 F1: Who could challenge Lewis Hamilton in 2020? | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

F1: Who could challenge Lewis Hamilton in 2020?

Yet again Lewis Hamilton has dominated the Formula 1 season, and is already the favorite to do the same in 2020. If Ferrari can't get their act together, Max Verstappen could emerge as Hamilton's closest rival.

Formel 1 Großer Preis von Kanada (picture-alliance/nordphoto)

If 2018 was a frustrating season for Sebastian Vettel, 2019 must have felt even worse. Last year, what stopped Vettel from winning his first drivers' title for Ferrari were tactical mistakes by his team, along with quite a few of his own. This year, in addition to the mistakes he had to contend with the up-and-coming Charles Leclerc, who challenged his status as Ferrari's No. 1 driver.

In fact, Vettel's name is no longer the first that comes to mind when speculating on who could be the biggest threat whenLewis Hamilton seeks to defend his title next season. Youngsters Leclerc and Max Verstappen of Red Bull are already on a par with Vettel - if they haven't already overtaken the German.

Verstappen won three Grand Prix races this past season and Leclerc reached the top of the podium twice. Vettel was "only" able to add the Singapore GP to his list of career races won. Although the German finished above his Monegasque teammate 11 times (!) in this season's 21 races, Leclerc put his older teammate under considerable pressure, especially in the second half of the season. He also vehemently demanded via the pit radio - in Sochi for example, that he be allowed to pass his teammate. In that race, Vettel overtook Leclerc at the start, but then refused to let him pass him later -  contrary to the team's previously agreed tactics.

Who will be No. 1 at Ferrari?

The low point of the rivalry between the two Ferrari drivers this past season was their crash in Sao Paulo, when neither was prepared to make way for the other and both were knocked out -  with each blaming the other for their predicament. The long smoldering conflict between them has become more public than ever before, and will likely continue to do so in the coming season because neither of them will be prepared to lower their own ambitions. Ferrari could ameliorate the problem by declaring a clear No. 1, but the Scuderia's management don't seem to want to do so. Demoting a four-time drivers' champion could be just as damaging as holding back the circuit's most talented young pilot.

Vettel's contract expires at the end of 2020, and whether it will be extended is questionable. This means that 2020 could well be his last chance to fulfill his childhood dream of winning a drivers' title with the "Reds." So will the team back him in the last year of his contract, and then elevate Leclerc in 2021?

Formel 1 Großer Preis von Brasilien Charles Leclerc (picture-alliance/dpa)

Could Charles Leclerc be ready to push Sebastian Vettel into second place in the Ferrari pecking oder?

Talking up non-existent harmony

"We know how to proceed," Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said in a video posted by the team ahead of the final race of the season. He described Vettel and Leclerc as "good teammates" and spoke of a "great mix." He also described the personal relationship between the 32-year-old and the 22-year-old as excellent.

"They have fun together because they have a good and harmonious relationship," Binotto affirmed. "You might think they are in conflict on the track, but that's not the case."

But as much as Binotto tries to talk up this non-existent harmony, it shouldn't be long into the 2020 season before F1 fans will be hearing one complaining about the other via the pit radio.

Verstappen looking to take advantage

Besides Hamilton, another driver who is the undisputed No. 1 on his team could also profit from Ferrari's internal strife: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has the driving skills to challenge Hamilton, the ambition to make it to the top and now he also has the necessary technology.

Formel 1 - Großer Preis von Brasilien | Sieger Max Verstappen (Getty Images/AFP/C. de Souza)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is aiming to challenge Lewis Hamilton for the drivers' title in 2020

"I think we have a car that can win the title," the 22-year-old Dutchman said in an interview with motorsport-total.com. "That's the plan for next year. We want to fight for the title."

Hamilton has also predicted a strong Red Bull showing in 2020 season:

"Honda has made great strides forward and it's great that another manufacturer is so strong," the Brit said. "Hopefully next year we'll get a real three- or even four-way race in Formula 1."

Should this come to pass, the entire racing series would only stand to benefit after years of Mercedes dominance.

Not past his sell-by date?

It remains to be seen whether Sebastian Vettel will also be able to challenge Hamilton - or even get ahead of him. The 32-year-old German doesn't feel like he's past his Formula 1 sell-by date.

"If you're good enough, you're still young enough," Vettel said.

And despite the fact that he has failed to win a title in his five years at Ferrari, he still puts a positive spin on things, saying he personally has learned a lot and the team has matured.

"I just hope that it won't be another five years before we can reap (the fruits of our labor)," he said.

The question is whether it will be Sebastian Vettel who will reap those fruits for Ferrari - or somebody else.

  • Formel 1 | Grand Prix USA (Getty Images/AFP/M. Thompson)

    Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

    Six and counting

    Lewis Hamilton is officially the second most successful F1 driver in history. He secured second place in Austin, Texas, which was enough to make his points tally unsurpassable. Only Michael Schumacher has more titles with a record haul of seven, and Hamilton will be the red-hot favorite to equal the German's feat in 2020.

  • Formel 1 2017 - Großer Preis von Belgien Vettel und Hamilton (picture-alliance/dpa/SvenSimon)

    Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

    Title No. 4

    Lewis Hamilton enjoys competing against the odds and going into the 2017 F1 season Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel looked the best bet to pose a credible title challenge. With the German plagued by a series of mechanical failures during the campaign, Hamilton helped himself to his fourth drivers' title in the third-last race of the season.

  • Formel 1 | Grand Prix Abu Dhabi | Lewis Hamilton (Getty Images/M. Thompson)

    Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

    Provocateur

    Lewis Hamilton is known for pushing both his car and his opponents to their limits. At this year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Hamilton came out of Turn 15 particularly slowly, and his German rival, Sebastian Vettel rear-ended him. Vettel then pulled up beside him and rammed his car. Hamilton denied having been at fault.

  • Österreich, Großer Preis (Getty Images/M. Thompson)

    Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

    Difficult teammate

    Hamilton is not always easy to deal with even when he happens to be your teammate. The alpha male didn't take it well when then-Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg competed hard against him - and succeeded in winning the 2016 drivers' championship. The German driver's lack of deference was a constant source of friction between him and F1's biggest ego.

  • Lewis Hamilton Formel 1 Pilot küsst Ayrton Senna Helm (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Remiorz)

    Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

    Fan of Senna

    The Briton's favorite driver when he was growing up was the late Ayrton Senna. In Montreal in June, Hamilton captured the 68th pole position of his career, equaling the record of Senna, who died in a crash at Imola in 1994. Senna's family recognized the achievement by presenting Hamilton with one of the late Brazilian driver's helmets.

  • Lewis Hamilton Formel 1 Pilot mit Vater (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Suki)

    Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

    Father and son

    Like the parents of many professional athletes, Hamilton's father Anthony (above, left) made many sacrifices to make Lewis' development as a driver possible, at times holding down as many as three jobs at once. Anthony was Lewis' manager when he first arrived on the circuit in 2007, but the two ended their business relationship in 2010. The two now have a close father-son relationship.

  • Lewis Hamilton Formel 1 Pilot mit Burder Nick (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vieira)

    Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

    Another Hamilton at the wheel

    His entire family are a priority for Hamilton - including his younger half-brother Nicolas, who despite suffering from cerebral palsy has also managed to become a professional racecar driver. Lewis almost burst with pride when Nicolas moved up the British Touring Car Championship in 2015.

  • Lewis Hamilton Formel 1 Pilot Autosports Award (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

    Wunderkind

    At the age of eight, Hamilton (second from right) enjoyed his first win as a driver racing go-karts. He first came into contact with Formula One in 1996, when Mika Hakkinen (right), who would go on to win two F1 titles, presented the trophies at an an event to honor up-and-coming drivers.

  • Lewis Hamilton Formel 1 Pilot mit Ron Dennis (picture alliance/dpa/Kimimasa Mayama)

    Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

    Mentor at McLaren

    Ron Dennis (left) was one of the biggest influences on Hamilton early in his career. The longtime team principal of McLaren was impressed when the then-10-year-old Hamilton one day approached him for his autograph and said he intended to drive for McLaren in the future. Three years later, Dennis brought Hamilton into McLaren's youth program.

