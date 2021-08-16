 Explained: Who are the Taliban? | Middle East | News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 16.08.2021

Middle East

Explained: Who are the Taliban?

The militant Islamist group has taken back power in Afghanistan. Here's what you need to know about the Taliban's leadership structure, their history and what to expect from their new reign.

Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan

The Taliban has suggested it will be inclusive when it takes back control of the country, observers are less confident

They call themselves "students" ― that's the verbatim translation of the word "Taliban" from Pashto. Today, the name of the Islamist militant movement doesn't conjure up images of men and women bent over books, though, but rather of terror and destruction.

After the Taliban completed their take-over of Afghanistan on Sunday by capturing the capital Kabul and moving into the presidential palace, hundreds of civilians stormed the tarmac of Kabul's airport in a panic. They tried to get onto the few military planes that were still taking off, so desperate were they to escape a country that is now once again under Taliban rule.

Who is this ultraconservative group that inspires so much fear in Afghanistan and beyond? Read on for an overview. And a heads-up: When using "the Taliban" in this article, we're referring to the Afghan Taliban, not their Pakistani counterpart.

Watch video 02:06

Chaos at Kabul airport as Taliban patrol capital

Taliban Leadership

There's a clear hierarchy within the Islamist group. Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada has been the group's supreme leader since 2016. The religious scholar is the ultimate authority in all political, religious and military affairs. He is supported by three deputies and a number of ministers who oversee areas such as military, intelligence and economy. The "Rahbari Shura," also known as the "Quetta Shura," is the group's highest advisory authority and consists of 26 members.

The political branch of the Taliban that represents the group internationally is based in Doha, Qatar. It is led by Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. This subset of the group is the one that has handled peace negotiations with the US, for example (more on that below), with Mullah Abdul Hakim at the head of the negotiating table.

Infografik Die Anführer der Taliban EN

Follow the money ― Taliban funding

The militant group makes a lot of money with the export of opium and heroin. The UN estimates that in 2018 and 2019 alone, the Taliban made more than $400 million (€340 million) through the illicit drugs trade, which accounts for up to 60% of the group's income according to US officials. Additional sources of income that were listed in a report by Hanif Sufizada, an economic policy analyst at the Center for Afghanistan Studies, include mining, taxes and donations. Some countries are also thought to funnel money directly to the Taliban.

"They [the Taliban] have two allies," Guido Steinberg, from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), told DW. "One is quite an unlikely ally: That's Iran. The Revolutionary Guards have supported the Taliban in recent years in order to beat the Americans. But most importantly it's Pakistan. Pakistan is fighting with the Taliban."

Map: Who is in charge of Afghanistan

Taliban history

The Taliban emerged from a brutal civil war in Afghanistan that followed the Soviet Union's withdrawal from the country. While the group was officially formed in 1994, many of its fighters previously fought the occupying Soviet forces, an endeavor that was covertly supported by the CIA. The name Taliban is thought to come from the fact that many members used to be students at Afghan and Pakistani madrassas, or religious schools. The ones that future Taliban fighters attended are thought to have preached an extreme form of Sunni Islam.

Mullah Mohammed Omar, who would become the founder of the Afghan Taliban, was disappointed that Islamic law hadn't been instated in his country after the end of the Soviet occupation. He gathered 50 students and together the group vowed to rid Afghanistan of warlords and criminals and to restore order, peace and security in the war-torn country. The group quickly grew, with support from Pakistan, and began taking over cities and provinces. They were popular because they stamped out corruption and made areas where they gained power safe for commerce again.

In 1996, they took Kabul and overthrew the government. By 1998, the Taliban regime controlled 90% of Afghanistan.

A kite salesman in Kabul

Banned during the Taliban reign from 1996 to 2001: Flying kites.

Taliban values: Sharia law

But the reign of the Taliban didn't just bring safer trading. The Islamist group's ideology is based on Salafism, a radical form of Islam. Once in power, the Taliban enforced strict Sharia law that curbed human rights and was particularly harsh on girls and women.

From the age of 10, girls weren't allowed to go to school anymore and women had to wear a burqa, a garment that covered them from head to toe. They were banned from driving under penalty of death and couldn't go out in public without a male escort such as a husband or brother. Television, music and movie theaters were banned for everyone. Murderers and adulterers were publicly executed, theft was punished by amputation.

Experts warn that the Taliban haven't changed their approach. "Reports coming out of Kandahar and other regions that have been occupied already in the past weeks sound like they're not promising," Jessica Berlin, a US political analyst on Afghanistan, told DW. "We have no particular reason to believe they have become any more humanitarian-minded."

Watch video 01:28

Afghan women fear dark days ahead as Taliban return to power

End of the first Taliban reign

The international community treated Afghanistan under the Taliban as a pariah state because of human rights violations, still they didn't intervene until after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Osama bin Laden, who, with his al-Qaeda network, orchestrated the attacks that killed almost 3,000 people in the US, had found a safe harbor in Afghanistan. When the Taliban refused to hand bin Laden over, the US attacked Afghanistan and eventually toppled the Islamist government.

