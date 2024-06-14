Euro 2024: Young stars to look out for
Every major international tournament offers a platform for up-and-coming youngsters to showcase their talent. DW takes a look at some of the young stars who could shine during this summer's Euro 2024 in Germany.
Jamal Musiala, Germany
Hosts Germany look to banish the round of 16 defeat to England at Euro 2021 with Musiala carrying much of his team's hopes. The 21-year-old midfielder boasts an array of talents, combining nimbleness, precision, and a nous for creating goal-scoring opportunities. Impressive outings in his last two matches for his country, picking up an assist in both, have raised expectations.
Jude Bellingham, England
The attacking midfielder has developed into a world-class player at Real Madrid, scoring 20 goals in his first season with the Spanish giants. Alongside his goal-scoring abilities, the 20-year-old plays a key part in quickly transforming defense into attack and his link up play with England captain Harry Kane could be the key to another run to final for the 2021 runners up.
Arda Guler, Turkey
A dream start at Real Madrid did not materialize for Guler as his first season with the club was blighted by injuries. However, the 18-year-old playmaker produced a sterling season the year prior with Fenerbahce and has impressed in training, with Bellingham calling him a "phenomenon." If he can remain injury free during Turkey's campaign, he could be the key to a deep run for his side.
Florian Wirtz, Germany
Bundesliga player of the season, Wirtz helped lead Bayer Leverkusen to their first ever league title and promises to be yet another attacking midfielder to add flair and precision to this summer’s competition. The breakout star recorded the second-most assists (12) during the league season, adding 11 goals too.
Xavi Simons, Netherlands
The attacking midfielder on loan at RB Leipzig from PSG, is the young hope of a Netherlands team in the Euros "group of death." The 21-year-old jack-of-all-trades can be deployed as a winger, central midfielder or second striker. With 7 goals and 11 assists to his name in the Bundesliga, he will be hoping to carry his fine form into the Euros.
Lamine Yamal, Spain
Yamal boasts the record of being the youngest debutant and scorer in history for both Barcelona and Spain. The winger is to turn 17 a day before the Euros final in Munich, and his leadership qualities have set him apart in a challenging season for Barca. Despite his youth, his confidence and enthusiasm can give him an edge over experienced defenders.
Johan Bakayoko, Belgium
Seen as one of the best dribblers in Europe, Bakayoko adds a star quality to a Belgium squad that seems to be phasing out its "Golden Generation." As a dynamic winger that already has a goal and two assists for the Dutch national team, the 20-year-old will be hoping to showcase his talents at the Euros – something that could earn him a big-money move from PSV at the end of the summer.
Warren Zaire-Emery, France
Zaire-Emery has emerged as an impressive anchor for PSG, showcasing skills both technically and physically despite only turning 18 in March. While tackling robustly has become a key part of his game, Zaire-Emery is equally proficient in front of goal, exhibited by scoring on his French debut against Gibraltar – making him Les Bleus' second-youngest goal scorer.
Antonio Silva, Portugal
Silva became the youngest player to represent Portugal during the 2022 World Cup, in his team's 2-1 win over South Korea. The 20-year-old center back has since put in a series of commanding performances for Benfica. Leadership qualities, tactical awareness and a physical presence have seen Silva likened to Ruben Dias, who he is almost certain to partner at the back for Portugal.