EU to launch legal action against UK over Brexit bill

The European Union launched a legal case against the United Kingdom on Thursday for a "breach of the good faith articles in the Withdrawal Agreement."

The action is due to the UK's new Internal Market Bill that undercuts the British government's earlier legal commitments as part of the agreement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

London has one month in which to respond to the formal letter of complaint submitted by the Commission. The EU's executive branch will then assess the answer before considering further action.

If the Commission deems the response to be unsatisfactory it then has the option of suing at the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice.

Von der Leyen said it was "the first step in an infringement procedure." A draft "letter of formal notice" has been finalized, meaning legal action is imminent.

The choice of words "leaves some wiggle room to walk this back," said DW Brussels correspondent Barbara Wesel.

Read more: Brexit: EU's Charles Michel lashes out at UK over withdrawal treaty

Watch video 03:58 Share Varadkar slams UK Internal Market Bill Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ixYv Varadkar: UK Internal Market Bill a 'big tactical error'

What brought about the legal action?

Last month the UK government admitted that in trying to rewrite its EU divorce treaty it would be breaking international law.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bill, which this week passed through parliament prompting the EU's swift response, would disregard parts of the accord he signed back in January. The section of the agreement in question deals with trade between Ireland and the UK.

The bill must also be approved by the UK's House of Lords, where it is expected to meet strong opposition.



"If adopted, it will be in full contradiction to the protocol of Ireland-Northern Ireland" in the withdrawal agreement, von defr Leyen said.

The EU has previously warned that the move from the UK government could have serious consequences, and on Thursday those repercussions took a step closer to becoming a reality.

jsi/rt (Reuters, dpa, AP)