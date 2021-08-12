Europe's most beautiful natural landscapes
Are you tired of the everyday hustle and bustle, and craving a holiday away from it all in the great outdoors? We've picked out 10 natural landscapes and national parks in Europe for you to explore.
Hossa National Park, Finland
Visitors to Finland's remote northeastern region could — if they are fortunate enough — catch a glimpse of wolves, elks and brown bears. The Hossa National Park boasts thick coniferous forests and crystal-clear lakes, which are ideal for hikers looking to get off the beaten track.
Sarek National Park, Sweden
Those longing to experience untouched Nordic wilderness might want to head for Sweden's Sarek National Park. The vast and completely uninhabited area is a paradise for adventurers. The reserve features some of Sweden's highest mountains as well as plenty of glaciers. With a little bit of luck, visitors may even spot the Northern Lights.
Jotunheimen National Park, Norway
This sprawling 3,500 square kilometer (1,351 square mile) nature reserve in southern Norway is an ideal getaway for fans of breathtaking mountainscapes. Jotunheimen, which translates to "home of the giants," also features numerous impressive lakes. Must-see Lake Gjende gets its emerald-green color from glacial melt.
Elbe Sandstone Mountains, Germany & Czech Republic
This rugged mountain range, straddling the German-Czech border, offers fantastic hiking paths for enthusiasts and beginners alike. And the views from Decunsky Sneznik, the region's highest mountain on the Czech side of the border, are nothing short of stunning.
High Fens Nature Reserve, Belgium & Germany
This region along the German-Belgian border boasts one Europe's last remaining high moors, which can be explored by a network of boardwalks. The area's high annual rainfall average and humidity levels have given rise to a unique ecosystem.
Plitvice Lakes, Croatia
Plitvice Lakes National Park is one of oldest and largest of its kind in Croatia. Located in the country's mountainous karst area, it is well-known for its beautiful, interconnected lakes and waterfalls. Visitors may even recognize them from the movie adaptations of German author Karl May's works, usually set in the American Old West.
Lake Skadar, Montenegro, Albania
Lake Skadar is the largest body of water on the Balkan Peninsula, though its exact size varies depending on the season. Head here if you enjoy idyllic island monasteries, birdwatching, or simply soaking up the unspoiled nature.
Cinque Terre, Italy
This coastal strip in Liguria, northwestern Italy, is world famous for its picturesque villages and great trails. Inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997, it is perfect for sightseeing, relaxing and calorie-shredding hikes. You might, however, gain those calories back quickly, as it is also renowned for its cuisine, much of which follows the slow food movement.
Calanques, France
Calanques National Park, near the bustling French port city of Marseille, stretches along the Mediterranean coast with its stunning vistas. Its fjord-like bays and its wealth of flora and fauna add to the feeling of paradise on earth for nature lovers, especially hikers and cyclists.
Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park, Spain
Situated in the Spanish Pyrenees mountain range, Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park features plunging valleys and snowy mountain peaks, verdant forests and wildlife galore. The area is ideal for walks, rock climbing, or simply taking in the breathtaking views.