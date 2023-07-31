Eurozone inflation dips again in July

Inflation in the euro currency union has fallen for a second month in a row.

Inflation in the 20-nation eurozone fell to 5.3% in July, down almost a percentage point from May, the EU statistics agency Eurostat said on Monday.

In June, the rate of inflation was 5.5%, as compared with 6.1% in May.

The lower July rate is largely down to sinking energy prices, which sank by 6.1%, according to Eurostat.

The figures mean inflation in the eurozone is at its lowest since early 2022.

More to follow.

tj/wmr (AFP, dpa)