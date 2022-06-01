Everything you need to know about Germany's €9 ticket

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In a bid to cushion rising fuel and living costs, German lawmakers have introduced a discounted nation-wide travel pass for June, July and August this year. Here's everything you need to know about the €9 travel pass.
Starting June 1, Germany's new budget travel pass, available for €9 ($9.60), can be used around the country. We've compiled some information to help you understand how to use it.
Anyone, including non-German residents and tourists.
Children under the age of six can travel for free on German public transport. Children six years and older need their own €9 ticket, there is no discount.
No, every travel pass bears the owner's name. It cannot be transferred to or used by anyone else.
It is available for purchase on the Deutsche Bahn (DB) website, and also through various public transport apps, ticket vending machines and shops.
The Deutsche Bahn train tickets went on sale May 23. They can be used between June 1 and August 31, 2022.
Each ticket entitles you to use Germany's public transport network for one calendar month. A ticket bought in June is valid from the first day until the last day of that month.
You will need to buy an additional ticket for July and August.
You may use all means of public transport in Germany. This includes buses, trams, subways, light rail, regional and regional express trains.
Certain ferry connections in Berlin and Hamburg are also included.
The €9 ticket does not entitle you to travel on long-distance ICE (Intercity Express), IC (Intercity), EC (Eurocity) or Thalys connections. Other private operators, such as FlixTrain, are not participating in the scheme either. They can not be used for travel in first class carriages.
The ticket is largely restricted to domestic connections. Certain exceptions do, however, apply. Ticket holders may, for instance, take a Bavarian regional train (BRB) to nearby Salzburg and Kufstein in Austria.
Similarly, Aachen transport association in Germany's far west, runs select services to the Netherlands and Belgium, which may be used with the €9 ticket.
If you are planning a trip abroad, be sure to consult the Deutsche Bahn website, or contact your regional transport association beforehand.
Anyone in possession of a monthly or annual public transport ticket will be contacted by the transport association in question and receive a refund. No ticket holder will have to pay more than €9 per month to use Germany's public transport network this June, July and August.
Discounted travel passes for university students in Germany will be upgraded, allowing ticket holders to also use Germany's entire public transport network. They, too, will receive a refund.
They will also receive a refund.
No, taking a bike onto a train will still require an additional ticket.
Edited by Sarah Hucal