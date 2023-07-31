Eurozone inflation dips again in July
26 minutes ago
Inflation in the 20-nation eurozone fell to 5.3% in July, down almost a percentage point from May, the EU statistics agency Eurostat said on Monday.
In June, the rate of inflation was 5.5%, as compared with 6.1% in May.
The lower July rate is largely down to sinking energy prices, which sank by 6.1%, according to Eurostat.
The figures mean inflation in the eurozone is at its lowest since early 2022.
More to follow.
tj/wmr (AFP, dpa)