 Extreme-right electoral ad must be aired: German Constitutional Court | News | DW | 15.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Extreme-right electoral ad must be aired: German Constitutional Court

The ultranationalist National Democratic Party (NPD) failed twice to convince lower-level courts that its campaign ad was legal. Germany's highest court agreed with the party and wants the commercial to be aired.

RBB flags and a electoral campaign poster of the extreme-right NPD party (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

Germany's Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that regional broadcaster RBB must air an electoral campaign ad for the extreme-right National Democratic Party (NPD).

The judges dismissed the argument by the broadcaster, which covers the states of Berlin and Brandenburg, that the commercial's content constituted hate speech.

The court also rejected a lower court's ruling that the NPD's political positions and manifesto were relevant to any interpretation of the commercial. The content of the ad itself was the only relevant factor, it said.

Read more: Germany: Police investigate far-right NPD video showing 'protection' patrol on trains

'Germans have become victims'

The commercial shows images of crime scenes and references  the recent mass influx of refugees: "Since the arbitrary opening of the border in 2015 and the uncontrolled mass immigration since then, Germans have become victims almost every day."

The NPD appealed to the Constitutional Court after two lower-level courts sided with RBB.

Watch video 26:03

Germany's Neo-Nazis - To Ban Or Not To Ban?

In April, Germany's highest court had ruled in favor of public broadcaster ZDF's decision not to broadcast a previous version of the ad.

In a similar dispute, Bavaria's public broadcaster BR aired an NPD radio commercial on Tuesday morning, having initially resisted in the courts in Munich.

Read more: A guide to Germany's far-right groups

Ban attempts

The NPD is the most prominent ultranationalist party currently active in Germany.

It has one seat in the European Parliament and several hundred seats in municipal assemblies throughout Germany. It has no representatives in the German parliament or in any of the 16 state parliaments.

Mainstream lawmakers have twice requested that the Constitutional Court ban the NPD as a threat to the democratic system. The most recent attempt failed in 2017 after judges ruled that the party was too small to pose a genuine threat.

Read more: Angela Merkel's Cabinet greenlights motion to cut off far-right NPD from state funding

amp/msh (dpa, epd, KNA, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Extreme-right NPD electoral ad dropped from German TV — report

A court has reportedly confirmed that a German public broadcaster has the right not to air a National Democratic Party campaign ad. The NPD is the most prominent ultranationalist party currently active in Germany. (27.04.2019)  

Young people drawn to far-right in eastern Germany

Many people issued a big sigh of relief when the extreme right-wing NPD party failed to get any seats in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament elections. But although not successful overall, it won a high youth vote. (23.03.2011)  

Germany: Police investigate far-right NPD video showing 'protection' patrol on trains

Members of the far-right NPD have videotaped themselves "patrolling" Berlin trains. Their call for "protection zones" for Germans has been labeled by authorities as attention-seeking from an irrelevant party. (18.07.2018)  

Angela Merkel's Cabinet greenlights motion to cut off far-right NPD from state funding

The German government will request that the Constitutional Court allow it to alter party funding laws and cut off money going to the neo-Nazi NPD. It follows two failed attempts by the government to get the party banned. (18.04.2018)  

Two million: Germany records largest influx of immigrants in 2015

Germany's statistics office has recorded the highest number of immigrants in post war history. Net immigration increased by 49 percent in 2015 and for the first time most of the arrivals were not from Europe. (21.03.2016)  

A guide to Germany's far-right groups

Germany's far-right scene has always been complex, disparate, and overlapping. Here's DW's guide to the main entities - from official political parties to fringe movements. (16.06.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany's Neo-Nazis - To Ban Or Not To Ban?  

Related content

NPD

Extreme-right NPD electoral ad dropped from German TV — report 27.04.2019

A court has reportedly confirmed that a German public broadcaster has the right not to air a National Democratic Party campaign ad. The NPD is the most prominent ultranationalist party currently active in Germany.

Symbolbild IS Terror Europa

German intelligence agency warns of 'Islamic State' attacks 13.05.2019

From a military point of view, the "Islamic State" has been defeated in the Middle East. However, the group remains a dangerous terrorist organization in the West, warns Germany's domestic intelligence agency.

AfD Thüringen Björn Höcke

Thuringia AfD takes legal action against possible government surveillance 11.12.2018

A regional branch of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party accuses a state interior minister and intelligence chief of abusing their power. It has taken its complaint to the Federal Constitutional Court.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  