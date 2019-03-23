EU takes legal action against Poland to protect judges

The European Commission said Wednesday that it had issued a letter of formal notice — the first step in legal action — to Poland over new disciplinary measures that can be taken against judges.

Commission Voce President Frans Timmermans said the system of oversight, introduced in 2017, appeared to "systematically subject judges to the political control of the executive."

Polish judges who have engaged in public debates or made comments about the reforms have been targeted by disciplinary officers, Timmermans said. So, too, had those judges who asked for rulings from the European Court of Justice.

"All this has an obvious chilling effect on the activities of judges, and this is incompatible with the requirements of judicial independence as detailed by the European Court of Justice," Timmermans said.

Timmermans said Warsaw had a chance to explain or change its mind about the law. The commission said it was acting to safeguard the rule of law in the country and that it wanted a reply to its concerns within two months.

