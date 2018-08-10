Europe in unity and diversity

Haydn, Bartok and Europe: how does all that go together? You'll find out in this concert from Heidelberg Spring, where Francois-Xavier Roth leads the fabulous Mahler Chamber Orchestra.
Our concert with music by Haydn and Bartok fits Heidelberg Spring's motto "Eigen-Arten," a German play on words which means "unique quality" or "one's own art."
A century ago, composers like Bela Bartok were curious about their musical roots, not just those of their own country but other societies as well. It was a quest for national identity - but also for diversity. These are two major issues in our time as well, whether one desires more diversity in society or less.
Bela Bartok knew the music of Haydn and probably had it in mind when music patron Paul Sacher commissioned him to compose a divertimento for strings, requesting that it be written "in the manner of the old masters."
Bartok wrote the divertimento during a two-week stay in Switzerland in August of 1939, just days before World War II broke out. One feels a sense of impending doom in the second movement, which starts out quietly and hesitantly and is broken up by screeching high-pitched strings – as though the composer felt that Europe was about to break apart.
Joseph Haydn
Cello concerto No. 2 in D Major, Hob. VIIb:2 (excerpt)
Bela Bartok
Divertimento for strings, Sz 113
Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello
Mahler Chamber Orchestra
Francois Xavier Roth, conductor
Recorded in the Heidelberg City Hall by Radio Deutschlandfunk Berlin (DLF) on March 17, 2018
