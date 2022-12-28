  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Serbia-Kosovo tensions
Extreme weather events
Pope Benedict XVI
Pope Benedict had withdrawn from public life after stepping down in 2013Image: Malte Ossowski/SvenSimon/picture alliance
ReligionVatican

Vatican: Health of former Pope Benedict is 'worsening'

46 minutes ago

Pope Francis has asked for prayers for his predecessor, German-born Benedict XVI, who was the first pontiff in some 600 years to resign.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LTb3

Pope Francis said on Wednesday that his predecessor, former pope Benedict is "very sick."

"I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the Church. Let us remember him," Pope Francis said.

"He is very sick, asking the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end." 

In 2013, Benedict became the first pope in some 600 years to resign.

What has the Vatican said about the former pope's health?

A Vatican spokesperson said that the former pope's condition has worsened in recent hours and that Pope Francis went to see him.

The Vatican said that Benedict's condition was "under control," and that he was receiving constant medical care.

Rheinhard Marx, Archbishop of Munich and Freising, said that he was joining Pope Francis in prayer.

"When Holy Father Francis tells us to unite in prayer, we will do that today, especially with young Christians," Marx said.

Who is former pope Benedict?

Born as Joseph Ratzinger in the southeastern German state of Bavaria, he became leader of the Catholic Church in 2005.

Benedict, 95, lives in the Vatican.

Benedict cited his declining health as the reason for his resignation in 2013.

Pope Francis was known as a conservative intellectual, whose disciplining of Latin American priestss who promoted Marxist-influenced Liberation Theology earned him the nickname "God's Rottweiler."

The former pope has been at the center of sex abuse scandals involving the Catholic Church. Early this year, he admitted to giving false testimony in an investigation in the Munich archdiocese, which he said was unintentional.

Benedict apologized for scandals that emerged within the church and expressed "deep remorse," but denied personal wrongdoing.

sdi/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A picture from December 24 shows cars burning and smoke rising after a Russian missile strike hit Kherson city center

Ukraine updates: Rocket attacks reported near Kherson

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view over Berbera Port from the distance with gantry cranes

At Port of Berbera, Dubai invests in Horn of Africa shipping

At Port of Berbera, Dubai invests in Horn of Africa shipping

BusinessDecember 26, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Indian child Rita Chakroborty (2L) is accompanied by her mother Jotsna (L) as she studies her school books in a doorway of a shop in Kolkata on August 2, 2009, while a drug addict takes heroin nearby.

Is India on the brink of a drug and alcohol abuse crisis?

Is India on the brink of a drug and alcohol abuse crisis?

SocietyDecember 27, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Women and children waiting for health check at the Indira Gandhi Children's Health Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan on December 10, 2022.

Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Human Rights2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Members of the KFOR peacekeeping force patrol the area near the border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia in Jarinje, Kosovo

What's behind the tensions between Kosovo and ethnic Serbs?

What's behind the tensions between Kosovo and ethnic Serbs?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Hydrogen tanks with wind power generators in the background

Hydrogen is changing energy sector's power dynamics

Hydrogen is changing energy sector's power dynamics

Business1 hour ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man walks beside ice formed by the spray of Lake Erie waves which covered a restaurant during a winter storm in Hamburg

What's the link between global heating and extreme weather?

What's the link between global heating and extreme weather?

Climate18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage