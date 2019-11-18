 Euro 2020 qualifying live: Germany vs. Northern Ireland | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.11.2019

Sports

Euro 2020 qualifying live: Germany vs. Northern Ireland

Germany are looking to seal top spot in their Euro 2020 qualifying group when Northern Ireland visit the Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt. Die Mannschaft must better the Netherlands' result against Estonia to finish top.

EM Quali Deutschland Weißrussland (Imago-Images/J. Huebner)

Refresh page for live updates (all times in CET)

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Germany vs Northern Ireland from the Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt (kick off 20:45). Check this page later for the build-up, latest team news and updates.

 

Watch video 01:18

Löw plans changes as Germany look to wrap up top spot

Euro 2020: Germany coach Joachim Löw looking to end 'difficult year' on a high

The focus turns to Frankfurt as Germany take on Northern Ireland in their final European Championship qualifier. Germany must better the Netherlands' result against Estonia to be sure of top spot in the group. (18.11.2019)  

Germany book place at Euro 2020 after Belarus rout

Toni Kroos struck twice as Germany qualified for the European Championship with a 4-0 win over Belarus. Die Mannschaft's qualification was confirmed after Northern Ireland failed to beat the Netherlands in Belfast. (16.11.2019)  

Germany vs. Belarus: Player ratings

Germany were dominant from the first whistle and comfortably saw off the challenge of Belarus to qualify for EURO 2020. Matthias Ginter and Toni Kroos stole the show, but how did the rest of Joachim Löw’s charges fare? (16.11.2019)  

Löw plans changes as Germany look to wrap up top spot  

Deutschland - Pressekonferenz Joachim Löw vor dem Spiel Deutschland - Nordirland

Euro 2020: Germany coach Joachim Löw looking to end 'difficult year' on a high 18.11.2019

The focus turns to Frankfurt as Germany take on Northern Ireland in their final European Championship qualifier. Germany must better the Netherlands' result against Estonia to be sure of top spot in the group.

Deutschland Fußball PK Trainer Joachim Löw

Joachim Löw: 'We’re not among the Euro 2020 favorites' 15.11.2019

With two matches left in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, Germany are one small step away from qualifying. But coach Joachim Löw insists his team will not be one of the tournament favorites.

Euro 2020 Qualifikation - Nordirland vs Deutschland 0:2

EURO 2020 qualifiers: Who's going through and how does it work? 12.11.2019

With the final round of qualifiers upon us, it's time for fans around Europe to get the calculators out. The Nations League has added a fresh layer of complication this time but how do things stand and what's next?

