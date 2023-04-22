Europe’s most sensational seaside spots
With 10,000 kilometers of coastline, Europe is perfect for water sports enthusiasts, beach bums and party people. Here’s a selection of the most sensational seaside spots.
Algarve, Portugal
The Algarve is Portugal's most popular holiday destination. That's hardly surprisingly, given its impressively rugged coastline, enchanting coves and golden beaches. The region is among the sunniest in Europe, with over 3,000 hours of sunshine per year. Castelo beach near Albufeira is ideal for diving and snorkeling.
Sicily, Italy
Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean, boasting medieval towns, ancient ruins and breathtaking bathing resorts. Eraclea Minoa is a prime example with its endless sandy beaches and white cliffs. You can go swimming here well into autumn.
South Atlantic, France
Hossegor is among the best surf sports in France, with waves up to three meters high. The resort on the southwest coast has been hosting international surf competitions since the 1970s.
Crete, Greece
Greek's largest island boasts crystal-clear waters and sheer endless beaches. You’ll find the spectacular Elafonisi beach at the southwest tip of the island. The sand has a pinkish hue, due to thousands of tiny seashells that are washed up here.
Hiddensee, Germany
This Baltic Island off Germany's northeastern coast is popular among regular holidaymakers and nature lovers. Private motor vehicles are banned here, and the island is likewise free of multi-storey hotel complexes. Hiddensee is also famed for its bird sanctuaries, and is best explored by bicycle, horse-drawn carriage or foot.
Devon, Britain
Southeastern Devon is nicknamed the "English Riviera" due its mild climate, sandy beaches, palm trees and bustling marinas. There are plenty of fabulous seaside resorts to enjoy in this area, among them Woolacombe, which boats an enticingly golden beach.
Mugla, Turkey
Turkey's Mugla province is ideal for those looking for a quiet, Mediterranean break unspoilt by mass tourism. Iztuzu beach, for instance, is a popular nesting site for loggerhead sea turtles, and is cordoned off in the evening to protect the endangered species. There are also ancient Roman ruins and cliff tombs waiting to be explored.
Romo, Denmark
The Danish island of Romo has the widest beach in northern Europe. With so much space available, visitors are permitted to drive onto and up the beach. It’s also a popular spot for land sailing and horseriding.
Adriatic Coast, Montenegro
Once a bit of a hidden gem, Montenegro's expansive beaches attracting more and more tourists each year, rivalling neighboring Croatia. Jaz beach is particularly popular, with the old town and fortress of Budva just around the corner and ideal for a day trip.
Nida, Lithuania
The Curonian Spit is narrow, sandy peninsula, separating the Baltic Sea from the Curonian Lagoon. Its southern half is Russian territory, whereas the north belongs to Lithuania. This unique natural environment is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Ibiza, Spain
Ibiza is famed for its nightlife. Many holidaymakers come here to dance the night away and chill out by the sea during the day. Benirras beach in the north of the island, for example, offers spectacular sunsets.