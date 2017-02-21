 European travel restrictions: Where can non-EU travelers enter? | DW Travel | DW | 09.10.2020

Travel

European travel restrictions: Where can non-EU travelers enter?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, countries worldwide continue to restrict entry and most travel remains discouraged. DW Travel offers a brief recap of where travel is permitted — and how to get the latest info.

The European Union

At present, the European Union member states generally only allow entry for citizens or residents of other EU countries and the Schengen Area. Anyone without residency or citizenship in a EU state or the Schengen Area wishing to enter from a third country must have a valid justification, though since August 6 most member countries have gradually been lifting restrictions for nationals of Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Tunisia, New Zealand, Thailand and Uruguay. Detailed information is available on the European Commission website.

Complete information and resources for each of the individual 27 EU member states is also available on the EU's Reopen EU website.

However, each EU country maintains its own standards for deciding whether and how citizens of third countries may enter if they are already in an EU or Schengen country.

Each EU member state also decides and implements its own further measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, such as quarantines upon entry from another region or country. Local regulations also differ widely on various social distancing measures, curfews, and mask-wearing requirements.

Please note: The information listed here is not exhaustive, serves as a reference only, and is subject to change at any time. All travelers to and within Europe, the EU and the Schengen Area are strongly advised to keep informed with the official guidance and regulations of local, state and national authorities of the relevant countries.

Europe's five most-visited destinations

Germany, along with fellow European countries France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, is among the world's ten most-visited countries, according to the UN World Tourism Organization. Travel to France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom remain heavily restricted.

France, the world's top tourism destination country by arrivals, has continued to heavily restrict entry to foreign citizens. Complete information is available on the French Foreign Ministry website.

    Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever

    Neuschwanstein Castle

    King Ludwig II of Bavaria was shy and sought solitude in Neuschwanstein Castle. After his death in 1886, life entered his refuge when it was opened to visitors. In previous years, 6,000 people a day walked through the castle of the "fairy-tale king" in the Allgäu region during the high season. In times of COVID-19, the daily figure is only 1,080. Ludwig would have approved of the peace and quiet.

    Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever

    Cologne Cathedral

    Only 300 visitors at a time are allowed into the cathedral until further notice. This leads to long queues, especially on weekends. Once inside, the experience is all the more impressive. Visitors have much of one of Germany's largest cathedrals nearly to themselves. Although tourists must also be prepared for longer waiting times when climbing the tower, it is worth it.

    Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever

    Heidelberg Castle

    This summer it is also quieter than usual on the romantic ruins high above the Neckar River. Instead of 4,000 visitors a day, only half of that amount visit the Emperor's Hall, the Great Barrel or the castle garden this year. "You can enjoy a more individual experience of the castle," says Michael Bös, head of the castle administration.

    Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever

    Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie Plaza

    From the public viewing platform at a height of 37 meters (121 feet), guests can enjoy a sensational view of Hamburg and its harbor. Currently, there are even tickets available for last-minute visitors. Nevertheless, the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall recommends booking tickets in advance online. Due to social distancing rules, not as many people as usual are allowed in at the same time.

    Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever

    The dome of the Reichstag in Berlin

    Seeing the Brandenburg Gate or the government quarter from the roof terrace of the Reichstag building and looking through the glass roof into the Bundestag plenary chamber is currently only available to registered individuals. The Reichstag dome, designed by architect Norman Foster, will not be accessible to groups until the end of September. There are also no guided tours of the building.

    Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever

    Berlin's Museum Island

    Access to the State Museums in Berlin is also limited and only possible with reserved time slot tickets, for example for the Panorama of the Pergamon Museum and the Neues Museum. You can finally enjoy attractions like the bust of Nefertiti in peace and quiet! In 2019, a total of 4.2 million people visited the State Museums in Berlin. Currently, the figure is expected to be 30 percent of that.

    Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever

    Flower Island of Mainau

    With its seasonal flower arrangements, the island is a tourist hotspot. Well, normally. Usually up to 8,000 daily guests populate Mainau Island on Lake Constance. This year the visitors from abroad are missing as well as most bus trip tourists. For those visitors who manage to get here, it is a privilege to enjoy the beautiful garden in peace and quiet.

    Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever

    The Frauenkirche in Dresden

    The world-famous 18th-century church, which was destroyed at the end of the Second World War and rebuilt true to the original after 1990, is a magnet for visitors. But at the moment, only 50 people are allowed into the dome of the Dresden Frauenkirche at the same time, and only 40 visitors inside the church. At concerts, only about 350 of the approximately 1,660 seats are available.

    Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever

    Rothenburg ob der Tauber

    This small, medieval town in Bavaria with a population of just over 10,000 usually attracts some 1.9 million visitors every year. A large part of them come from Asia and the US. These guests are missing this year, but local visitors finally have the chance to explore their town with its timber-framed houses. As Goethe once wrote: "Why wander off into the distance? Look, good things lie so near!"

    Author: Anne Termèche


Germany announced on October 1 the lifting of its general outbound travel warning for a total of 160 countries outside the EU. Going forward, each country will now be assessed individually.

Regarding inbound travel to Germany, note that if your entry is allowed but your country of departure is classified as a risk area, you must adhere to the latest quarantine requirements that apply in Germany.

Read more: FAQs for travelers to Germany during the pandemic

Italy has extended its state of emergency into 2021 and entry from abroad remains heavily restricted. Complete information is available at the Italian Foreign Ministry website.

Spain, like France, Germany and Italy, also permits unrestricted entry from the EU, the Schengen Area, and a small list of third countries. The country's official tourism website provides complete information and resources.

United Kingdom: The current entry restrictions are complex, and many people allowed entry may nevertheless need to self-isolate. The UK government has established a list of travel corridors, countries from which visitors may enter and not have to self-isolate. However, the guidance differs for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

All travelers entering the UK, regardless of departure country or nationality, must complete a passenger locator form.

    Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus

    The Rosstrappe trail

    A minimum distance of 1.5 meters (5 ft.) must also be maintained on hiking trails and you can only go with as many people as is permitted — this number varies from state to state. Be sure to ask in advance. These hikers are exemplary on the Rosstrappe trail in Saxony-Anhalt. The 403-meter-high granite rock peak is a popular excursion destination in the Harz Mountains.

    Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus

    Malerweg (Painter's Path)

    South of Dresden, the Malerweg celebrates nature. Since the 18th century, the rocks of Saxon Switzerland, a wild and romantic place, have been popular first with artists and later hikers. The usually popular journey by ship from Dresden to the Bastei (photo) is currently not possible as the Elbe steamers remain docked because of the coronavirus — however trains still run to the hiker's paradise.

    Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus

    Rheinsteig trail

    The Rhine Valley combines nature, culture, history and pleasure. Over 320 kilometers, the Rhine trail follows the great German river from Bonn to Wiesbaden. It passes through villages, vineyards and many castles — tempting stops along the way. Between Bingen and Koblenz alone, there are over 40 of them, and they will gradually reopen from mid-May — like Rheinstein Castle shown here.

    Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus

    Hauensteiner Schusterpfad (Shoemaker's Path)

    The Palatinate Forest is the largest contiguous forest area in Germany. It offers 12,000 kilometers of hiking trails. At its center, beautifully secluded, lies the tiny village of Hauenstein with its bizarre rock formations. On narrow paths, this 15-kilometer tour leads to the peaks of the Palatinate Forest — but without refreshment stops at one of the popular taverns, as those remain closed.

    Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus

    Eifelsteig trail

    Extinct volcanoes, lonely forests, sunny vineyards and hospitable wine-grower's villages. Both the people of the most populous federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate appreciate the advantages of the Eifel. Over 313 kilometers, the Eifelsteig trail takes you through the low mountain range, from Aachen in the north to Trier in the south.

    Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus

    The Goethe Path

    The Harz mountains are a popular hiking area. The highest peak is the Brocken at 1,141 meters. Currently you can only climb it like Goethe once did: on foot. The historic Brockenbahn train is still taking a break because of coronavirus restrictions. The route the famous poet took is called today — you guessed it — Goethe's Path. It starts in Torfhaus and meanders for 9 kilometers to the summit.

    Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus

    Rennsteig trail

    The popular high-altitude trail has been open to tourists since the 19th century. Since 1999 the Rennsteig has been a cultural monument of the federal state of Thuringia. It runs 170 kilometers through the Thuringian Forest, from Eisenach to Blankenstein. Organized hikes with luggage transport and overnight stays will be possible again from May 15, when hotels and restaurants reopen.

    Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus

    Hochröhner trail

    The long-distance hiking trail runs for 180 kilometers through the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Rhön with its beech forests, basalt lakes and upland moors. Those who enjoy solitude are in the right place here, as it offers a wide choice of individual day tours. The highest mountain in Hessen, the 950-meter Wasserkuppe, is also included. Overnight stays will again be possible in Hessen from May 15.

    Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus

    Goldsteig trail

    Hotels in Bavaria reopen on May 30, making a hike over several days on the 660-kilometer-long Goldsteig trail possible. Between Marktredwitz and Passau, the hiking trail connects the two low mountain ranges of the Upper Palatinate and the Bavarian Forest. The more demanding northern route goes up to thousand meters altitude while the southern route leads more leisurely over mountain ranges.

    Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus

    Eibsee Lake circular path

    Hiking in the Wetterstein mountains is popular. The highest point of the Alpine ridge is the Zugspitze, Germany's highest peak at 2,692 meters. The tour around the Eibsee Lake, directly below the Zugspitze, offers an impressive view on the mountains from below. The lake can be walked around in two hours. You can then let your impressions sink in at a beer garden, as they open again from May 18.

    Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus

    Heidschnuckenweg heath walk

    Since May 11, horse-drawn carriages have been rolling through the Lüneburg Heath again, and hikers were also allowed to return. The season's highlight is the heather blossom in late summer. By the way, sheep, the Heidschnucken, are used here for landscape conservation. They are the namesake for the 223-kilometer-long hiking route between Hamburg and Celle.

    Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus

    Wadden Sea Route

    It doesn't always have to be mountains! The Wadden Sea off the coast of Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands is the largest tidal area in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Wadden Route runs for 423 kilometers from East Frisia in Lower Saxony along the coast to Friesland in the Netherlands. From July 1, campsites and holiday resorts there will be fully open again. The summer can come!

    Author: Anne Termèche


Which European countries are currently more open to tourism?

Croatia, an EU member state, allows entry from most foreign countries for tourism purposes. Most foreign citizens will be required to submit a negative PCR test taken in the 48 hours before arrival or undergo a test locally at their own expense, staying in isolation until the negative test result is available. Complete information is available via the Croatian government's coronavirus website

Ireland, an EU member state, is open to most global travelers, but travelers arriving from a country not on its continually updated "green list" are subject to a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. This means in effect that travellers from selected third countries can enter and remain in Ireland for longer stays once the quarantine requirement has been fulfilled. Complete information is available via the Republic of Ireland's website.

Malta, an EU member state, allows travelers from third countries without proof of a negative PCR test or quarantine, provided they have spent the two weeks prior in a country on its safe list. Complete information is available via the Maltese foreign ministry's website

  • Utrecht and Amsterdam in comparison

    Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips

    Utrecht rather than Amsterdam

    Just like Venice, the capital of the Netherlands Amsterdam (right), is swamped by visitors. To such an extent that the city has introduced bans, regulations and fees for tourists. In Utrecht (left), not far away, it is much quieter, yet the city offers almost everything that makes Amsterdam so popular: canals, a historic old town and Dutch flair.

  • Chioggia and Venice in comparison

    Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips

    Chioggia rather than Venice

    Venice (right) is beautiful but is drowning in tourist masses. Every year, almost 30 million visitors come to the Italian lagoon city. If you want to avoid congested streets and long queues, you should visit Chioggia (left). Like Venice, this small fishing town offers Italian waterfront romance with plenty of bridges, canals, narrow alleys and colorful houses — but without crowds.

  • Seville and Barcelona in comparison

    Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips

    Seville rather than Barcelona

    With 27 million visitors annually, Barcelona (right) is one of Europe's top travel destinations. The "Rambla" promenade is particularly impacted by mass tourism. So why not instead visit the Palace of the Kings in Seville (left) and get swept away by a flamenco show in the evening. Sevilla is not exactly quiet either, but here you can still immerse yourself in real Andalusian life.

  • Dubrovnik and Split in comparison

    Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips

    Split rather than Dubrovnik

    Dubrovnik (right) in Croatia attracts thousands of tourists every day, many of whom come on large cruise ships, especially since the success of the TV series Game of Thrones, in which Dubrovnik served as one of the locations. Those who want to avoid the crowds are better off in Split (left). This city is also surrounded by beautiful nature, offers beaches and historical buildings.

  • Regensburg and Prague in comparison

    Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips

    Regensburg rather than Prague

    Congested streets and long queues are part of everyday life in the Czech capital Prague (right). This is not quite so bad in Regensburg, Bavaria (left), although the city is architecturally similar and a popular destination for Danube cruise boats. There is also a cathedral, a UNESCO-listed old town and a famous bridge. The one in Regensburg even served as a model for Prague's Charles Bridge.

  • Leeds and London in comparison

    Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips

    Leeds rather than London

    The city center of London (right) is partly so crowded that one has to battle through the masses. So why not visit another destination on the island, for example, Leeds, in the north of England (left)? Once a center for industry, the city now has a thriving art scene, a vibrant nightlife and plenty of shopping opportunities.

  • Porto and Lisbon in comparison

    Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips

    Porto rather than Lisbon

    Six million visitors and a population of 500,000: Lisbon (right) also suffers from its popularity. An alternative is Porto (left), Portugal's second-largest city. It is known above all for its export bestseller, port wine. But there is more: the old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Baroque churches, narrow streets and high bridges over the river Douro shape the cityscape.

  • Bologna and Rome in comparison

    Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips

    Bologna rather than Rome

    Bologna in northern Italy (left) cannot quite keep up with the capital Rome (right), but the city is often overlooked. It is full of medieval buildings, has the oldest university in Europe and numerous museums. There are also many cafés and restaurants, which have played their part in giving the city the nickname "La Grassa" (The Fat). Here one eats with pleasure and in abundance.

  • Vienna and Graz in comparison

    Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips

    Graz rather than Vienna

    Vienna in Austria (right) counted 16.5 million overnight stays in 2018, and for those who think that is too much, Graz (left) is an alternative. The old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Top attractions are the Schlossberg Castle Hill, the Kunsthaus art museum and the Landeszeughaus state armory. And of course, coffeehouse culture like in Vienna can be found here too.

  • Menorca and Mallorca in comparison

    Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips

    Menorca rather than Mallorca

    Mallorca (right) is groaning under the pressure of tourist masses. Those who like it quieter should try Menorca (left), Mallorca's "little" sister. The island is not a party hotspot, but a natural paradise. There are eight nature reserves and 200 difficult-to-reach rocky beaches. Thus Menorca has no potential for mass tourism but is instead more a quiet holiday destination in the heart of nature.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


Montenegro, which is not a member of the EU, remains open for tourism to travelers from countries on its "green list," or countries on its "yellow list" if they provide a negative PCR test or positive antibody test. Complete information is available via the Montenegrin government's website.

Serbia, which is not a member of the EU, remains generally open for tourism, though as of September 18 foreign citizens arriving via Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania or Bulgaria must submit a negative PCR test taken in the 48 hours before arrival. Travelers are advised to contact the Serbian government for detailed information.

Turkey, which is not a member of the EU, is open for international travelers of nearly all nationalities. Proof of a negative PCR test is not required upon arrival, but passengers arriving must wear masks on their inbound flights. They must also agree to a possible health check and to abide by mask-wearing and other guidelines while in the country. Further information is available at the Turkish ministry of foreign affairs website.

  • Tui | Kreuzfahrtschiff | Mein Schiff 2 (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa/picture-alliance)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Global cruise ship association to require coronavirus tests for all

    The cruise industry has decided to make coronavirus testing mandatory for all guests and crew members aboard cruise ships. The Cruise Lines International Association, the world’s largest such organization, announced on October 8 that passengers can only board ships by providing proof of a negative test result. All member shipping companies worldwide must now comply with this rule.

  • Hallgrimskirkja in Reykjavik with a statue of Leif Eriksson (Stefan Ziese/imageBROKER/picture-alliance )

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    German government declares all of Belgium and Iceland risk areas

    In the wake of significant increases in coronavirus infection figures in Europe, Berlin has announced further EU countries as risk areas for travelers. In addition to Belgium and Iceland, additional areas of France and Great Britain, including all of Northern Ireland and Wales, were also classified as risk areas on September 30.

  • Thailand I Strand von Phuket (Zhang Keren/Xinhua/picture-alliance)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Thailand to slowly restart tourism with flight from China

    Thailand is to receive its first foreign vacationers when a flight from China arrives next week, marking the gradual restart of a vital tourism sector battered by coronavirus travel curbs, a senior official said on Tuesday. The first flight will carry some 120 tourists from Guangzhou, flying directly to the resort island of Phuket.

  • Taj Mahal Indien (Pawan Sharma/picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Taj Mahal reopens for tourists

    India's most famous building was closed for six months, but since Monday ( September 21) it can be visited again, under strict restrictions. Only 5000 online tickets will be issued per day. There are temperature checks at the entrance. Selfies are allowed, group photos are prohibited. The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is normally visited by 8 million people every year.

  • Hungary Budapest Castle Hill and Castle night time city view (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/McPhoto)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany extends travel warnings to include Budapest, Vienna, Amsterdam

    The Foreign Ministry has reacted to higher numbers of coronavirus infections on September 16 by issuing further travel warnings, including Vienna and Budapest. The province of North Holland with Amsterdam as well as South Holland with the cities of The Hague and Rotterdam are also affected. New risk areas were also identified in the Czech Republic, Romania, Croatia, France, and Switzerland.

  • Spain | people on a beach on the Canary Island of Tenerife (AFP/D. Martin)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Historical sales losses in global tourism

    Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism sector has suffered a loss of 460 billion dollars (388 billion euros) from January to June, the World Tourism Organization reported in Madrid. The loss of sales was five times higher than during the international financial and economic crisis of 2009, and the total number of tourists worldwide fell by 65 percent in the first half of the year.

  • Dubrovnik, Croatia (picture-alliance/Zoonar/B. Hoyen)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany issues further European travel warnings

    Germany’s Foreign Office has warned against unnecessary tourism to Czech capital, Prague, and the Swiss cantons Geneva and Vaud (Vaud). This also applies to the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, the French regions Auvergne-Rhones-Alpes (around Lyon), Nouvelle-Aquitaine (around Bordeaux) and Occitania (around Toulouse) as well as more Croatian Adriatic areas, such as the city of Dubrovnik.

  • A traveler at New York's LaGuardia airport reads a COVID-19 travel advisory sign (picture-alliance/AP Images/AP Photo/K. Willens)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Berlin to start 'differentiated system' for travel warnings

    The German government has extended its travel warning for around 160 countries through September 30. The advisory applies to "third countries" — i.e. countries that are not members of the EU or associated with the Schengen area. From October 1st, a "differentiated system" will apply, in which individual travel and safety information will be given for each country.

  • Sydney Harbour bridge and Opera House, Australia (SeaLink Travel Group)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Australia's borders to stay shut into December

    Australia has extended its travel restrictions for a further three months. The borders will remain closed for visitors from abroad until at least December 17. However, the government announced that domestic travel will soon be allowed for residents of the country. An exception will be the state of Victoria, with its metropolis Melbourne, for which a lockdown has been in place since early July.

  • Spain | people on a beach on the Canary Island of Tenerife (AFP/D. Martin)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany declares all of Spain a virus hot spot

    Germany has added the Canary Islands to its list of coronavirus hotspots. That means ALL of Spain is now considered a high-risk area for German travellers. Infection rates have surged across Spain since lockdown measures were lifted in June.

  • New York observation deck The Edge (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Horsten)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    New York observation deck "The Edge" reopens

    From Wednesday (Sept. 2), visitors can again enjoy the glass sky deck on the 100th floor of the "30 Hudson Yards" skyscraper in western Manhattan. Only a few days after its opening, the viewing platform had been closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. At 335 meters (1099 ft.), "The Edge" is considered the highest publicly accessible outdoor viewing terrace in the western world.

  • Germany, a plane taking off from Frankfurt airport (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany extends global travel warning

    The German government has extended the travel warning for around 160 countries outside the European Union by two weeks until September 14. A spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry explained the move on Wednesday (Aug 26) with rising coronavirus infection rates. "The situation will not relax sufficiently by mid-September to be able to lift the worldwide travel warning," she said.

  • Coronavirus, people wearing masks in Nizza, France (picture-alliance/Xinhua/S. Haouzi)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Travel warnings for Paris and Côte d'Azur

    On Monday evening (Aug 24) the German government issued a travel warning for the greater Paris area and large parts of the French Mediterranean coast becuase of the increased coronavirus infection rates. The regions of Île-de-France and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur have also been included in the updated list of risk areas compiled by the Robert Koch Institute.

