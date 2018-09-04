 Eurovision clashes with Israel as host country | Music | DW | 05.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Eurovision clashes with Israel as host country

Ahead of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, organizers have required a promise from the Israeli government to grant visas irrespective of political affiliation. The demands clash with the country's current policies.

Netta and band at Eurovision 2018 (picture-alliance/TASS/V. Prokofyev)

After organizers of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) toured Israel last week to scout for possible venues for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest — designating Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Eilat as possibilities — the EBU director sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a list of demands ahead of the event, an Israeli news broadcaster reported Monday.

Among the conditions required from Israel to host the event in 2019 is that the government promises it will grant entry visas for the event regardless of participants' political opinions, religion or sexual orientation, and that they be allowed to tour the country freely.

Last year, Israel passed a law enabling authorities to refuse access to activists supporting the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement, known as BDS.

 "It's a disgrace, it's a humiliation," Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said in an interview with Army Radio Tuesday, according to newspaper Haaretz. "Where does the European Broadcasting Union get the chutzpah to come with such demands and insist that contrary to the laws of a democratic country, people be permitted to enter Israel even if they work day and night to hurt it?"

  • Russische ESC Kandidatin Julia Samoilowa (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Antipina)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Don't upset the neighbors

    This year's contest, held in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, marks the first time that a host state has banned another country's entrant. Ukrainian security services denied entry to 27-year-old, wheelchair-bound Yulia Samoylova of Russia after reports surfaced that she toured Crimea after Russia annexed it in 2014. In response, Russia's state-owned broadcaster Channel One will not air the contest.

  • Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm Jamala Ukraine Finale Gewinnerin (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Lyrically political

    Russia and Ukraine had their share of Eurovision drama in 2016 when Ukrainian entrant Jamala beat Russia's Sergey Lazarev. The song "1944" about Stalin’s deportation of Crimean Tatars during the World War Two was initially deemed controversial due to the contest's ban on explicit political messages. Jamala was victorious, however, with 534 points. Russia finished third, with Australia second.

  • Conchita Wurst gewinnt Eurovision Song Contest 2014 (AFP/Getty Images)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Rising against the radicals

    While the slogan of the 2017 Eurovision is "Celebrate Diversity," three years ago in Copenhagen, the victory of Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst (born Tom Neuwirth) saw a backlash from numerous countries. Radical groups in Russia, Azerbaijan and Belarus all campaigned - without success - to keep the then 25-year-old from entering.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | 1969 in Spanien (picture alliance/IMAGNO/Votava)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Austria takes a stand

    In 1969, Austria took a political stance against Spain and withdrew from Eurovision. The country refused to take part in Madrid to show its opposition to the Franco regime. Spanish General Francisco Franco ruled over Spain as a military dictator for 39 years from 1936 until his death in 1975. An estimated 200,000 to 400,000 people died as a result of his human rights abuses.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Tanel Badar und Dave Benton 2001 (picture-alliance/dpa/NORDFOTO/N. Meilvang)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Singing for freedom

    In 2001, Estonia became the first former-Soviet republic to win Eurovision. "We freed ourselves from the Soviet empire through song," Estonian Prime Minister Mart Laar said, following the victory in Copenhagen. "Now we will sing our way into Europe," he added, referring to ongoing talks over the country's accession into the European Union. Estonia's independence was restored in 1991.

  • Georgien Musikgruppe Stephane & 3G in Tiflis (picture-alliance/dpa/ITAR-TASS/D. Urbani)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Russian disco

    Georgia was disqualified from the Moscow 2009 contest over their disco-funk entry, "We Don't Wanna Put In" after the Geneva-based European Broadcasting Union (EBU) deemed the lyrics too political. As well as an apparent play on Russian President Vladimir Putin's name, Georgian female trio 3G, along with male vocalist Stephane sang of a "negative move" that was "killing the groove."

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Ruslana Lyzichko 2004 (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Okten)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Geographical bias

    A long-running debate in Eurovision is the apparent bloc voting by neighboring countries. Late UK presenter Terry Wogan famously stepped down from commentating Eurovision in 2008, saying it was "no longer a music contest." Some of the main perpetrators are Cyprus and Greece, Scandinavia, the Balkan states and the former Soviet bloc. Last year's change in voting aims to minimize geographical bias.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Urban Trad 2003 (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Perrey)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Tongue-tied Belgians

    Language has long been a fundamental flaw at the heart of Belgium's ongoing existential Eurovision crisis. For years, in a bid to keep the peace at home, Belgium has alternated between sending an entry to sing either in Flemish or French. Back in 2003, however, the Belgians avoided any linguistic woes with their entry "Sanomi," which was sung by the band Urban Trad in a fictional language.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Iveta Mukuchyan 2016 (picture alliance/IBL Schweden/O. Axman)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Aggravation with Armenia and Azerbaijan

    In 2015, allegations arose that Armenia used its entry to call for recognition of the Armenian genocide during the last days of the Ottoman Empire. The massacre of some 1.5 million Armenians remains unrecognized by Turkey and Azerbaijan. A year later, Armenian entrant Iveta Mukuchyan was reprimanded for holding a Nagorno-Karabakh flag. The de-facto independent republic is claimed by Azerbaijan.

