FIFA 2030 World Cup to feature matches on 3 continents

October 4, 2023

The 2030 men's soccer World Cup will see matches hosted in Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, FIFA has announced.

A player lifting the FIFA World Cup Trophy
The 2030 World Cup will see matches played on three continentsImage: Mike Egerton/empics/picture alliance

Morocco, Portugal and Spain will be joint hosts for the 2030 World Cup, but some matches will also be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

FIFA, the world soccer's governing body, said in a statement that the matches in South America were part of the celebration of the centenary of the first World Cup in Uruguay.

"The centennial World Cup could not be far from South America, where everything began," said Alejandro Dominguez, the president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL. "The 2030 World Cup will be played in three continents."

Acceptance of a unified 2030 candidacy still needs formal approval next year at a meeting of the 211 member federations, but this step is seen mainly as a formality.

"In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents — Africa, Europe and South America — six countries — Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay — welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the FIFA World Cup," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

More to come at dw.com

Tank firing at night

Draft dodgers: the Ukrainian men fleeing conscription

ConflictsOctober 4, 202304:55 min