  • MSC Grandiosa in the port of Genoa, Italy (picture-alliance/ANSA/Press Office MSC)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    First Mediterranean cruise has set sail

    With 2,500 instead of 6,000 passengers, the MSC Grandiosa left the port of Genoa on August 16. Stops on the seven-day voyage include Naples, Palermo and Valletta. Passengers and crew were tested for coronavirus before boarding, and body temperature is to be checked on a daily basis. Rival cruise company Costa will not be offering Mediterranean cruises again until September.

  • Spanien Palma de Mallorca | Coronavirus | Touristen am Strand (Reuters/E. Calvo)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany declares most of Spain high-risk area

    Germany's health and interior ministries have agreed that all of Spain — apart from the Canary Islands — is now a high-risk area due to a surge in cases. Spain said it was closing night clubs across the country. Restaurants, bars and similar venues would need to close by 1 a. m. and would not be allowed to take in new guests after midnight.

  • Visitors queue in front of the Louvre Pyramid, Paris, France(Reuters/C. Platiau)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Paris is again a high-risk area

    France has declared Paris and the Bouches-du-Rhone department on the Mediterranean coast around Marseille high-risk coronavirus zones. The measure is in response to a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections over the past two weeks.

  • A couple poses for a photo in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    COVID-19 deals tourism in Berlin a heavy blow

    In the first six months of 2020, 59% fewer tourists came to Berlin than in the previous year. The Statistics Office said on August 10 that 2.7 million guests had visited Berlin, the lowest number since 2004. The slump was even worse for foreign tourists: two thirds stayed away. Since June, the figures have been recovering and are at 30 to 40% of the previous year.

  • Germany Coronavirus - Covid-19 test in Berlin (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Compulsory COVID-19 tests on entry into Germany

    Anyone entering Germany from a high-risk area must take a coronavirus test from August 8, after an order by Health Minister Jens Spahn. Currently, many countries are classified as risk areas, including the United States and Brazil. In the European Union, Luxembourg, the Belgian region of Antwerp and the Spanish regions of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre were risk areas as of early August.

  • Parasols on the beach of Antalya, Turkey (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany lifts travel warning for four Turkish regions

    Germans can again travel to Turkey. The German government has partially lifted the travel warning for the four popular coastal provinces of Antalya, Izmir, Aydin and Mugla. Travelers must be tested for coronavirus before returning to Germany. The costs of between €15 and 30 must be paid by the traveler. Turkey is one of the most popular holiday destinations for Germans.

  • The new hybrid-powered expedition ship MS Roald Amundsen cruise ship arrives in Tromsoe, northern Norway

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Setback for cruise holidays

    Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten has stopped all cruises on August 3 until further notice after an outbreak of the coronavirus on one of its ships. At least 40 passengers and crew members on the Roald Amundsen tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, German cruise line Aida Cruises has also postponed its planned restart due to the lack of necessary permits.

  • Mount Everest (Vittus Länger)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Nepal reopens Mount Everest for climbers amid COVID-19

    Despite coronavirus uncertainty, Nepal has reopened Mount Everest for the autumn trekking and climbing season. To boost the struggling tourism sector the government will permit international flights to land in the country from August 17. The Himalayan country shut its borders in March just ahead of the busy spring season when hundreds of mountaineers usually flock to the country.

  • Crowded street in Barcelona, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Morenatti)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    German Foreign Office advises against travel to Barcelona

    On July 28, the German Foreign Office issued an advisory opinion against non-essential tourist trips to the Spanish regions of Aragon, Navarre and Catalonia, citing the high number of COVID-19 infections as well as local restrictions. The Catalan regional government in Barcelona has said it regrets the decision, saying the regional government was acting responsibly while trying to protect lives.

  • Crouded street in Amsterdam, Netherlands (picture-alliance/ANP/K. van Weel)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Amsterdam wants fewer weekend visitors

    Concerned over a possible second wave of coronavirus, Amsterdam has requested that tourists not visit the Dutch capital on weekends. Potential day-trippers should come between Monday and Thursday, the city said on July 23. The tourist influx has swelled to such a degree that recommended social distancing of 1.5 meters between people is currently not possible in the city center.

