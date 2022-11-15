  1. Skip to content
Vera, a young woman wearing traditional Bavarian dress "Dirndl", enjoys a beer under a tent during the Oktoberfest beer festival fair at the Theresienwiese in Munich, southern Germany, on September 27, 2012. The world's biggest beer festival Oktoberfest will run until October 7, 2012
The fizz you taste while drinking a beer is produced using carbon dioxideImage: Getty Images/AFP/C. Stache
ScienceEurope

Flat beer could be another byproduct of the energy crisis

Esteban Pardo
47 minutes ago

CO2 shortages caused by high energy prices are hitting the food and beverage industry hard. Breweries are taking some of the biggest hits.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JPVW

It may seem ironic that while atmospheric CO2 levels keep increasing, some industries aren’t getting enough of the gas. 

The cost of industrial CO2 has been rising since the summer. These price surges have created problems for breweries, which need the gas to carbonate beer, and suppliers across the food and beverage industry that need the gas for cooling and preservation purposes. 

"The situation is worrying. Many companies only get part of the ordered quantity or nothing at all and have no planning security," said Stefanie Sabet, managing director of the Federal Association of the German Food Industry in a statement in September.

Deutschland Münchner Oktoberfest
Breweries are paying more for the CO2 required to produce fizz in their beersImage: Matthias Schrader/AP Photo/picture alliance

Why is there a shortage?

Carbon dioxide supply shortages are not uncommon. They hit Europe in the summer of 2018 due to a drop in industrial fertilizer production, for example, and last summer due to a rise in wholesale gas prices. 

Most of the carbon dioxide on the market is a byproduct of fertilizer production, notably ammonia. But this year’s spiking energy prices have caused a "shutdown of fertilizer factories or cuts in production", Simon Spillane, a spokesperson for The Brewers of Europe, told DW. The Brussels-based organization represents more than 10,000 breweries across Europe.

In short, higher energy prices means reduced fertilizer production, which means less carbon dioxide.

According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price for industrial CO2 in September 2022 was 25% higher than the previous year. Around 70% of ammonia production has stopped since August, according to Fertilizers Europe, the European association of fertilizer manufacturers.

A person is filling a glass of beer from a large container in a brewery. A Ukrainian and Hungarian brewery joined forces to brew a beer and raise awareness of the war. The special beer was made in Hungary. Proceeds go to a foundation that supports people injured in the war.
Some breweries can re-use the carbon dioxide naturally produced during the fermentation process, making them more resilient to rising costsImage: DW

Why is CO2 important?

Carbon dioxide is a gas that doesn't smell, has no color and does not burn. Living things — like you and me — create it naturally through the process of respiration, and plants use it to produce sugars during photosynthesis. It is also artificially generated through the burning of fossil fuels.

You can easily make CO2 at home — just mix a spoon of baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) and lemon juice (citric acid) or vinegar (acetic acid) in a cup. The reaction converts bicarbonate into CO2.

When it comes to the food industry, CO2 is best known for its capacity to add that nice fizz to drinks like mineral water, sodas or beer. Breweries also need carbon dioxide to pre-charge tanks, bottles and kegs so that the beer does not come into contact with air during filling and does not foam during bottling. It also helps to preserve beers — "if not used, the product can have a very short shelf life", Spillane said.

CO2 is also used to decaffeinate coffee, for food packaging and as a refrigerant. Liquid and solid "dry ice" CO2 is used for quickly freezing and keeping food refrigerated during transport.

The gas is also used to promote the growth of plants in greenhouses and in the meat industry for stunning animals as an attempt to humanely slaughter them. Very high concentrations of CO2 can take the place of oxygen in the air and quickly cause asphyxiation.

The worlds largest direct air capture and storage plant that permanently removes CO from the air has opened in Iceland. Run by Swiss company Climeworks, Orca sucks carbon dioxide directly from the air and buries it as rocks deep underground, using technology from Climeworks Icelandic partner Carbfix. Orca has the capacity to remove 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere this way each year. The number equates roughly the emissions from 870 cars or 9,281 consumed barrels of oil, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency greenhouse gas calculator. The Orca plant is located in Hellisheidi, Iceland, adjacent to Icelandic energy company ON Power's geothermal power plant, and is entirely run on this renewable energy.
Swiss company Climeworks' direct air capture plant in Iceland uses filters to capture CO2, then mixes it with water and pumps it deep underground, where it mineralizes.Image: Cover-Images/imago images

Why not use CO2 from the atmosphere?

It may sound like an obvious "kill two birds with one stone" situation. But capturing CO2 directly from the air — a process called direct air capture — is still too expensive to present itself as a tenable option for most companies. 

Some corporations, like the Swiss company Climeworks AG, have developed methods to capture CO2 from the air and pump it deep underground, where it can be permanently stored. But this captured gas is not available for industrial use.

So, enough to damage the climate but, so far, too scarce to be taken from the air without being very expensive. Although research keeps advancing in this area, direct air capture technology is "still in its infancy”, according to Dawid Hanak, a professor of energy and process engineering at Cranfield University in the UK. 

Is carbon capture feasible?

Edited by: Clare Roth