Watch video 06:47

Neighboring nations on alert after Taliban takeover

The Taliban's resurgence

In 2018, the US began directly negotiating a peace treaty with the Taliban —  without involving the elected Afghan government. Intra-Afghan peace talks between the government and the Taliban began in September 2020, but soon stalled. When US President Joe Biden announced in April 2021 that US and NATO troops would be withdrawn by September 11 of the same year, critics were concerned about the fast pace at which troops were being withdrawn, fearing Afghanistan would be thrown into disarray and that the democratically elected Afghan government wouldn't be able to maintain its hold on to power. It looks like they were right.

  • Children stand on top of a concrete wall as desperate crowds clamber into the Hamid Karzai International Airport precinct.

    Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government

    Desperate Afghans try to enter Kabul airport

    Afghan families have been making increasingly desperate attempts to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Many children are among the crowds trying to make a last ditch attempt to escape the Taliban who stormed the capital city.

  • A group of young men stand near a Taliban fighter seated on an armoured vehicle at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

    Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government

    Afghans face an uncertain future

    Since the withdrawal of US and NATO troops, Afghans have faced a difficult decision: stay and hope government forces contain the Taliban insurgency or flee to neighboring countries. Now that the Taliban has seized Kabul, many now appear to be caught in limbo, with no clear indication as to what will happen next.

  • Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country

    Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government

    Crowds gather at Kabul airport

    Kabul's main airport, named after Hamid Karzai, the first president installed after the Taliban were toppled, was the scene of desperate crowds on Monday. Hundreds were hoping to board planes and flee Taliban rule. While Western powers rushed to evacuate small groups of people, mostly their own citizens but also some local employees, commercial flights in and out of the country were halted.

  • Armed Taliban commanders and fighters sitting inside the presidential palace in Kabul.

    Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government

    Taliban take presidential palace

    After the fall of the capital city, Kabul, Taliban fighters took control of the Afghan presidential palace on Sunday. Live footage showed Taliban commanders and fighters sitting inside the palace, declaring victory in their campaign against Afghan forces.

  • Afghanistan | Taliban in Kabul

    Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government

    Fear of Islamist rule

    Many fear the hard-line Islamist rule of the Taliban, who claimed in a statement that they would not take revenge against those who supported the US-backed alliance. Women and girls were mostly prohibited from education during the Taliban's previous rule in Afghanistan. People in Kabul hurriedly took their own steps to try to hide images the fundamentalists might dislike.

  • Crowds of people throng through a security barrier at the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

    Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government

    Crossing the border to Pakistan

    While the Hamid Karzai airport saw an exodus of people trying to leave, some Afghans crossed over the border to Pakistan. Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told DW that the government has closed the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan.

  • US soldiers next to a helicopter enveloped in clouds of dust.

    Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government

    Taliban return weeks after US withdrawal

    The US and its allies entered Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks in 2001, and toppled the Taliban. As the 20-year conflict came to an abrupt end with the pullout of US and NATO troops, Afghan government forces quickly collapsed without support.

  • Mullah Baradar Akhund

    Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government

    Taliban leadership

    The Taliban governed the country from 1996 to 2001 and imposed a strict interpretation of Islamic Shariah law. It was founded under the leadership of Mullah Omar. Haibatullah Akhundzada is now the top leader, while co-founder Mullah Baradar, seen in this image, heads the political wing.

  • Taliban fighters pray while raising their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

    Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government

    Taliban fighters raise their flag

    The Taliban claims it is ready to control the country and on Monday said it would not harm civilians who had cooperated with Western forces. "We are ready to have a dialogue with all Afghan figures and will guarantee them the necessary protection," Taliban political office spokesman Mohammad Naeem told broadcaster Al Jazeera. The claim might not be easy for all to believe.

  • A veiled woman sits in a refugee tent with her two children.

    Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government

    Women and children at risk

    Women, children and other minorities are likely to suffer badly under the Taliban regime. Women and girls were barred from education during the Taliban's previous rule in Afghanistan, which was overturned after the US-led invasion in 2001.

  • People walk near a mural of President Ashraf Ghani at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

    Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government

    President Ghani flees

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on August 15. "In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out," he said, but stressed that he would continue to fight for the country.

  • Hamid Karzai speaking into microphones.

    Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government

    Former President Karzai urges peace

    Afghan leaders have created a council to meet with the Taliban and manage the transfer of power. Former President Hamid Karzai, who is part of the council, said this was "to prevent chaos and reduce the suffering of the people," and to manage a "peaceful transfer" of power.

  • German military A400M transport planes on the tarmac at an airfield near Hanover.

    Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government

    US, European powers evacuate

    Germany deployed military planes to help with evacuation from Afghanistan after closing its Kabul embassy. The US, Britain and Saudi Arabia are also evacuating forces, diplomats, and other officials from the country.

  • Demonstrators in Washington hold up placards calling for peace in Afghanistan.

    Afghans try to flee as Taliban topples government

    Protests in the US

    Many in the US demonstrated in front of the White House for the restoration of peace in Afghanistan on the weekend. Admiral Mike Mullen said the US and allies "underestimated the impact of what a corrupt government does." He added: "We just reached too far, expectations were too high, and it was a bridge too far to get to where we thought we wanted to go."

    Author: Tanika Godbole, Kieran Burke


