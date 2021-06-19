Ex-Turbine Potsdam player's run for club presidency falls short

A former German international's bid to become the first female president of a Women's Bundesliga club fell short on Friday as Turbine Potsdam reelected its club president Rolf Kutzmutz on Friday.

Tabea Kemme, who earned 47 caps for Germany during her playing career, wanted to help return Turbine Potsdam to its former glory. But her she was outvoted 110-100 in the club's presidential election.

"Even if the election result is disappointing for me personally, it shows the necessity to renew the club Turbine Potsdam," Kemme, 26, said in a statement posted on Instagram.

"[A hundred] votes for the sporting awakening make me proud. My candidacy has revealed that the generational change in the club is not being approached with the necessary seriousness."

Tabea Kemme played 10 seasons with Turbine Potsdam

Who is Tabea Kemme?

Kemme made her professional debut with Turbine Potsdam in 2008 and went on to make 157 appearances for the "Turbines." During her time with the club, she won four straight league titles from 2009 to 2012 and a Champions League title in 2010. She also won a gold medal with the German national team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She moved to Arsenal of England's Women's Super League in 2018, but only made three appearances for the "Gunners" before ending her playing career in 2020 due to injury trouble.

She returned to Potsdam following her retirement with the goal of becoming club president. She her platform included improving communication, involving more former players and professionalizing structures at the club.

Turbine Potsdam is an established name in women's football

Turbine Potsdam, a fallen giant

Turbine Potsdam is a household name in German football. The "Turbines" won six Women's Bundesliga titles between 2004 and 2012, as well as three German Cups and two Champions League titles in that span. But the club has not won any silverware since and has failed to qualify for the Champions League for nine straight seasons.

Rolf Kutzmutz, the man Kemme hoped to unseat, has led the club since 2015.