 European Parliament recruits footballers in bid to boost voter turnout | News | DW | 12.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

European Parliament recruits footballers in bid to boost voter turnout

With elections 100 days away, the European Parliament has teamed up with FIFPro, an organization which represents world footballers, to promote participation. Voter turnout has declined in every EU election since 1979.

Straßburg EU-Parlament | Antonio Tajani & FIFPro Europe-Vertreter (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J.F. Badias)

European Parliament on Tuesday announced a collaborative agreement with The International Organization for Professional Footballers (FIFPro) to promote participation in the upcoming EU elections in May.

The parliament said in a statement that its collaboration with FIFPro — more specifically the footballers' association's European branch — "will form an essential part of the Parliament’s on-the-ground campaign to engage citizens."

"Players are both citizens and professional athletes, but most of all they are role models. The 2019 European elections are the perfect occasion for football players to take the field and motivate Europeans to set the path for the European Union they want to live in," Parliament President Antonio Tajani said.

FIFPro is made up of 62 players' associations across the globe, 31 of which are in Europe, and represents 65,000 male and female footballers around the world. The organization has been affiliated with FIFA, world football's governing body, since 2009.

The European Parliament said it would work with FIFPro Europe "to create momentum in the lead-up to the elections and motivate as many European citizens as possible to vote in the 2019 European elections."

Nilla Fischer, a member of the Swedish women's national team who plays for Wolfsburg at the club level, was announced as the first ambassador of the campaign. 

  • Manfred Weber

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Manfred Weber (EPP)

    The center-right European People's Party (EPP) - the largest faction in the European Parliament - has picked Manfred Weber, its German parliamentary party leader. He has the backing of Chancellor Angela Merkel. He beat his main rival, Finland's Alexander Stubb. Weber is little known on the international stage, and his language skills are considered poor.

  • Frans Timmermans

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Frans Timmermans (S&D)

    Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). Weber's main rival promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is one factor behind the nationalist movements across the EU.

  • Jan Zahradil (imago/Belga)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Jan Zahradil (ECR)

    The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just one candidate: Jan Zahradil, chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. The 65-year-old is set to be officially nominated later this month after a party vote. Zahradil was affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for a short while after cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a parliamentary session.

  • Ska Keller (European Green Party)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Ska Keller (Greens/EFA)

    German MEP Ska Keller is one of several contenders to be one of two lead candidates for the European Greens/European Free Alliance. Keller co-chairs the Greens in the European Parliament and has railed against what she described as "serious human rights violations committed by the Saudi government." The Greens recently made large gains in German regional elections.

  • Dutch Green MEP Bas Eickhout (picture-alliance/dpa/W. von Dewitz)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA)

    Bas Eickhout is the second contender to lead the Greens/EFA in the May election. The 42-year-old Dutch MEP has championed a move to cap palm oil use by 2023, then reduce it to zero by 2030.

  • Petra De Sutter belgische Politikerin (picture-alliance/Zumapress/F. Sadones)

    European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

    Petra De Sutter (Greens/EFA)

    Belgian politician Petra De Sutter is also in the running to be one of two contenders for the European Green Party/EFA in 2019. The 55-year-old is one of the bloc's few openly transgender politicians. Bulgaria's Atanas Schmidt is also still in the running.

    Author: Keith Walker


Turnout issues

Tuesday's announcement comes exactly 100 days before the European Parliament elections in the EU's 27 member states (it's not inconceivable that the UK also has to put up candidates, in the event of a delay to Brexit), set to be held from May 23-26.

The EU has seen declining voter turnout in every parliamentary election since 1979. Turnout in 2014, the most recent election, was a disappointing 42.61 percent.

Low turnout has been a key driver of fringe, populist, euroskeptic parties at the European Parliament. This is because the euroskeptic voter base among the easiest to motivate for European elections. Nowhere was this more apparent than the UK five years ago, when UKIP — a party that's only ever had two MPs in the House of Commons in its history — won more MEP seats, 24, than any other British party.

Read more: EU Commission warns of 'fake news,' meddling in 2019 European elections

The European Parliament and FIFPro said the main participating players' associations in their collaborative campaign reside in 10 countries: Italy, Spain, Croatia, Austria, Slovenia, Cyprus, Sweden, Finland, Portugal, and the Czech Republic. Of those nations, only Italy and Sweden had a voter turnout above 50 percent at the 2014 EU election.

Additionally, the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) published a study on Tuesday which warned that anti-European parties could win a third of seats in the upcoming vote. Such a result, according to the ECFR, would "frustrate activity, undermine the security and defense of Europe, and ultimately sow discord that could destroy the EU over time."

Watch video 03:38
Now live
03:38 mins.

DW speaks with FIFPro about al-Araibi release

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

What are the powers of the European Parliament?

The European Parliament is the directly elected parliamentary institution of the EU. It exercises the legislative function of the EU, affecting the lives of the 510 million people living in the 28-member bloc. (05.07.2017)  

German Chancellor Angela Merkel presents her vision for Europe

The German chancellor has addressed MEPs in Strasbourg, laying out Germany's vision for the future of Europe. Seven months ahead of EU parliamentary elections, she gave her personal assessment of where the bloc stands. (13.11.2018)  

EU Commission warns of 'fake news,' meddling in 2019 European elections

The EU parliamentary elections are vulnerable to "fake news" and cyberattacks, the commission said. The EU has called on social media companies and member states to better fight online voter manipulation efforts. (01.08.2018)  

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job

Manfred Weber has been confirmed as the conservative candidate for the EU Parliament elections in May. He is one of several Germans hoping to lead their parties in the elections. DW takes a look at the candidates. (08.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

European Parliament election turnout

Audios and videos on the topic

DW speaks with FIFPro about al-Araibi release  

Related content

AfD - Europawahlversammlung AfD-Kappe

AfD demands radical EU reforms to avoid Germany's 'Dexit' 13.01.2019

The AfD blasted the "privileged" members of the European Parliament while campaigning to join that very body. Germany would have to leave the EU if the bloc is not reformed, the party's election manifesto says.

Frankreich - Viktor Orban spricht in Straßburg

Hungary gives tax breaks to boost population, stop immigration 10.02.2019

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced tax benefits and subsidies to encourage families to have more children. He said the policy was meant to create more Hungarians instead of promoting EU-backed immigration.

Symbolbild fünf vor zwölf fuer Europa

EU citizens feel time's up for changing clocks 29.08.2018

A European Union online survey has concluded that a vast majority of the bloc's citizens are against switching between summer and winter time. All signs point towards the EU now putting a stop to changing the clocks.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 