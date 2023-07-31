  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
BusinessEurope

Eurozone inflation dips again in July

26 minutes ago

Inflation in the euro currency union has fallen for a second month in a row.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ua8j
Euro coin being picked out of a purse
Eurozone inflation is at its lowest in more than a yearImage: Andreas Gebert/picture alliance/dpa

Inflation in the 20-nation eurozone fell to 5.3% in July, down almost a percentage point from May, the EU statistics agency Eurostat said on Monday.

In June, the rate of inflation was 5.5%, as compared with 6.1% in May.

The lower July rate is largely down to sinking energy prices, which sank by 6.1%, according to Eurostat.

The figures mean inflation in the eurozone is at its lowest since early 2022.

More to follow. 

tj/wmr (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Abrams tanks in Germany

Ukraine updates: Kyiv seeks US security pledges

Conflicts13 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Several men holding a Russian flag by its edges in the street

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

ConflictsJuly 29, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Two women wearing blue burka and a child get into a yellow taxi

Afghanistan: No more taxis for women without burqas?

Afghanistan: No more taxis for women without burqas?

SocietyJuly 29, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

German Bundeswehr soldiers in Lithuania in 2018.

Germany wants more women in the military

Germany wants more women in the military

Society23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A large white cargo ship in water. It has a lot of holes in the side and white smoke is billowing out of it.

Q&A: Fire on board the Fremantle Highway ship

Q&A: Fire on board the Fremantle Highway ship

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 30, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Bottles of seized alcohol in Mazandaran province, Iran

Alcohol in Iran: The deadly cost of prohibition

Alcohol in Iran: The deadly cost of prohibition

Health23 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage