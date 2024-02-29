EU unblocks frozen funding for Poland

The money had been withheld because of a dispute between the EU and the former government, but now Donald Tusk's administration started to roll back some of the media and legal reforms in return for billions in funding.

The European Commission on Thursday formally approved the release of €137 billion (about $148.3 billion) to Poland.

The commission cut off funding to Poland in 2022 due to rule of law concerns.

Poland could also access some €76.5 billion in cohesion funds to help raise living standards in poorer EU member states.

It will also get access to almost €60 billion from a post-COVID recovery fund. The latter still needs to be approved by EU member states.

Poland had clashed several times with Brussels over reforms to its judicial system which the EU says has infringed on judicial independence — one of the core tenets of EU law. Last June, the European Court of Justice, the EU's highest court, ruled thatPoland's 2019 judicial reform was unlawful and should be repealed.

After winning the election in October 2023 and being appointed in December Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk pledged to reverse the previous government's policies.

Last week Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised "good news" to reward Tusk for his efforts.

lo/wd (AP, dpa)