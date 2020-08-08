F1: Bottas earns pole for 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Two days after signing a contract extension with Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas earned his 13th career pole after pipping defending champion Lewis Hamilton for the top spot on the grid for Sunday's 70th anniversary Grand Prix.

Racing point driver Nico Hülkenberg will start third, a strong position for the replacement driver. The German is driving in place of Sergio Perez, who will miss his second straight race after testing positive twice for COVID-19.

Hülkenberg, who was let go by Renault at the end of last season, was a last-minute replacement for Perez for last weekend's British GP. After qualifying fifth, he was cruely denied an F1 return after his car failed to start in the garage.

Sebastian Vettel, who has struggled in his final season with Ferrari, will start 12th, four places behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

The grid

Quote from qualifying

Circuit profile: Silverstone

There is perhaps no better place for Formula One to celebrate it's 70th anniversary than Silverstone. The British circuit has held races since the 1940s and has been on the F1 calendar since the series' inaugural season in 1950.

To no one's surprise, Hamilton has excelled in Silvestone throughout his career. The Briton has won seven British GPs on the circuit, including last weekend.