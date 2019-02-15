Female German referee causes Bundesliga broadcast to be canceled in Iran

Iranian state TV did not broadcast a Bundesliga soccer match because of the presence of a woman as referee, media say. The Islamic country censors the showing of women in "revealing" clothes such as football shorts.
Iranian state broadcaster IRIB did not show a Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg on Friday because German referee Bibiana Steinhaus was officiating, German media reported, citing Iranian media.
The broadcast was reportedly canceled because the country's strict Islamic code of conduct does not allow the showing of images of women wearing clothing, such as football shorts, that reveals large amounts of skin.
Natalie Amiri, Iran correspondent for German public broadcaster ARD tweeted that the broadcast in Iran had been canceled "at the last minute," asking, "and who is responsible? Of course, it's Bibi again..."
Strict censorship
In Iran, movie scenes showing women in what is deemed revealing clothing are censored. But this would have been impossible when broadcasting Friday's match, as Steinhaus was continually visible, reports said.
Another Bundesliga match in May last year with Steinhaus as referee was, however, reportedly censored in this way, with random shots of spectators shown every time the Bundesliga feed focused on her.
Steinhaus, 39, is the first woman to have officiated at men's football matches at a professional level in Germany. She refereed her first Bundesliga match in September 2017.
She was named as one of Germany's top referees in 2018.
