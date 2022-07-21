Euro 2022: Germany get past plucky Austria to advance to semis

Germany got a first-half strike from Lina Magull and a late goal from Alexandra Popp to secure the win for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side at the Brentford Community Stadium on Thursday.

"The game could have ended 6-3," Voss-Tecklenburg said after the final whistle.

"We played against a very good side. Huge compliments to Austria."

in fact, Irene Fuhrmann's side made things difficult for the Germans throughout the match, and even came close to opening the scoring in the 13th minute when Marina Georgieva's header came back off the outside of the post.

It was Germany, though, who took the lead in the 26th minute after a poor clearance by Austrian goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger was cut off by the German midfield and headed up to Klara Bühl. She got to the byline before cutting it back into the area for Popp who astutley stepped over the ball, leaving it for Magull to side-foot in.

Austria fought back in the second half with forward Barbara Dunst hitting the bar with a long-range shot. Sarah Puntigam hit the post after her initial shot was blocked. On the occasions when the Austrians did hit the target, Merle Frohms wad there to maintain the clean sheet.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (right) couldn't relax until Alexandra Popp put Germany two up in the 90th minute

Germany could have put the match to bed in the 82nd minute but Bühl missed a sitter in front of an open goal.

She was not left to rue that miss as in the 90th minute Popp pressed keeper Zinsberger into hitting the ball against her on a clearance and it ended up in the back of the net. This was Popp's for her fourth goal in Germany's four games in the tournament.

"We’d analysed it and wanted to press them in that way in order to put their goalkeeper under pressure and force them into making a mistake," Voss-Tecklenburg said.

"We only managed it in the 93rd minute, but Poppi was waiting for this moment right until the end and did a fantastic job."

Now Germany go on to await the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal between France and the Netherlands.