  • Lewis Hamilton Formel 1 Pilot mit Freundin Nicole Scherzinger (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Xhemaj)

    Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

    Ladies man

    Hamilton is said to have dated a long list of famous women such as actress Kate Hudson, singer Rihanna or professional tennis player Maria Sharapova - as well as numerous models. He remains single and doesn't plan to start a family until his driving career is over. His longest romantic relationship was with the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger (right).

  • Lewis Hamilton Formel 1 Pilot mit Naomi Campbell (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Bruno)

    Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

    Fashion conscious

    Hamilton is very mindful of his image and enjoys hanging out with the rich and famous. He is often seen in the front row of fashion shows. Above he is pictured with supermodel Naomi Campbell (let) at a fashion show in Milan. The Briton has said that he has plans to release his own line of clothing in the future.

  • Lewis Hamilton Formel 1 Pilot bei der Red Obsession Feier (picture-alliance/abaca/Wyters Alban)

    Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

    Party animal

    While some drivers unwind by spending quality time with their loved ones, Hamilton prefers to be where the action is, partying with the rich and famous at the hottest clubs. He also enjoys sharing his escapades with his social media followers (five million on Instagram, four million on Faceboook).

  • Formel 1 Mexiko Lewis Hamilton Weltmeister Fahne (Getty Images/M. Thompson)

    Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

    Title number four

    It was an anti-climatic way for Lewis Hamilton to win an historic fourth F1 world championship, but the smile on his face suggested he didn't care much. A collision with Sebastian Vettel at the start of the Mexican GP left both at the back of the field, but a ninth-placed finish was enough for Hamilton after Vettel finished fourth. Hamilton is now the most successful British F1 driver ever.

  • Mailand Formel 1 Fahrer Lewis Hamilton im TV (picture-alliance/AP Photo/ANSA/F. Lo Scalzo)

    Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

    Trusting soul

    Just days after winning the title, Hamilton was in the headlines for something completely different. According to information released as part of the "Paradise Papers" the Briton avoided paying more than $4 million (€3.4 million) in taxes on a private jet by registering it in the Isle of Man. Hamilton said he trusted the advice of his lawyers, who had assured him that the arrangements were legal.


DW recommends

Opinion: Lewis Hamilton – an icon both on and off the track

Having won the Formula One drivers' title for a sixth time, Lewis Hamilton is now just one shy of Michael Schumacher's record. However, his star already shines far brighter than "Schumi's," writes Andreas Sten-Ziemons. (03.11.2019)  

Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel claims Singapore GP ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc

Sebastian Vettel sealed his first win of season, winning the Singapore Grand Prix at the end of a gruelling street circuit showdown under the floodlights. The race was Ferrari's first 1-2 since Hungary 2017. (22.09.2019)  

Lewis Hamilton: A six-time F1 champion

Lewis Hamilton won his sixth Formula One drivers' championship. However, the 34-year-old Mercedes driver is known the world over for much more than his driving skills though — here's a little look at his career. (03.11.2019)  

Related content

Formel 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi Hamilton

F1: Lewis Hamilton delivers message in season finale in Abu Dhabi 01.12.2019

With Hamilton already crowned champion, the 2019 Formula One season came to a quiet close. But the Briton delivered a reminder of why he will still be the man to beat next season with another flawless drive.

Formel 1 - Großer Preis von Brasilien | Sebastian Vettel

Formula 1: Collision compounds Ferrari’s misery at Brazilian Grand Prix 17.11.2019

Sebastian Vettel’s 100th race for Ferrari was not one for the history books. The German’s milestone moment was ruined by a collision with teammate Charles Leclerc adding to Ferrari’s difficult end to the season.

Formel 1 Großer Preis von Mexiko | Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton wins in Mexico but title champagne remains on ice 27.10.2019

Lewis Hamilton was top of the podium in Mexico, recovering from a bad start to finish ahead of Sebastian Vettel. But the Briton's quest for a sixth driver's championship must wait until Austin after Bottas came third.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  