Germany's €49 ticket: Beautiful train routes to explore
The €49 travel ticket will be available in Germany from May 1. Here are some of the most beautiful train routes you can explore with it.
Ravenna Bridge in the Black Forest
From May 1, you can start using the €49 travel pass, also known as Deutschland ticket, across all of Germany. It's valid for U-Bahn, S-Bahn, bus and tram services but also Deutsche Bahn transport offerings such as RB trains and RE trains. So why not check out the Black Forest route crossing the Ravenna bridge (pictured) in southern Germany?
Upper Middle Rhine
A trip along the Rhine river is sure to be memorable. One of the most beautiful parts is the Upper Middle Rhine Valley, which connects Bingen, Rudesheim und Koblenz. Dotted with castles and charming villages, this wine-growing area was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2002. Treat yourself to a scenic train journey though this picturesque area!
Moselle River route
Traveling along the Moselle river by train is another breathtaking experience. You can start in the city of Koblenz where the Rhine and Moselle rivers meet, then continue past numerous vineyards and castles, including picturesque villages like Cochem an der Mosel. Thanks to the affordable €49 ticket, you can easily stop and taste local wines along the way.
Lindau on Lake Constance
A train journey around Lake Constance in southern Germany makes for yet another spectacular ride. The RE5 train, for example, starts in Stuttgart and ends in the Bavarian town of Lindau, taking you past tranquil wildflower meadows, with stunning views of Alps. Once in Lindau, be sure to explore the old town.
Munich to Salzburg
Did you know you can even travel abroad with the €49 ticket? Intrepid explorers will be pleased to learn they can take the train all the way from Bavaria across the Alps to the beautiful Austrian city of Salzburg with Germany's new budget travel pass.
Hamburg to Sylt
It’s now easier than ever to reach Sylt on a budget. Starting in Hamburg, you can hop on the RE6 train and travel directly to this popular North Sea island known for sand dunes, marshland nature preserves, and myriad outdoor activities. The journey takes just under four hours.
Dresden to Decin, Czech Republic
Exploring Germany's Saxon Switzerland with its impressive sandstone rock formations is a breeze by train. The route takes you along the Elbe River from Dresden to the town of Bad Schandau, where many hikes begin. One can also continue to Decin, a town in the Czech Republic.
The Göltzschtal Viaduct
Train enthusiasts will love the chance to see the world's biggest brick bridge, the Göltzsch Viaduct. Regional services RB4 and RB2 from Gera to Cheb in the Czech Republic cross this impressively large structure. But keep in mind when planning your trip that the €49 ticket does not allow you to use ICE, IC, EC and Flixtrain connections.
Munich to Tegernsee Lake
Tegernsee Lake is a truly magical place in Germany, surrounded by the Alps, and also easily reachable thanks to the 49€ ticket. Starting in Munich, one can take the Bavarian Overland Train, or Bayerische Oberlandbahn, to either Gmund at the northern end of the lake, or to Tegernsee town, the final stop.
Berlin to the Baltic Sea
No Berlin summer is complete without a trip north to the Baltic Sea coast. Thanks to the new €49 ticket, it should be easier than ever to visit charming towns like Stralsund (pictured) with regional trains. Consider renting a bike at your destination, however, as train carriages might be very crowded in the summer months.