berlin, has caused some World War II munitions to explode, hampering firefighters. The fire is now reported to be under control. (27.07.2018)
In 2017, parts of Europe, Canada and the US were ravaged by wildfires on an unprecedented scale. In 2018, new records are being set around the world as hot, dry temperatures and fires become the new normal. (18.10.2017)
In today's turbulent political times, it is easy to give up on the idea of European Union solidarity. But the response to wildfires in Sweden and Greece is proof that unity is still possible. Who's helping whom, and why? (25.07.2018)
The thing about climate change is, the worse it gets – the worse it gets. Feedback loops accelerate the warming process. Now, scientists looking at lakes have found yet another alarming vicious circle to add to the list. (04.05.2018)
Brandenburg is an attractive city, but no one denies that its close proximity to Berlin is what really attracts a lot of people. But as far as studying goes, Brandenburg offers a relaxed, undistracting environment. (07.03.2012)