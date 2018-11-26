 Female fan files sexual harassment complaint after Schalke game | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.11.2018

Sports

Female fan files sexual harassment complaint after Schalke game

Bundesliga club Schalke have reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment after a woman complained of abuse at the game against Nuremberg. The fan has filed a complaint with the police.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 - 1. FC Nürnberg (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hitij)

A football supporter has filed a complaint with police in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen, claiming she was sexually harassed at the recent Bundesliga game between Schalke and Nuremberg.

The woman claims a male supporter repeatedly harassed her, touching and slapping her behind and attempting to open her bra during the match at the Veltins Arena on Saturday.

When she reported this behavior to stewards, she was allegedly told to stay at home and watch on television if she couldn't handle it.

"The woman has pressed charges and we are investigating thoroughly," a police spokeswoman told news agency DPA, adding that the actions of the steward are also being reviewed.

A Schalke spokeswoman said the club was also looking into the matter. "We are taking this very seriously and we are in the process of establishing a full picture of what happened," she told DPA.

Schalke won the Bundesliga Matchday 12 fixture 5-2.

mf/mp (DPA)

Brazilian sports journalists denounce harassment at work

Fifty-two female sports journalists launched a campaign to gather reports of aggressive incidents, harassment and prejudice they have suffered both in newsrooms and on the pitch. The movement is already gaining traction. (28.03.2018)  

US soccer star Hope Solo accuses Sepp Blatter of sexual harassment

Former US goalkeeper Hope Solo has said ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter groped her backside during the 2013 Ballon d'Or ceremony. Sexual harassment wasn't just a problem in Hollywood but in women's football as well, she said. (11.11.2017)  

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich's slump continues, Borussia Dortmund march on

Borussia Dortmund opened up a nine point lead over Bayern Munich while Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach continued their impressive runs. Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim played out one of two 3-3 draws. (25.11.2018)  

Fussball Bundesliga l Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hannover 96 - Tor 3:1 (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hitij)

Bundesliga: Matchday 12 roundup 24.11.2018

Dortmund did more than maintain their cushion at the top of the table, largely thanks to a spectacular result in Munich. Frankfurt's forwards impressed again, while Leipzig found no joy in Wolfsburg.

FC Brügge - Borussia Dortmund

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund aiming to secure qualification against Bruges 27.11.2018

A point against Bruges on Wednesday night will be enough to see the Bundesliga table toppers into the next round of the Champions League. A win would put them on course for top spot. Elsewhere, Schalke travel to Porto.

1. Bundesliga | Bayern München v Fortuna Düsseldorf | (3:3)

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich's slump continues, Borussia Dortmund march on 25.11.2018

Borussia Dortmund opened up a nine point lead over Bayern Munich while Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach continued their impressive runs. Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim played out one of two 3-3 draws.

