Ex-Pope Benedict XVI 'failed to act' in child abuse cases — report

A child abuse report released in Germany on Thursday found former Pope Benedict failed to act in four cases of mistreatment.

Law firm Westphal Spilker Wastl, which conducted the investigation, said Benedict failed to prevent child abuse of minors during his tenure as archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982.

Benedict has denied the charges.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