  • Tourists hiking in the Bavarian Alps, Rottach Egern (picture-alliance/dpa/F.Hoermann)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Crowd management in alpine idyll

    In order to manage tourist throngs amid the pandemic, Bavaria's Economy Minister Hubert Aiwanger is planning a live digital guiding system for visitors. Clogged streets, wild campers and overcrowding on hiking trails in the Alps — this brings popular regions such as Lake Tegernsee (photo) to their limits. The live update system is primarily intended to redirect day-trippers to less full areas.

  • Frankreich | Eiffelturm | Coronavirus | (picture-alliance/abaca/E. Blondet)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Eiffel Tower summit open again

    Visitors to Paris can finally visit the top of the Eiffel Tower again — the third level of the world-famous landmark opened on July 15. The number of tickets available is limited, in order to assure social distancing measures between visitors. Distancing is also in effect at the Disneyland Paris amusement park, which is opening its doors again after a four-month obligatory closure.

  • German tourists celebrating at Bierstraße, Mallorca (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Wrobel/Birdy Media)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    End of the party

    Due to illegally held parties, Mallorca has ordered the forced closure of restaurants at Ballermann and Magaluf, resort areas visited by German and British tourists. The regulation came into effect on July 15 for two months. The behavior of a few vacationers and local owners should not jeopardize the huge efforts to fight the pandemic, said Balearic Tourism Minister Iago Negueruela.

  • Mallorca, Tourism in times of the coronavirus pandemic (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Margais)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Stricter face mask rules on Balearic Islands

    On Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands, the regulations for wearing face masks have been tightened. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, mouth and nose protection must be worn from July 13 in all enclosed public spaces as well as outdoors, whenever it is possible to encounter other people. On the beach, at the pool and during sports, however, masks are still not mandatory.

  • Amsterdam Schiphol | cabin with passengers (picture-alliance/ANP/J. Groeneweg)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Flights overshadowed by fear

    Holiday flights within Europe are on the move again, with passengers sitting close together. According to an opinion poll by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 62% of those questioned are afraid of being infected by passengers in the next seat. This was identified by IATA as the main reason for the decline in willingness to travel, which is now only 45%.

  • EU relaxes entry restrictions (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/N. Economou)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    EU relaxes entry restrictions

    Starting from July 1, people from third countries with low infection rates may enter the EU again as regular travelers. These countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. China will only be considered if it also lifts its entry restrictions for Europeans.

  • Deutschland Corona-Testzentrum am Flughafen Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    COVID-19 test center opened at Frankfurt airport

    A coronavirus test center has been in operation at Frankfurt airport since June 29. Here, passengers both departing and arriving can be tested to avoid quarantine. The standard procedure, in which the results are available as a download within six to eight hours, costs €59. Around 300 tests can be performed per hour.

  • Alhambra Castle, Granada (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/K. Thomas)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    World famous Alhambra in Granada opens again

    The Alhambra Castle in Granada in southern Spain opened its doors to tourists again on June 17. Initially, only 4,250 visitors were admitted at the same time — only half as many as usual. In addition, masks are mandatory. The Alhambra is considered the most important testimony to Arab architecture in Europe and is a World Heritage site.

  • Louvre Paris France (picture-alliance/abaca/A. Yaghobzadeh)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    'Re-open EU': A website with travel rules for Europe

    Entry regulations, masks, quarantine? The new EU overview website "reopen.europa.eu" provides information on the coronavirus rules of individual EU countries — and in 24 languages. Tourists can enter their destination country on the website and find out about regulations that apply there. So far, the site contains information on 27 EU countries and is to be continuously updated.

  • Border between Germany and Danmark (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Rehder)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany's borders are open again

    During the night of June 15, the federal police ended the border controls that had been introduced three months ago due to the coronavirus crisis. Complete freedom of travel between Germany and its neighboring countries is back in effect. At the same time, the Foreign Office's travel warnings for 27 European countries ended.

  • the beach of island Ko Phi Phi, Thailand (picture-alliance/CPA Media/Pictures From History/O. Hargreave)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    German government extends worldwide travel ban

    The beaches of the world people dream of, like here on Ko Phi Phi in Thailand, will have to do without German tourists. The German government has extended the travel warning for tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic for more than 160 countries outside the EU until August 31. However, exceptions can be made for individual countries where the spread of the virus has been sufficiently contained.

  • Beach in Palma de Mallorca, Spain (AFP/J. Reina)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Tourist pilot project launched on Mallorca

    Some 6,000 Germans will be the first foreign tourists to be allowed to travel to the Balearic Islands from June 15. According to Spanish media, the pilot project is intended to test the security precautions at airports and hotels before all of Spain opens its borders on July 1. Germany was chosen because the epidemiological situation there is similar to that on the Balearic Islands.

  • people on the beach of Ostia, Italy (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Medichini)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Italy reopened for Europeans

    Starting on June 3, tourists from Europe have been allowed to enter Italy again, the country that was one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic worldwide. A two-week quarantine for travelers from Europe was no longer required. This should save the travel season. Italians will again be able to move freely throughout the country and travel to other regions.

  • cruise ship Aidablu (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Aida cancels cruises until end of July

    The 14 cruise ships of the German Rostock-based shipping company Aida Cruises will remain in port until July 31. In many holiday destination countries the regulations for international tourism were still being discussed, the company announced. The Italian shipping company Costa also extended the cruise suspension for its fleet until July 31.

  • Colosseum, Rome, Italy (picture-alliance/ROPI/L. Bianco)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Colosseum and other sights in Italy open again

    Rome's 2,000-year-old landmark could finally be visited again from June 1, and the Vatican Museums also reopened on that day. Ancient Pompeii, south of Naples at the foot of Mount Vesuvius, welcomed visitors early, but only those from within the country. Foreign tourists had to wait until June 3 to visit the ancient sites.

  • a white church with a blue dome on the island Santorini, Greece (Dimitris Koutoulas)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Tourism on Greek islands restarts

    From May 25, Greece's islands were accessible again by plane and ferry for domestic tourists. Taverns, bars and cafes reopened nationwide. Ferries were to sell only 50% of their tickets, and taverns were only allowed to occupy half of their tables. The list of countries from which foreign tourists can enter Greece without a two-week quarantine was set to be announced at the end of May.

  • Motorway at the border crossing between Germany and Austria (picture-alliance/SvenSimon)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Austria reopens border to Germany

    The Austrian government has announced that the border with Germany will be opened on June 15. Tourism in Austria has been effectively suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 29, hotels and other accommodation in Austria will be allowed to reopen. Austrian tourism is heavily dependent on guests from Germany.

  • Sunrise and dramatic sky over the beach on the north sea island Juist, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Rueter)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Start of the season on the North Sea Islands

    Borkum, Juist (photo) and the other East Frisian islands are happy to be able to greet tourists again, even if it's a limited surge of visitors. Since May 11, overnight stays in holiday apartments and camping sites throughout Lower Saxony have been allowed again. Holidaymakers must stay at least one week. However, day tourists and hotel overnight stays are still prohibited.

  • Empty sandy beach with rock outcrops and pine trees on Paguera beach, Mallorca (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Reiner)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Will travel within Europe soon be possible again?

    Holidaymakers might also be able to travel to the Balearic or Greek Islands in summer. "If there are very few new infections there and the medical care works, one could also think about a summer holiday in those places", the government's commissioner for tourism, Thomas Bareiss, told the Tagesspiegel newpaper. Long-distance travel, however, is likely to be canceled this summer.

  • the selling Pier at the Baltic Sea, Germany(picture-alliance/Zoonar/G. Kirsch)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Holiday season at the Baltic Sea to start

    Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is the first federal state to reopen to tourists from all over Germany: From May 25th they can again stay in hotels, guest houses and holiday homes. 60 percent of the bed capacity will be released for this purpose. This means that the tourist season can start with the Whitsun holidays in popular holiday regions like the Baltic Sea and the Mecklenburg Lake District.

  • Empty beach near Barcelona, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Oesterle)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany extends worldwide travel warning

    Germany extended on Wednesday (April 29) its worldwide travel warning due to the coronavirus crisis to at least June 14. The Federal Foreign Office said that "severe and drastic restrictions in international air and travel traffic and worldwide entry restrictions, quarantine measures and restrictions on public life in many countries can still be expected."

  • München Oktoberfest 2019 O´zapft is (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schrader)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Oktoberfest in Munich canceled

    Oktoberfest has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bavaria's premier Markus Söder and Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter announced the decision on April 21."It pains us, and it is a great pity," said Söder. But in times of the coronavirus, the danger of infection at the folk festival, which attracts about 6 million visitors annually, would just be too great.

    Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox


