Europe in unity and diversity

Our concert with music by Haydn and Bartok fits Heidelberg Spring's motto "Eigen-Arten," a German play on words which means "unique quality" or "one's own art."

A century ago, composers like Bela Bartok were curious about their musical roots, not just those of their own country but other societies as well. It was a quest for national identity - but also for diversity. These are two major issues in our time as well, whether one desires more diversity in society or less.

Bela Bartok

Bela Bartok knew the music of Haydn and probably had it in mind when music patron Paul Sacher commissioned him to compose a divertimento for strings, requesting that it be written "in the manner of the old masters."

Bartok wrote the divertimento during a two-week stay in Switzerland in August of 1939, just days before World War II broke out. One feels a sense of impending doom in the second movement, which starts out quietly and hesitantly and is broken up by screeching high-pitched strings – as though the composer felt that Europe was about to break apart.

Joseph Haydn

Cello concerto No. 2 in D Major, Hob. VIIb:2 (excerpt)

Bela Bartok

Divertimento for strings, Sz 113

Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello

Mahler Chamber Orchestra

Francois Xavier Roth, conductor



Recorded in the Heidelberg City Hall by Radio Deutschlandfunk Berlin (DLF) on March 17, 2018

