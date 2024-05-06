EU to drop action against Poland on 'rule of law' concerns

So-called "Article 7" proceedings were launched in 2017 over concerns that an overhaul of Poland's judiciary under the previous government represented a "clear risk" to rule of law.

The EU said on Monday it will drop proceedings against Poland launched six years ago over concerns about risks to the rule of law.

According to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission no longer believes there is a risk to the rule of law in Poland, after the new centrist government in Warsaw took steps to address the problems.

"Today marks the opening of a new chapter for Poland," von der Leyen said in a post on X.

What was the action about?

Poland's conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which headed the government for eight years, carried out a sweeping overhaul of the judiciary that the EU said undermined democratic checks and balances and brought the courts under political influence.

However, the situation changed after the PiS lost the parliamentary elections in October to a coalition led by former and current Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a pro-EU liberal, who vowed to mend relations with Brussels.

In February, the European Union welcomed Poland's plan to "restore the rule of law" and dismantle the policies of the former nationalist government that led to the freezing of billions of euros in EU funds over concerns about the independence of the judiciary.

PiS, now in opposition, is still an important force, winning the popular vote in Poland's local elections in April.

