 Europe in unity and diversity | Music | DW | 10.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Europe in unity and diversity

Haydn, Bartok and Europe: how does all that go together? You'll find out in this concert from Heidelberg Spring, where Francois-Xavier Roth leads the fabulous Mahler Chamber Orchestra.

Listen to audio 54:59
Now live
54:59 mins.

Concert Hour: Heidelberg Spring, part one

Our concert with music by Haydn and Bartok fits Heidelberg Spring's motto "Eigen-Arten," a German play on words which means "unique quality" or "one's own art." 

A century ago, composers like Bela Bartok were curious about their musical roots, not just those of their own country but other societies as well. It was a quest for national identity - but also for diversity. These are two major issues in our time as well, whether one desires more diversity in society or less. 

Bela Bartok (Getty Images)

Bela Bartok

Bela Bartok knew the music of Haydn and probably had it in mind when music patron Paul Sacher commissioned him to compose a divertimento for strings, requesting that it be written "in the manner of the old masters."

Bartok wrote the divertimento during a two-week stay in Switzerland in August of 1939, just days before World War II broke out. One feels a sense of impending doom in the second movement, which starts out quietly and hesitantly and is broken up by screeching high-pitched strings – as though the composer felt that Europe was about to break apart. 

Joseph Haydn
Cello concerto No. 2 in D Major, Hob. VIIb:2  (excerpt) 

Bela Bartok
Divertimento for strings, Sz 113 

Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello
Mahler Chamber Orchestra
Francois Xavier Roth, conductor  
 

Recorded in the Heidelberg City Hall by Radio Deutschlandfunk Berlin (DLF) on March 17, 2018 
 

DW recommends

German music life personified: Witiko Adler on his 90th birthday

From Daniel Barenboim to Liberace and from Maria Callas to Ella Fitzgerald: He has met and known them all. And the head of the Adler concert agency has a story to tell about each one. (30.07.2018)  

Drama, serious business at Bonn's opera gala to fight AIDS

Musical fireworks, young stars, glamour and tragic plots drew attention to a subject still not taken seriously enough at Bonn's opera gala for Germany's main AIDS foundation. This year's event set a record for donations. (29.04.2018)  

Simon Rattle named honorary conductor of Germany's National Youth Orchestra

Simon Rattle is leaving the Berlin Philharmonic later this year, but isn't out of a job. He'll continue as the music director at the London Symphony Orchestra — and now he's added a new position to the mix. (29.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Heidelberg Spring, part one  

Related content

Dirigent Francois-Xavier Roth

Haydn and Bartok at Heidelberg Spring 10.08.2018

Like other parts of the world, Europe has seen a resurgence of nationalism. National identity was also an important issue a hundred years ago and before, as we'll hear this hour.

Logo Beethovenfest Bonn 2018 unter dem Motto Schicksal

A fateful year for Beethovenfest 23.03.2018

What music did Beethoven play as a youth? What saved him from suicide? "Fate" is not only in the subtitle to the Fifth Symphony — it's also the motto for this year's Beethovenfest.

Musiker trägt roten Notenschlüssel

2016: The year in classical music 29.12.2016

Numbers, facts, people: it was a year of milestones in the classical world - and as always, Germany calls the tune.

Film

Filmstill Catch Me If You Can (imago/EntertainmentPictures)

Airports and the movies

Delays, cancellations, strikes, long waits and chaos at security checks: European air travel can be tasking this summer. Here are the best movies set at airports or with unforgettable airport scenes.  

Europe

Auschwitz survivor and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Elie Wiesel 1928 - 2016 (picture-alliance/CNP/AdMedia/D. Brack)

Romania: Police probe anti-Semitic graffiti at Elie Wiesel childhood home

Romanian police have opened an inquiry into anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed on the home of Auschwitz survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. One of the comments said Wiesel, who died in 2016, was "in hell with Hitler." 

Music

Deutschland Wacken Festival 2018 (ICS Festival GmbH)

Wacken Open Air: Sweepstakes

Join our prize drawing to win an official Wacken Open Air 2018 t-shirt. Write us and let us know why you deserve to call this cult object your very own! 

Arts

Frankfurt, Museum Liebighaus zeigt William Kentridge (Liebieghaus Skulpturensammlung / Norbert Miguletz)

Art vs. colonialism

Frankfurt’s Liebieghaus Sculpture Collection is showcasing works by South African artist William Kentridge. They expose and reflect on colonialism. Kentridge’s oeuvre is both poetic and disturbing.  

Digital Culture

Historic record turntable in a darkened room with mirrors conjures up a club atmosphere at the exhibition Nineties Berlin (nineties berlin)

Taking visitors back to "Nineties Berlin"

What went on in Berlin in the 90s? An exhibition in the city's storied "Alte Münze" has the answers. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  