Poland election: Tusk's opposition alliance secures majority

Official final results in Poland show three opposition parties that campaigned against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party have a majority of seats.

Final official results on Tuesday showed that Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party won the most votes in Sunday's national election but fell short of a majority.

The results confirm that the liberal, pro-EU, opposition is on track to form the next government under former Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Results from 100% of voting districts gave PiS — a nationalist, socially conservative party — 35.38% of the vote.

The liberal Civic Coalition (KO) was in second place with 30.70%, while the centre-right Third Way took third place with 14.40% and the New Left had 8.61% of the vote. The three are expected to start talks on forming a coalition government.

The far-right Confederation, the only party likely to have been able to form a coalition with PiS, performed below expectation with just 7.16% of the vote.

