After internal struggles within German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative alliance threatened to topple her government in recent weeks, analysts and politicians have started mulling over who could possibly succeed her.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder chimed in on the debate in an interview with German news magazine stern on Wednesday, giving his two cents on who he'd like to see in the chancellery after Merkel.

Within Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), Schröder said North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet was best suited to succeed her as chancellor.

"His political concept isn't so bad," Schröder told stern. "He has close ties to the economy, but he also emphasizes societal issues." He added that Laschet would pose a challenge to the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and should be taken seriously. Laschet and the CDU claimed control of Germany's most populous state in May 2017, a major win against the SPD in the immediate build-up to the general election.

SPD's Nahles not mentioned

Within his own SPD, Schröder said there are two other potential chancellor candidates who also have economic expertise — Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Lower Saxony state premier Stephan Weil — who hails from the same state that made Schröder.

His SPD selection is likely to rock the boat within his party, as Schröder didn't mention the current head of the SPD, Andrea Nahles, as a contender for chancellor.

Traditionally, the chancellor candidate spot is given to the head of a political party — a fact Schröder noted in the interview, without ever mentioning Nahles by name. Unlike the centrist Schröder, former Labor Minister Nahles is considered a left-leaning SPD politician, and also one whose focus has been rather domestic in the past.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer Reputedly Merkel's choice as her future successor but lesser known across Germany, Kramp-Karrenbauer headed a CDU-SPD coalition as state premier in Saarland before becoming the CDU's general secretary. Economic development that "leaves no one behind" is one of Kramp-Karrenbauer's policy planks. She also backed Merkel's tolerance toward asylum-seekers.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Volker Bouffier Hesse's former interior minister, and since 2010 its state premier, has twice "won" Big Brother awards from German data privacy advocates for propagating closer surveillance methods by police. The sports fan, 66, currently heads a CDU-Greens coalition government in Wiesbaden and is one of five deputy chairpersons in the executive of Merkel's CDU.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Wolfgang Schäuble With a political carreer that has spanned decades, Schäuble is one of the CDU's most experienced members. The 75-year-old former lawyer previously served as interior minister and finance minister under Merkel before becoming president of the German parliament in 2017. Schäuble has managed to walk a fine line of remaining loyal to the chancellor while also criticizing Germany's refugee policies.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Jens Spahn At 38, the youngest and overtly determined Merkel usurper, Jens Spahn became an MP in 2002 and later Germany's health minister. "Young, gay and conservative," concluded Stern magazine. The hobby DJ duped Merkel by leading the passage of a resolution at a CDU conference in 2016 to quash limited-category dual citizenship for young foreigners. He's faced critique for remarks on poverty in Germany.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Ursula von der Leyen Germany's first female defense minister began her career in medicine, studying public health at Stanford University in the United States. Outspoken on family issues, von der Leyen sought gains for soldiers' families and during probes against far-right army suspects her "false esprit de corps" accusation upset some personnel. She also advocates closer EU defense links.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Julia Klöckner The former "Wine Queen" from Rhineland-Palatinate is Merkel's agriculture minister and formerly studied political science and theology. Her stance tends to be conservative: opposing abortion, embryonic stem cell research and proposing an alternative plan to Merkel's refugee policy.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Horst Seehofer Germany's interior minister, 68, sparked a political crisis by threatening to take a lone wolf approach to immigration policy. The head of the CSU wants to lure back voters from the far-right in Bavaria's state election in October. The rest of Germany is unlikely to want him as chancellor but his unrelenting objection to Merkel's policies, slated as too liberal, has calmed down conservatives.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Markus Söder Bavaria's state premier Markus Söder has also sparred with the chancellor over migration policy. He's introduced a row of controversial policies in the southern German state, including a plan to more quickly deport rejected asylum-seekers and ordering crosses placed on public buildings. He's also under pressure to win back support from populists in Bavaria's state election in October.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Peter Altmaier The economy minster's espousal of Merkel's progressive policy mix grates with arch conservatives, for example, during Germany's 2015 refugee crisis. Originally from Saarland, Altmaier first worked for the EU. The former environment minister, now 60, is renowned for his kitchen diplomacy. "Merkel's bodyguard" is a stickler for policy detail and is not averse to "green" ideas.

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor Armin Laschet Avowed European, liberal, but branded by his critics as too nice for politics: Laschet last year became CDU state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia. His win marked a major defeat for Social Democrats in Germany's 18 million-strong "coal" state. The Catholic and former journalist, 57, is also one of five deputies in Merkel's CDU executive — like Bouffier, Klöckner and von der Leyen. Author: Ian P. Johnson



Term limits and dialogue with Russia

Schröder accused Merkel of mishandling the crisis over asylum policy with Interior Minister and head of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer. Seehofer had threatened to resign over the dispute, but eventually remained in his post following compromises with the CDU and SPD.

When facing an unsolvable conflict, Schröder said a chancellor has two options: "Either they force their opponent into isolation by combining a vote of confidence with a factual issue, or they dismiss the minister."

Schröder took one more dig at Merkel, who served as chancellor for nearly 13 years, calling for chancellor terms to be capped.

"Two terms, eight years — I think that wouldn't be too bad," Schröder said.

Schröder criticized some members of his party for not being more open to talks with Russia — Schröder has also been criticized for his close ties to the Kremlin

Schröder served as chancellor for seven years from 1998 to 2005. He was succeeded by Merkel in 2005 after his SPD lost an early election. Schröder effectively triggered this election, by calling a vote of confidence and then urging his own party not to back his government.

Schröder also criticized current Foreign Minister and SPD politician Heiko Maas for not being as open as his predecessors to talking with Russia.

The former chancellor has been criticized for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as for taking a seat on the board Rosneft, the state-owned Russian energy giant. He's also currently the chairman of the board for the Russian-German gas pipeline project Nord Stream.