  • Eurovision Song Contest | Politische Ereignisse | Sakis Rouvas und Sertab Erener (picture alliance/AP Photo/O. Orsal)

    10 times Eurovision turned political

    Erdogan-vision

    Citing "dissatisfaction with the rules," Turkey refused to participate in the 2013 contest. Following Conchita Wurst's victory, a Turkish MP from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AKP reported the country would no longer take part in the Eurovision Song Contest. Turkey had participated in the contest 34 times since its first appearance in 1975 and even won in 2004.

    Author: Kate Brady


Freedom of expression and of the press

The EBU also reportedly called for freedom of the press and freedom of expression for all participants, and demanded that Israel's public broadcaster, Kan, be given complete independence in editing the broadcasts.

The European Broadcasting Union stated that most of its demands were standard. The requirements on freedom of movement and expression, however, were added in the past to the letter to host countries including Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Rehearsals on Shabbat

One final requirement is specifically related to Jewish customs. The EBU stated that final rehearsals should be allowed on Saturday, disregarding the religious restrictions of Shabbat.

The finale of the competition traditionally falls on a Saturday evening, which would be right at the end of the Jewish Sabbath.

This demand could possibly clash with positions of the government's ultra-Orthodox coalition members. For instance, the country's deputy health minister, Yaakov Litzman, has already insisted that preparations for the contest should not interfere with the Jewish day of rest.

As a general rule, the Eurovision Song Contest is staged in the country of the previous year's winner. In 2018, Israeli singer Netta won the competition with her song "Toy."

Watch video 04:12
Now live
04:12 mins.

Netta: A star is born

 

DW recommends

Eurovision's most bizarre stage costumes

If ESC votes went to contestants with the strangest costumes, the winner's podium would likely look quite a bit different. The Barbara Dex Prize for the most courageous stage outfits has given credit where it's due. (07.05.2018)  

Eurovision Song Contest 2018 results: Israel wins

Millions around the world watched as Netta of Israel claimed victory at the Eurovision Song Contest. A dynamo in a kimono, she delivered a message that fitted the Eurovision theme of diversity. (13.05.2018)  

Can Eurovision avoid politics in 2018?

When the finals of this year's Eurovision Song Contest kick-off in Lisbon next month, Thomas Schreiber, coordinator for Germany’s competition entry, hopes that musical — and not political — voices take center stage. (20.04.2018)  

Conchita Wurst's HIV revelation shows an updated idea of AIDS

Singer Conchita Wurst recently admitted to having been infected with HIV for years. Ulrich Heide, managing director of the German AIDS Foundation, told DW how people infected with the virus live with their condition. (17.04.2018)  

Israel approves travel ban on activists that call for boycott

Human rights groups have attacked the new law as "thought control," saying it would affect Palestinian supporters. Israel has spent 30 million euros on fighting boycott campaigners. (07.03.2017)  

10 times Eurovision turned political

It's that time of year again: Eurovision is upon us, but it isn't all about sequins and songs. Here are 10 times that politics trumped performance in the song contest. (10.05.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Netta: A star is born  

Related content

Ukraine Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Eurovision Song Contest in numbers 04.05.2018

Eurovision attracts many types of people, including numbers and trivia freaks. Here's a sample of statistics garnered from ESC history, some important, some obscure, and some utterly superfluous.

Eurovision Probe 2018

Our favorites at the Eurovision Song Contest 07.05.2018

Top or flop? Ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest, DW's music editors Silke Wünsch and Rick Fulker predict which musician will bring home the glory and who will go home in shame. Some acts are clearly better than others.

Advertisement

Kino

Film Asphaltgorillas von Detlev Buck (picture-alliance/dpa/Constantin Film)

Gangster Comedy 'Asphalt Gorillas'

Forged money, drugs and brutal gansters. Director Detlev Buck's new movie is a fast-paced and flashy satire of the underworld crime genre based on a short story by Ferdinand von Schirach. 

Books

Thilo Sarrazin (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

How the press reviewed Thilo Sarrazin's 'Hostile Takeover'

Eight years after his last contentious work, former politician and author Thilo Sarrazin is back with another controversial take on Muslim culture, "Hostile Takeover." The German press took the book apart.  

Music

Die Toten Hosen (Paul Ripke)

Chemnitz: Top bands organize concert against racism

Die Toten Hosen and Kraftklub are among the German bands planning to rock Chemnitz on Monday. They want to send a message in view of massive violent far-right unrest in the eastern German city.  

Arts.21

Kultur.21 - Architektin Xu Tiantian bei der Ausstellung Rural Moves - The Songyang Story (Erik-Jan Ouwerkerk)

Tackling China‘s Rural Exodus

China is responding to mass migration to the cities by trying to revive remote rural regions – with new railway lines and with new architecture. Xu Tiantian has come up with simple, clever and stunning designs. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel Trüberbrook (btf)

How Germany is depicted in video games

Germany is the world's fifth largest gaming market but it rarely turns up as a backdrop for video games. That was clear once again at the Gamescom fair. But there's hope. Indie developers are showing what's possible. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  