Ex-Pope Benedict XVI 'failed to act' in child abuse cases — report

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Benedict served as the head of the Catholic Church before stepping down in 2013. The child abuse cases occurred during his time as archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982.
A child abuse report released in Germany on Thursday found former Pope Benedict failed to act in four cases of mistreatment.
Law firm Westphal Spilker Wastl, which conducted the investigation, said Benedict failed to prevent child abuse of minors during his tenure as archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982.
Benedict has denied the charges.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
wd/dj (AFP, KNA)