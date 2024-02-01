Euromaidan - Diary of a War Foretold

On 24 February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an all-out attack on Ukraine. This was a drastic escalation of a conflict that had been simmering for decades.

Was war the inevitable result of Kyiv’s 2013 Maidan protests?

Image: Anatolii Stepanov and Maksym Marusenko/ AFP

The documentary looks at how this war came about and why it was not prevented. In late 2013, after Ukrainian President Yanukovych suddenly refused to sign the European Union--Ukraine Association Agreement, protests began on the central square in Kyiv known as the Maidan. Soon after, war broke out in Ukraine’s Donbass region. Was this war the Russian response to Ukraine's push to break away from Russian influence?

Image: New Docs

The film looks back on a decade of conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Local perspectives are interwoven with world political developments and diplomatic dynamics, as the documentary analyzes events in Ukraine leading up to 24 February 2022 - the day Russian troops invaded.

The documentary tells a story of conspiracy, corruption, the ongoing global power struggles between the US, Russia and the EU and the energy crisis that is now affecting people all over the world.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 17.02.2024 – 11:03 UTC

SAT 17.02.2024 – 22:03 UTC

SUN 18.02.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5