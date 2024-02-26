Farmers jam Brussels' EU quarter park as ministers meet

Demonstrators are demanding EU action on cheap supermarket process, low-cost imports and environmental rules that they say put too much pressure on the agricultural sector.

Farmers set fire to tires and blocked roads at a protest in Brussels on Monday.

Over 100 tractors were parked around the European Union institutions' headquarters as agricultural ministers met to discuss the sector.

Demonstrators are demanding EU action on cheap supermarket products, low-cost imports, and environmental rules that farmers say put too much pressure on the agricultural sector.

Police carrying riot gear patrolled barriers set up near the headquarters and fired water cannons to put out flames.

The farmers' association European Coordination Via Campesina said the EU had not yed done enough to address the demands. Belgian, German, Dutch and French farming associations also called members to join the protest.

In response to weeks of farmers' protests, the EU has weakened some parts of its Green Deal environmental policies and removed the goal of cutting farming emissions from its 2040 climate roadmap.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

