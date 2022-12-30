  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Coronavirus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Pope Francis, left, embraces Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, at the Vatican, June 28, 2017.
The Vatican said the former pontiff was able to rest well for a second nightImage: L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo/AP/picture alliance
ReligionVatican

Vatican: Benedict in stable condition, participated in Mass

1 hour ago

The Vatican said that former Pope Benedict is in stable condition and was able to participate in Mass in his room. The former pontiff's health deteriorated this week, with leaders from around the world wishing him well.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LaST

Pope Benedict is in stable condition, the Vatican said in a statement on Friday.

It emerged that Benedict's health had deteriorated after Pope Francis broke the news two days ago, saying his predecessor was "very ill." 

Francis said he went to see Benedict in his home in the Vatican Gardens and asked people for their prayers.

The Vatican statement on Friday noted that Benedict also participated in the "celebration of Holy Mass in his room yesterday afternoon."

The former pope's condition is "stationary," according to the statement.

Francis: 'I'd like to ask all of you for a special prayer'

Church leaders call for prayers for former pope

Catholic Church leaders from Germany, the UK, the US called on the faithful to keep the former pontiff in their prayers.

German Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the current archbishop of Munich, told churchgoers Wednesday they received the news and "there is great concern in Rome about the health of the Pope Emeritus." 

"And so we especially want to include him in our prayers," he added.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the head of the Italian Bishops' Conference, told people to keep Benedict in their thoughts "in this moment of suffering and trial."

Former Pope Benedict alert, Vatican says

The Vatican said that Benedict was alert and stable yesterday, but that his condition was still serious.

Pope Benedict, formerly Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, was born in the village of Marktl in the German state of Bavaria. He was elected the pope in 2005, following the death of Pope John Paul II.

However, Benedict resigned from his position as leader of the Catholic Church in 2013 citing advanced age, and surprising people since he became the first German pope to relinquish power since the Middle Ages. His resignation led the way for Francis' election.

Benedict is 95-years-old today and chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican.

Benedict's papacy

Benedict pushed for environmental changes and criticized the relentless churn of capitalism that "degrades man into merchandise."

But he led a conservative agenda during his eight years as pope and faced controversies over covering up sexual abuse of minors when he was an archbishop in Germany decades ago.

Benedict acknowledged earlier this year that "abuse and errors" had taken place under his watch but denied any personal wrongdoing.

rm/jcg (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Passengers wearing masks at Beijing Capital Airport

COVID: Chinese eye border reopening with both fear and joy

Health8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Traffic flows in Accra

Africa buckles up in bid to end road carnage

Africa buckles up in bid to end road carnage

Society7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and European Council President Charles Michel attend the European Union EU and the Association of South-East Asian Nations ASEAN summit in Brussels

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

Politics10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

young people sitting on a bench by the Rhine at sunset

2023: What young Germans wish for — and what they fear

2023: What young Germans wish for — and what they fear

Society1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Vivienne Westwood verabschiedet sich aus Berlin

Fashion icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

Fashion icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

Culture9 hours ago01:53 min
More from Europe

Middle East

The German team covered their mouths before a game in Qatar.

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Fußballegende Pele (Brasilien)

Netflix documentary director remembers Pele

Netflix documentary director remembers Pele

Soccer11 hours ago03:52 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage