 Ever Given ship that blocked Suez Canal to be released | News | DW | 05.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ever Given ship that blocked Suez Canal to be released

Egyptian officials are set to release the Panama-flagged Ever Given ship at a special ceremony following a deal with the ship's owners and insurers. The vessel was seized after it had blocked the Suez Canal.

Ever Given anchored in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake after being removed from the Suez Canal

The Ever Given ship was stuck in the Suez Canal in March, blocking billions worth of cargo for six days

The Ever Given container ship, impounded by Egypt after it blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week, will be released on Wednesday following an agreement with its owners and insurers, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Sunday.

The canal authority said a ceremony would be held on July 7 to mark the signing of an agreement with the owners and "the departure of the ship."

The 400-meter (1,312 feet) long mega-ship was passing through a single-lane portion of the Suez Canal on March 23 when it veered off course and got stuck diagonally across the canal during a sandstorm.

It remained wedged there for six days, blocking a vital route between Europe and Asia, and disrupting global trade.

Why was the ship retained?

After the ship was finally dislodged, it was held by the canal authority which sought compensation from the ship's Japanese owners for lost revenue and the cost of salvaging it.

The canal authority reported that revenue lost during the time that the Ever Given was stuck amounted to $12-15 million (€10-12.6 million) a day.

Watch video 02:51

Big ships and long supply chains

Maritime data company Lloyd's List said in April that the blockage held up an estimated $9.6 billion worth of cargo each day.

What do we know about the deal?

Last week, SCA chief Osama Rabie said that Egypt signed a non-disclosure agreement with the owners of Ever Given as the final settlement was being finalized.

Initially, the canal authority has sought $900 million in compensation to cover lost revenue, salvage efforts, and damage to reputation. But the amount was later publicly lowered to $550 million.

"We are pleased to announce that... good progress has been made and a formal solution agreed," said Faz Peermohamed, a member of the London-based Stann Marine law firm which represents owner Shoei Kisen and its insurers.

"Preparations for the release of the vessel will be made and an event marking the agreement will be held at the Authority's headquarters in Ismailia in due course," Peermohamed said.

The lawyer did not give details of the settlement.

  • The container ship Ever Given lodged in the Suez Canal

    Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway

    Container ship still lodged in canal

    Efforts to dislodge the Ever Given, a 400-meter (1,300-foot) container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal in Egypt since Tuesday, are ongoing as excavators remove sand and mud from the ship's bow while tugboats try to move it. Japanese owner Shoei Kisen has asked for forgiveness and said the job was proving "extremely difficult."

  • Container ship Ever Given blocked in the Suez Canal

    Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway

    Could take weeks to refloat

    Dislodging the ship is expected to take about a week, possibly longer, as news agency Bloomberg reported Friday. The Suez Canal Authority, which operates the waterway, has not provided an update on when the canal will be navigable once again. The container ship, which sails under Panamanian flag, is wedged diagonally across the vital transport link.

  • A freight ship goes through the Suez Canal

    Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway

    Hundreds of ships waiting

    Economic fallout began as soon as the Ever Given ran aground, with the price of crude oil fluctuating wildly. At least 200 vessels are backed up at both ends of the canal — at Port Said on the Mediterranean and Suez on the Red Sea — as well as in the canal itself, according to Lloyd's List, a data analyst specializing in container traffic.

  • An aerial view of the freighter ship Ever Given lodged in the Suez Canal

    Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway

    Suez Canal (usually) saves ships time

    The Suez Canal, which separates the continent of Africa from the Middle East and Asia, is one of the busiest trade routes in the world, handling about 12% of all world trade. The passage saves ships some 7,000 kilometers (4,300 miles) of travel compared to the route around the southern tip of Africa.

  • The container ship Ever Given blocking the Suez Canal

    Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway

    $10 billion in goods are blocked

    In addition to oil, consumer goods such as clothing, furniture and auto parts are transported through the canal. Richard Meade of Lloyd's List wrote on Twitter that westbound traffic was estimated to be worth about $5.1 billion (€4.3 billion) a day. Eastbound traffic is worth some $4.5 billion. This means that about $10 billion worth of goods are now blocked.

  • The container ship Ever Given in the Suez Canal

    Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway

    Russia, Saudi Arabia particularly affected

    "Every port in western Europe will feel the effects," said a spokesman for the Dutch port of Rotterdam, the EU's largest. Russia and Saudi Arabia, which send the most oil through the canal, are likely to be particularly affected. According to analysts at Vortexa, India and China are the largest oil importers using the canal. The blockade is also likely to be costly for the German economy.

  • The container ship Ever Given lodged in the Suez Canal

    Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway

    Worst-case scenario: Sink the containers

    The Ever Given is one of the largest cargo ships in the world. If it ends up not being possible to refloat the boat, part of its cargo may have to be destroyed. According to Bloomberg, that could mean removing containers from the ship and possibly sinking them.

  • Container ships in the Suez Canal

    Suez Canal: $10 billion in goods stuck in waterway

    More than 50 ships a day

    According to the Suez Canal Authority, 19,000 ships passed through the canal in 2020 — more than 50 a day. Container ships account for about 26% of all traffic on the canal, which is dominated by oil tankers. In 2019, a total of 600 million tons of goods were transported through the Egyptian waterway.

    Author: Diana Hodali


SCA chairman Rabie said the canal will receive a tugboat with a pulling capacity of 75 tonnes as part of the settlement.

"We preserved the rights of the authority in full, preserved our relationship with the company and also political relations with Japan," he told a private TV channel on Sunday evening.

How much money does SCA bring in?

According to official figures, the SCA earned Egypt just over $5.7 billion of revenue in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Despite the Ever Given accident, the canal's revenue in the first six months of 2021 stood at $3 billion, an increase of 8.8% compared to the same period last year.

adi/dj (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Opinion: Suez Canal blockage reveals globalization bottlenecks

The Ever Given cargo ship has been successfully refloated in the Suez Canal. But the dayslong blockage of the crucial waterway will have a long-lasting impact on global trade, says DW's Henrik Böhme.  

Suez Canal: Ship blockage may be due to 'human errors'

Egypt's Suez Canal chief says strong winds and weather weren't the main reasons the ship ran aground. The Ever Given has been wedged across the canal since Tuesday, blocking the way for other maritime traffic.  

Suez Canal: Live sheep 'stuck' in ship traffic jam

Thousands of animals, most from Romania, have been caught up in the Suez Canal blockage. Authorities are optimistic that a high tide could help to refloat a freighter that has been wedged across the waterway for days.  

Advertisement